America's Next National Park May Be This Arizona Destination Filled With Otherworldly Landscapes

The U.S. has 433 national park sites, which include monuments, forests, and battlefields. Only 63 of the sites are specifically parks. One of the big differences between a national park and a monument is that it requires an act of Congress to establish a park. That's why the number of national parks is about to increase. According to AP News, the House and Senate have passed a bill to make Chiricahua National Monument in Arizona into a park, and all it needs is the president's signature to become law. It's been a long time coming: A bill to elevate the monument to national park status was first introduced in 2016, with the most recent version introduced in 2025. It will elevate this incredible "wonderland of rocks" into Arizona's fourth national park.

"It is an important moment to designate Chiricahua as a national park," Emily Burns of the Sky Island Alliance told The Arizona Republic. "This action will celebrate our spectacular public lands and tell future generations that we value access to the outdoors, protection of our cultural history, wildlife, plants, water, quiet, dark skies, and inspiring natural vistas."

The area has a rich history. Apache people who lived in and traveled through this area referred to it as "The Land of Standing-Up Rocks," according to the National Park Service. Chiricahua National Monument was first established in 1924 by President Calvin Coolidge to protect the towering pinnacles and rock formations of the area. A massive volcanic explosion some 27 million years ago deposited a thick layer of volcanic debris here — it was the same explosion that helped create the 12-mile-wide Turkey Creek caldera. Erosion and time have left the towering rhyolite hoodoos, caves, and slot canyons distinctive to the area.