Sandwiched Between Richmond And Raleigh Is Virginia's Lesser-Known Wildlife Preserve For Hiking And Bird Watching

The swath of land along the Virginia-North Carolina border is a patchwork of forests and farmland, gently sloping hillsides and wide-open spaces. Mecklenburg County, Virginia, is the 58th-most populous county of the state's 133 counties and independent cities, making it ideal for deep-country wildlife-watching excursions in the region's more isolated reaches.

That's where you'll find Dick Cross Wildlife Management Area, formerly known as Elm Hill Wildlife Management Area. Located along the northern banks of the Roanoke River, the area spans roughly 1,400 acres of old fields, floodplains, and wetlands. The area's main claim to fame is hosting field bird dog trials, which can be quite popular after the hunting season, but it's also become a crucial wintering ground for waterfowl and a popular place for dove hunting.

Roughly 100 miles south of Richmond and 70 miles north of Raleigh, Dick Cross sits just north of the North Carolina border, just off of Interstate 85 and U.S. Route 1. If you're considering visiting, note that the closest proper town (the kind with a dedicated grocery store) is about 15 miles away in South Hill. Daily access permits, at the time of writing, are $4 (or included with hunting and fishing licenses), and camping permits are free, though options are primitive, with no amenities offered.