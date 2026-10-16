10 Of The Hands-Down Best Salmon Fishing Spots Around America

There's something wild about salmon fishing that gets under the skin. Maybe it's the places it takes you. Wilderness rivers, windswept shores, and old port towns have been drawing anglers for centuries. Maybe it's the actual fish. Salmon are powerful, unpredictable, and built for the fight. It could even be the tradition of it all. It's one of those pursuits passed down through families like an heirloom. Each generation adds its own stories to the rivers fished, and each generation holds its own feelings for the water and the wild. There's also that simple joy of knowing that the world is waiting away from the water while you cast.

From the incredible wilderness of Alaska to the plains of South Dakota, and from the well-stocked rivers of Maine to the estuaries of Oregon, salmon fishing in the United States is as varied as the country itself. There are spots across this vast land that anglers always talk about — spots that are well worth a long journey, planning a trip around, or even returning to year after year.

We came up with the following destinations after seeking advice on fishing forums and Reddit threads. We also consulted specialist guides like King Salmon Lodge and Riptidefish. Government agencies such as the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife also provided valuable information. But we considered the travel experience, too; the scenery and sense of adventure that make these spots worth every mile were taken into account. Here are the 10 best salmon-fishing spots in the U.S.