6 Jaw-Dropping Underwater Hotels Around The World

As travelers, we all want to make sure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to planning an epic trip. And while the destination itself is often at the top of the list, where we choose to stay can make the experience all the more memorable. Regardless of where we stay, having a standout view certainly doesn't hurt. But what if we told you that some of the world's most jaw-dropping hotels aren't above ground at all but located underwater?

Don't worry — you won't need to be scuba certified or know how to swim to gain access to these underwater hotels. From Dubai and Singapore to The Maldives and Tanzania, these unique hotels are reshaping what it means to book a "room with a view." Narrowing our list down to just six breathtaking underwater hotels around the world was no easy task, but we've selected some of the best of the best to showcase. While the cost isn't cheap, these extraordinary stays offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a front-row seat to an incredible underwater world where marine life and otherworldly views are part of the experience.