5 Disadvantages Of Staying In An All-Inclusive Resort

All-inclusive resorts are a controversial vacation choice. People either love them or hate them. There are good arguments on both sides, but it generally boils down to your vacation style preference. Those in favor appreciate the simplicity of an all-inclusive. It's a gloriously lazy vacation style where you shut off your brain and decompress. Relaxation is the name of the game, and you focus less on doing and more on simply being. One price includes food, drinks, activities, and lodging. There's no need to worry about getting scammed by a taxi or figuring out how to drive on the other side of the road, because the resort's airport shuttle will pick you up and whisk you away instead. There's nothing left to decide, except which beach or pool to lounge by each day. It's all there at the resort. Paradise on earth, for some.

On the other hand, not all travelers are looking for a passive week on a beach. Some are looking for cultural immersion, stunning landscapes, or both. They want to spend their vacation out and about, wandering museums, local markets, and national parks, before enjoying a delicious meal from a local restaurant where they translate the menu before ordering. It's a day well spent for some, but it's also a waste of an all-inclusive if you're only using it as a hotel.

Regardless of your vacation style, there are pros and cons that apply to everyone when it comes to all-inclusive resorts, and those are often discussed at length in travel forums. The important thing is using that information to make an informed choice. Disadvantages are not always deal breakers, but they should factor into your decision. Before you embrace or dismiss anything, here are five disadvantages to consider before staying at an all-inclusive resort.