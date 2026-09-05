Forget Dollywood, visit Nashville's Museum Destination That Shows A Hidden Snapshot Into Dolly Parton's Life
Dolly Parton grew up in a small cabin in the mountains of Tennessee as one of 12 children, and through her hard work and incredible talent, she became a world-renowned country singer and songwriter as well as a business mogul with her own line of products. Parton even has her own theme park, Dollywood, a Smoky Mountain favorite. And while Dollywood is definitely worth experiencing, if you want to learn more about Parton's life, make plans to visit Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville.
One of Parton's last social media posts, made just a few weeks before her death on August 26, 2026, was an announcement about her Life of Many Colors Museum. "From rags to rhinestones, I've been blessed with a life full of stories, and now I finally get to share them all with you in one place," Parton said. "It's the biggest exhibit of yours truly that the world has ever seen."
Opening near the end of September 2026, Dolly's museum is inside the SongTeller Hotel, a music-themed downtown Nashville stay. The museum is more than 20,000 square feet, and it traces Parton's journey "from the top of the mountains to the top of the world." From the renderings shown on the museum's official website, it's likely to deliver on the "Many Colors" aspect of its name, which also matches Parton's personal style. Exhibits will include Parton's costumes and other personal effects, along with stories from Parton herself.
Planning your visit to Dolly Parton's museum in Nashville
The name of Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum seems to reference the title of her popular song: "Coat of Many Colors." It was about a coat that her mother made for her out of leftover fabric when Parton was a child. Fans can expect to learn more about Parton's childhood and transformative career throughout the museum. According to its official site, the museum includes the "most personal memories through the eyes of Dolly herself." Visitors are given the chance to witness the intimate details of her life while exploring the many sides of her career, from her work in music and movies to moments behind the scenes and backstage. Expect behind-the-scenes info as the museum promises to take fans to the "backstage of [Parton's] most iconic moments."
Some important planning details: You don't have to be a guest at the SongTeller Hotel to visit the museum, and tickets are currently available to buy online for September 29 onward, starting at $31.99. There are three ticket levels: value, which is for timed entry on weekdays; general, which is for timed entry on the date and time you select; and anytime, which gives you flexibility to arrive whenever you want on a certain day. There will also be a special museum store, accessible only to museum ticket holders.
While in the area, fans may also want to visit Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop, with BBQ, live music, and a dog park just about an hour's drive south of Nashville. Of course, there's also Sevierville, Parton's hometown, which is now a Tennessee vacation hotspot. This eastern Tennessee destination is a three-hour drive from Nashville and about 25 minutes from Great Smoky Mountains National Park.