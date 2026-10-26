8 Tips From Park Rangers For Enjoying Everglades National Park

With an area of 1.5 million acres and a remarkable variety of ecosystems, the somehow still underrated Everglades National Park in Florida is one of the most fascinating places to experience the stunning nature of the United States. It's a great place for spotting wildlife, with the iconic American alligator among the park's best-known residents. The park is also home to a sizable bird population, particularly around Snake Bight Trail, one of the best birdwatching destinations in Florida. Among its ecosystems, you'll find distinctive landscapes not commonly found elsewhere in the country, including hardwood hammock forests and freshwater marl prairies.

Naturally, this part of Florida can be overwhelming for first-time visitors, and that's where the park's rangers come in. With their deep expertise in the geography and wildlife of the park, national park rangers are valuable sources of information if you're looking for tips on how to fully enjoy the Everglades. Never be afraid to ask, because rangers have tips on everything from the best areas to explore to recommendations on the best times to visit and much more. If you're curious about it, a ranger probably has the answer.

We scoured interviews, news articles, and YouTube videos for tips from park rangers at Everglades National Park and consulted educational videos posted on the National Park Service's website. Whether you're looking for a general introduction to the park or deciding which area to prioritize, these tips will help you plan your visit. For more Everglades National Park expertise, these unwritten rules to know before visiting the park may also be helpful.