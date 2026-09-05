Forget Dollywood, visit Nashville's Museum Destination That Shows A Hidden Snapshot Into Dolly Parton's Life

Dolly Parton grew up in a small cabin in the mountains of Tennessee as one of 12 children, and through her hard work and incredible talent, she became a world-renowned country singer and songwriter as well as a business mogul with her own line of products. Parton even has her own theme park, Dollywood, a Smoky Mountain favorite. And while Dollywood is definitely worth experiencing, if you want to learn more about Parton's life, make plans to visit Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville.

One of Parton's last social media posts, made just a few weeks before her death on August 26, 2026, was an announcement about her Life of Many Colors Museum. "From rags to rhinestones, I've been blessed with a life full of stories, and now I finally get to share them all with you in one place," Parton said. "It's the biggest exhibit of yours truly that the world has ever seen."

Opening near the end of September 2026, Dolly's museum is inside the SongTeller Hotel, a music-themed downtown Nashville stay. The museum is more than 20,000 square feet, and it traces Parton's journey "from the top of the mountains to the top of the world." From the renderings shown on the museum's official website, it's likely to deliver on the "Many Colors" aspect of its name, which also matches Parton's personal style. Exhibits will include Parton's costumes and other personal effects, along with stories from Parton herself.