7 Scenic California Destinations That Could Pass For Europe
Exploring Europe is a classic, bucket-list travel experience for so many people, and for good reason. Europe contains a wide range of cultures and landscapes, with something for everyone. But sometimes there are limits to your time or your pocketbook that can make traveling to Europe impossible. If that's the case, there's always California. A visit here can feel like you're in Europe, no passport required. It's just a matter of knowing where to go.
I lived in California for more than 10 years, and while I love exploring the Golden State, I've also spent a lot of time in Europe. Having experienced both places, there have been times during my travels around California when it definitely felt like I was somewhere in Europe — whether it was the views, the food, the architecture, or the overall vibe. While nowhere can completely replicate Europe's iconic destinations, these seven places in California get pretty close.
Solvang is a Danish-inspired destination
Solvang in the Santa Ynez Valley, just under an hour by car from Santa Barbara, was founded in the early 1900s by Danish settlers. You can see that influence, particularly as you walk through downtown. It has Danish bakeries, windmills, and a half-size replica of the famous Little Mermaid statue that you can see in Copenhagen, the world's happiest city.
Solvang is also home to the Hans Christian Andersen Museum. The famous writer lived in Denmark, and the museum above the Book Loft features a model of his childhood home and some first editions of his work.
Sausalito takes you to Italy
Drive across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco and you'll be in Sausalito, though you'd be forgiven if you thought it was Italy, thanks in part to the artsy city's iconic houseboats. In the 1970s, residents of the quirky Sausalito houseboat community dubbed themselves the "Venetians of the West".
Beyond the houseboats, Sausalito has an Italian Riviera or Amalfi Coast vibe with houses built up onto the hillside, towering palm trees, and a walkable waterfront. To really take in the "dolce vita" of it all, stay on the water at The Inn Above Tide, one of the world's best hotels.
Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula feels like the Italian Riviera
Southern California also has an Italian Riviera dupe in the form of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. This region has a balmy climate, incredible ocean views, and old-world Mediterranean style. One particularly Italian-style spot, Terranea Resort, is an extravagantly posh and beautiful hotel perched on the cliffs above the ocean. The resort's architecture was directly inspired by the Mediterranean, and you can find olive and lemon trees on the property.
Then there's Málaga Cove Plaza in Palos Verdes Estates. Here you'll find the Neptune Fountain, modeled after a fountain in Bologna, Italy, and the surrounding stucco buildings feature elegant arches and red-tiled roofs.
Carmel-by-the-Sea with its English-style cottages
As you walk through Carmel-by-the-Sea along California's Central Coast, you might feel like you're actually in a quaint town in the Cotswolds in the English countryside. This is thanks to the number of charming "Fairytale Cottages" you can find around town. With steep, shingled roofs, many of these whimsical houses were built by architect Hugh Comstock in the 1920s.
You can take a self-guided walking tour to see these charming cottages. Some are private residences, but others are businesses, like The Tuck Box. Here you can get a classic English afternoon tea with scones and sandwiches.
Mammoth Lakes in the Eastern Sierra Nevada is like going to Switzerland
To feel like you're in the Swiss Alps, visit the Mammoth Lakes region in California's Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains, about three hours from Tahoe by car. At 7,880 feet, the small town of Mammoth Lakes is a year-round adventure destination with steep, jagged peaks and high alpine lakes.
The highest lake in the region that you can drive to is Lake George. This beautiful blue lake is also the deepest in the Mammoth Lakes Basin, and it sits between Crystal Crag and the Mammoth Crest. You can paddle, fish, camp, and hike, all amidst incredible mountain scenery.
Big Sur can feel like the remote Scottish Highlands
The Scottish Highlands and Scotland's Inner Hebrides are known for dramatic cliffs, small villages, and often foggy, rainy weather. That's akin to California's Big Sur with its wild, rugged cliffs where the Santa Lucia Mountains meet the Pacific Ocean.
In both places, you can walk along windswept landscapes with incredible ocean views. Both are also remote enough that you feel truly away from it all and able to connect to the natural, dramatic beauty of your surroundings.
The Venice Canals neighborhood in Los Angeles was modeled after Venice, Italy
Just a few blocks from the famous Venice Beach in Los Angeles, you'll find the Venice Canals. They were the brainchild of Abbott Kinney in the early 1900s, who was inspired by the scenic waterways and bridges of Venice to build a series of canals to bring in tourists. There are only six canals remaining in this Venetian-style neighborhood, but they're well worth a visit to feel like you're not in Los Angeles anymore.
It's a neighborhood well suited for a leisurely stroll past the colorful houses and across picturesque arching bridges. For a view from the water, there are canoe rentals and tours available.