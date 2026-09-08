6 Jaw-Dropping Underwater Hotels Around The World
As travelers, we all want to make sure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to planning an epic trip. And while the destination itself is often at the top of the list, where we choose to stay can make the experience all the more memorable. Regardless of where we stay, having a standout view certainly doesn't hurt. But what if we told you that some of the world's most jaw-dropping hotels aren't above ground at all but located underwater?
Don't worry — you won't need to be scuba certified or know how to swim to gain access to these underwater hotels. From Dubai and Singapore to The Maldives and Tanzania, these unique hotels are reshaping what it means to book a "room with a view." Narrowing our list down to just six breathtaking underwater hotels around the world was no easy task, but we've selected some of the best of the best to showcase. While the cost isn't cheap, these extraordinary stays offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a front-row seat to an incredible underwater world where marine life and otherworldly views are part of the experience.
Atlantis - The Palm, Dubai
If it's luxury and sheer opulence that you're searching for, look no further than "The City of Gold." Located on The Palm, Dubai's wildly luxurious underwater hotel suite offers mesmerizing floor-to-ceiling aquarium views, bathing suites in filtered blue light. Atlantis' underwater suites, appropriately named Neptune and the Poseidon, provide views into the Middle East's largest aquariums, the Ambassador Lagoon, where guests can watch manta rays gliding throughout the water, as well as sharks. Instead of counting sheep, a night here will have you counting over 65,000 marine species.
The Manta Resort, Tanzania
Located off the northwestern part of mainland Tanzania, you'll find a secret island in the Zanzibar Archipelago that not only provides travelers with an uncrowded paradise, but also one of the world's coolest underwater hotels. The Manta Resort, located on Pemba Island, combines serenity with a form of seclusion unlike any other. Their private floating hotel room sits 820 feet from Pemba's shores with 360-degree views of the turquoise Indian Ocean and only takes a few minutes to reach by boat. The underwater bedroom offers views of fish swimming around you and the protected coral reef system below you.
Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore
Noted as one of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia, it's not surprising that Singapore is home to one of the world's best underwater hotels as well. Located on Sentosa Island, Resorts World Sentosa is home to 11 ultra-luxe, two-story townhome suites at its Equarius Hotel. Guests can unwind in the spacious upper-level lounge before heading downstairs to take in the mesmerizing underwater views through a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the hotel's massive aquarium. The Ocean Suites offer more than a view of fish gliding past your window. You'll also have butler service, adding an extra layer of luxury to the stay.
Jules' Undersea Lodge, Key Largo, Florida
Before exploring the Florida Keys along Highway One, one of America's prettiest roads, a stay at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo is a must for diving enthusiasts. Located 21 feet beneath Key Largo's lagoon, Jules' Undersea Lodge is entered by scuba diving through an underwater hatch. Inside, guests find private rooms, showers, a stocked kitchen, a TV, and porthole windows where you might see marine creatures swimming along. If you start feeling hungry, pizza can even be delivered by a diver.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives
For the ultimate dose of luxury, look no further than The Maldives. Guests of The Conrad, Maldives, located on Rangali Island, can book a stay at The Muraka. Not only is The Muraka suite one-of-a-kind, it's also noted to be the most expensive hotel room in the world, with a nightly price tag of $50,000. Sunk into the Indian Ocean, 16 feet below the waves, guests have the opportunity to see plenty of marine life gliding above the sprawling dome window as they drift off to sleep.
Reefsuites, Australia
Aussies are taking their nickname as the "land down under" to an entirely new level. Reefsuites, located in Australia's Whitsunday Islands, offers a truly unique hotel experience. You'll start your journey to your underwater abode via a cruise to Hardy Reef, situated along the Great Barrier Reef. From the comfort of your room, large viewing windows offer a glimpse of the reef itself, including schools of fish and even giant grouper swimming by.