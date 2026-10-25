11 Best NYC Hotels To Stay At During Christmastime
It has no mountains to ski. It's far away from the North Pole. And good luck finding a reindeer. But regardless, New York City is the unofficial Christmas capital. It was even the 2025 best U.S. winter destination. New York City attracts about eight million people who are eager to get in the holiday spirit every Christmas season. Many of them flock to the city's iconic winter activities, including seeing the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, ice skating at Rockefeller Center and Wollman Rink, seeing the Christmas Spectacular with the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, shopping at New York City's unique winter village, Bryant Park Winter Village, and seeing the twinkling lights that adorn the Fifth Avenue storefronts.
But if you plan on checking all of these activities off your bucket list, you'll need somewhere to lay your parka. So, Islands rounded up the best New York City hotels to stay at during Christmastime. To determine which made the cut, we evaluated which are within a 30-minute walk of Rockefeller Center, which have the most extensive holiday offerings, and which have at least 4.3 stars on Google.
The Carlyle
When The Carlyle opened in 1930, it was the epitome of old-school class elegance. These days, that effortlessly chic vibe continues — especially when St. Nick comes to town. To celebrate the holidays in style, the hotel brings back the past by hosting carolers in the lobby, which gets adorned in festive yet tasteful Christmas décor.
Visitors can also enjoy a sip of holiday cheer while clad in their best attire at the hotel's Bemelmans Bar. The iconic bar serves seasonal winter drinks accompanied by live piano music inside an intimate space adorned with murals painted by "Madeline" artist Ludwig Bemelmans. "Festive Christmas drinks at Bemelman's was ace, piano tunes and also Christmas Carollers in the lobby," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Great atmosphere, come early and be prepared to wait for a table or just stand and soak in the atmosphere."
That tranquil yet sophisticated vibe makes The Carlyle an ideal spot for Christmas travelers looking to enjoy the Big Apple's holiday bustle without the craziness. The 34-story hotel on Madison Avenue and 76th Street is a 30-minute walk from Rockefeller Center — most of which can be done through Central Park, which was the top tourist attraction in America in 2025. That makes it just far enough to enjoy the festivities while also offering an escape from them on a street filled with residential homes. However, it'll cost you, as peak December nightly rates are about $2,200.
The Langham
With its contemporary yet classic vibe — as well as a slew of awards, including Best of the Best Luxury Hotels in the U.S. by Tripadvisor – The Langham isn't an obvious choice for families looking to enjoy the holidays in the Big Apple. But its various holiday packages, as well as proximity to New York City's holiday fun, make it clear that it is. Besides being just a 15-minute walk from Rockefeller Center, the high-end hotel is jam-packed with Christmas-themed fun for families.
Behind its Fifth Avenue façade known for going all out when it comes to Christmas décor, The Langham has offered packages that have included tickets to see "The Nutcracker" at the Lincoln Center, in-room seven-foot decorated Christmas trees, and Christmas dinner at in-house restaurant Ai Fiori. Kids also delight in The Langham's Candy Cane Lane Kids Club, which offers rotating holiday-themed activities like gingerbread house decorating, ornament-making workshops, Pancakes and Pajamas with Mrs. Claus, and more. December nightly room rates range from $890 to $1,661 per night.
"After staying here for work several times, I brought my wife and two young kids for Christmas and had an great experience, including complementary cookies and stuffed animals for my children as their thank your staying here so many times," wrote one past visitor on Google.
Loews Regency New York Hotel
Park Avenue addresses are met with regal reactions, and rightfully so — this street is one of the priciest on the planet. So, it's only fitting that one of its most iconic hotels — Loews Regency New York Hotel — is as high-end as they come, always offering the most wow-worthy amenities, even at its founding in 1963. With those kinds of features, as well as a location that's a 15-minute walk from Rockefeller Center, it's no surprise that December nightly stays command prices starting at $1,320.
But during Christmastime, Loews Regency New York Hotel amenities get top treatment to match those rates. The lobby is always decked out in holiday decor, where guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and champagne from 4-6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in December. The festivities culminate in a grand Christmas party at the on-site spa. "We just love this hotel," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Super convenient to everything. we stayed during Christmas and the staff was charming and courteous."
In the past, esteemed brands have set up pop-up shops at Loews Regency New York Hotel so guests can get their shopping done, including poinsettias at a flower cart. Guests can then unwind at the in-house The Regency Bar & Grill, where seasonal cocktails as well as festive fare like gingerbread cookie baked Alaska have graced the menu. Then, they can retreat to one of the hotel's rooms, which includes 58 suites.
Lotte New York Palace
A Christmastime stay at Lotte New York Palace is so complete in holiday fanfare that guests don't even need to trek to Rockefeller Center to see a decked-out Christmas tree. Instead, the hotel features its own outdoor decorated tree, stretching up to around 30 feet and adorned with 4,500 lights. The tree is lit every year in an exclusive ceremony and stays lit throughout the holiday season for the public to enjoy.
The Christmas fun continues through Lotte New York Palace's doors. Inside, it features a giant Instagram-worthy gingerbread house, tons of holiday décor, seasonal beverages and snacks served at the in-house café and bar, and visits with Santa Claus. Guests can also bring the holiday magic to their rooms, as Lotte New York Palace features Christmas-decorated rooms with personal Christmas trees, holiday cookies, and a souvenir ornament. December rates range from $3,740-$5,325.
Plus, Lotte New York Palace couldn't be closer to the Big Apple's holiday action, as it's just about one block away (or a three-minute walk) from Rockefeller Center. "Excellent location during a Christmas visit to NYC!" wrote one past visitor on Google. "Beautiful decorations at the property & close walking distance to all the holiday hot spots."
LUMA Hotel Times Square
No matter when you visit, LUMA Hotel Times Square is a fitting destination for Big Apple travelers looking to experience the theater scene, as it offers personalized theater packages and an ideal location near Times Square. But even if you don't plan on stepping a single snowbooted foot on Broadway, LUMA Hotel Times Square is still a perfect landing place for Christmas travelers. It's just a nine-minute walk to Rockefeller Center, and only steps away from the Bryant Park Winter Village. Plus, from within your cozy, minimalist rooms, you'll be able to see all the Christmas lights of the city from your floor-to-ceiling windows.
Its holiday finesse extends beyond location, too. The boutique hotel is known for its playful tech nods; its 2026 offerings include a Christmas souvenir delivered to guests in their rooms by in-house robot Alina. Guests can also indulge in an Italian-influenced three-course Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner at in-house restaurant AperiBar, which offers dishes such as fettuccine with lemon butter and caviar, and scallops with champagne butter sauce.
Plus, with December rates ranging from $418-$1052 per night, a stay here is somewhat more accessible for guests on a budget who still want to experience all that New York City has to offer during the holidays. "Amazing experience!" wrote one past visitor on Google. "we were here for 2 nights over Christmas and our stay was fabulous, the staff was super friendly and the room was very very nice."
New York Marriott Marquis
The New York Marriott Marquis isn't just in the Big Apple — it has Big Apple energy through its size. The colossal hotel has nearly 2,000 rooms throughout 51 stories overlooking Times Square. "We came to New York for Christmas booking a two-room suite well in advance. Our rooms on the 27th floor, were very large with a beautiful view," wrote one past visitor on Google. "We travel to and through NYC often, we have found our new landing place at the Marriott Marquis!"
But its square footage isn't the only thing that's massive at the New York Marriott Marquis — so is its list of Christmas festivities. Santa Claus is the hotel's "holiday host in residence," as he and his "Candy Cane Concierge" welcome guests to rooms adorned with holiday décor like decorated Christmas trees and nutcrackers. All guests also receive a special Candy Cane Concierge ornament as well as tickets for free Levain Bakery cookies, as the iconic bakery has a pop-up shop in the hotel. On your way, you might run into the Candy Cane Concierge, a festive tricycle that gives out fun-flavored candy canes.
Just a few of the events on New York Marriott Marquis' holiday calendar include brunch with Santa Claus, holiday tunes performed by Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, performances by the Holiday High-Kickers, Christmas carolers, and a holiday cookie decorating class. With so much to offer throughout the month of December, room rates start at $918 per night.
The Peninsula New York
There's no better place to celebrate Christmas than in New York City — except, perhaps, in a Swiss chalet. But The Peninsula New York has that, too. In 2025, it debuted four private, heated chalets with firepits, Adirondack chairs, Christmas trees, and glowing holiday lights for the winter, all complemented by fondue and Swiss wine. But despite this alpine setting, The Peninsula New York is just a five-minute walk from Rockefeller Center, bringing together both the cozy quiet of a Swiss winter and the celebratory atmosphere of a New York City Christmas. Rates are an average of $2,376 per night.
Guests can get more of a taste of The Peninsula New York's central setting with Midtown and Fifth Avenue private, guided holiday lights walking tours. The hotel has more Christmas fun happening behind its doors, too. It hosts holiday-themed musical performances by local singers and bands, and visits with Santa Claus. Plus, various holiday packages include festivities for kids, like in-room candy cane scavenger hunts and gingerbread cookie decorating kits.
It's all complemented by decorated Christmas trees in each deluxe room, festive bouquets, and a special holiday gift. Guests can also celebrate the holidays at the hotel restaurant with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffets. "We had the most wonderful time here for Christmas in NYC!" wrote one past visitor on Google. "Staff was extremely kind and the decorations were beautiful. Felt like we were in a Hallmark movie. Definitely recommend!"
Refinery Hotel
If you love vintage New York City, then you'll love a throwback-inspired Christmas stay at the nearly 200-room Refinery Hotel. This hotel is located in a 1912 Neo-Gothic-style building that was once the Colony Arcade hat factory. In nods to its more than century-old past, the Refinery Hotel still features Gothic arches, 12-foot ceilings, columns, vintage-style bathrooms, a jazz bar, and an in-house restaurant that looks like it's straight from the Roaring Twenties.
However, in a mix of the old and the new, it's also outfitted with today's furniture and artwork. The vibe comes to life in December, when the Refinery Hotel offers its Winter Spectacular package that includes a decorated Christmas tree in your room, a gingerbread house decorating kit, and hot chocolate, cookies, and milk for the child in all of us. December rates are around $1,500 per night.
"Everything about this hotel was amazing!" wrote one past visitor on Google. "Clean, cozy, decorated beautifully for Christmas! Location was great and staff was friendly and helpful." The Refinery Hotel's location is both ideal for visitors wanting to visitors Rockefeller Center as well as the Bryant Park Winter Village, as it's a 12-minute walk to Rockefeller Center and a 4-minute walk to Bryant Park. Despite that central location, the hotel is on a calm thoroughfare.
Ritz-Carlton Central Park
The only view better than the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City during Christmastime is that of Central Park bathed in snow. And that's just what Ritz-Carlton Central Park guests get when they stay at this hotel that not only borders the park, but is also only a 10-minute walk from Rockefeller Center. But you'll have a hard time pulling yourself away from this iconic hotel whose name is synonymous with luxury. It was even named North America's best hotel chain in 2025 due to its lavish amenities and award-winning restaurants. Its New York City location features stunning details like original marble floors, dark wood tones, and chandeliers, yet stylish furniture and a chic contemporary vibe.
That makes it the perfect setting for a winter getaway, alongside the Ritz-Carlton Central Park's holiday offerings. Guests enjoy personal Christmas trees in their hotel rooms as well as FAO Schwarz ornament souvenirs. "The lobby and guest floors were nicely decorated for the Christmas season," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Reception and concierge staff are welcoming and attentive."
That festive vibe continues into the Club Lounge, which gets beautified in its Christmas best for the occasion. The exclusive experience continues outside Ritz-Carlton Central Park's doors, too, since guests receive private access to Rockefeller Center as well as their own chalet. Room rates are $1,642-$2,955 in December. After spending all that cash, check out these free attractions in New York City.
St. Regis New York
The storefronts along Fifth Avenue are known for going all out in their Christmas window displays. And at the St. Regis New York, which is on Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, guests are in the heart of those jaw-dropping sights. They won't have to trek far to see Manhattan's other holiday highlights, either. The more than century-old five-star hotel is just a five-minute walk to Rockefeller Center.
Behind its doors, the St. Regis New York hosts holiday festivities that live up to its glamorous name. It offers a holiday afternoon tea as well as a Christmas Day brunch. Kids can get in on the fun too during the hotel's gingerbread house workshops, where young guests can eat holiday treats while decorating a gingerbread house. Back upstairs, both kids and adults alike will delight in waiting for St. Nick in rooms that feature brass details, marble finishes, and pops of color. Plus, since the St. Regis New York has two bedroom suites, it's ideal for families, too. December nightly rates range from $1,809-$3,841.
"There are not enough words to express how thoroughly we enjoyed our Christmas trip at the St. Regis," wrote one past visitor on Google. "The attention to detail is unparalleled in all departments. There isn't a single detail we could have changed to make our stay any more enjoyable than the staff at the St. Regis achieved!"
Waldorf Astoria
If you need enough space to make your hotel room feel less like a hotel room on Christmas morning and more like your living room, then you'll love a stay at the Waldorf Astoria on Avenue. This high-end hotel's 375 rooms are some of the biggest in the city, meaning that your family will have plenty of room to gather around your in-room, seven-foot-tall Christmas tree. Holiday guests will also receive a secret foodie treat and a special edition scented candle to take home.
But for real scents that entice, reserve a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day farm-to-table meal at the Waldorf Astoria's in-house restaurant Lex Yard. "The Waldorf Astoria New York sparkles with Christmas and New Year spirit, creating a magical, festive atmosphere to define elegance, but the real star of the show right now is the dining experience," wrote one past visitor on Google. Guests can also go fusion by booking a Japanese-inspired holiday afternoon tea at the Waldorf Astoria. A meal at the hotel is the perfect cap to a day out exploring New York City's holiday festivities, especially since the hotel is just a six-minute walk to Rockefeller Center.
Peak room rates can range from $3,791-$19,612, but that's unsurprising considering the Waldorf Astoria's haute history. Until 2017, when the hotel closed for eight years for renovations, every sitting president had stayed the night here. It was also one of Frank Sinatra's favorite places to stay.