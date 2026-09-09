7 Scenic California Destinations That Could Pass For Europe

Exploring Europe is a classic, bucket-list travel experience for so many people, and for good reason. Europe contains a wide range of cultures and landscapes, with something for everyone. But sometimes there are limits to your time or your pocketbook that can make traveling to Europe impossible. If that's the case, there's always California. A visit here can feel like you're in Europe, no passport required. It's just a matter of knowing where to go.

I lived in California for more than 10 years, and while I love exploring the Golden State, I've also spent a lot of time in Europe. Having experienced both places, there have been times during my travels around California when it definitely felt like I was somewhere in Europe — whether it was the views, the food, the architecture, or the overall vibe. While nowhere can completely replicate Europe's iconic destinations, these seven places in California get pretty close.