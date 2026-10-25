11 Best NYC Hotels To Stay At During Christmastime

When The Carlyle opened in 1930, it was the epitome of old-school class elegance. These days, that effortlessly chic vibe continues — especially when St. Nick comes to town. To celebrate the holidays in style, the hotel brings back the past by hosting carolers in the lobby, which gets adorned in festive yet tasteful Christmas décor.

Visitors can also enjoy a sip of holiday cheer while clad in their best attire at the hotel's Bemelmans Bar. The iconic bar serves seasonal winter drinks accompanied by live piano music inside an intimate space adorned with murals painted by "Madeline" artist Ludwig Bemelmans. "Festive Christmas drinks at Bemelman's was ace, piano tunes and also Christmas Carollers in the lobby," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Great atmosphere, come early and be prepared to wait for a table or just stand and soak in the atmosphere."

That tranquil yet sophisticated vibe makes The Carlyle an ideal spot for Christmas travelers looking to enjoy the Big Apple's holiday bustle without the craziness. The 34-story hotel on Madison Avenue and 76th Street is a 30-minute walk from Rockefeller Center — most of which can be done through Central Park, which was the top tourist attraction in America in 2025. That makes it just far enough to enjoy the festivities while also offering an escape from them on a street filled with residential homes. However, it'll cost you, as peak December nightly rates are about $2,200.