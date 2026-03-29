Major Red Flags That Mean An All-Inclusive Resort Isn't Worth It
As the winter blues set in, you may be searching for an escape to warmer climates: sun-soaked days lounging on gorgeous white-sand beaches with a piña colada in hand. You're looking forward to swimming in cerulean waters, watching spectacular sunsets, and dining at a swanky on-site Italian trattoria. However, the fantasy of a resort vacation is often quiet different from the reality. You arrive at what was meant to be a spacious, light-filled room, only to discover your "deluxe suite" resembles a prison cell. The supposedly tranquil pool is filled with dozens of screaming children. And after spotting bedbugs on your not-so-white sheets, you're ready to pack up and head home. Fortunately, there are ways to spot major issues before booking.
Cost is often a key indicator of quality. If the price seems too good to be true, it very well might be. Still, there are plenty of affordable all-inclusive resorts under $250 a night that can deliver a stress-free getaway. Another indicator is customer opinion. Thanks to platforms like Tripadvisor and Booking.com, you can review the pros and cons of a place from previous guests before handing over your credit card. In short, do your research. Scan online reviews and keep an eye out for the following red flags, so your hard-earned money goes toward a vacation you'll actually enjoy.
For this piece, we reviewed blog posts, news articles, and Reddit threads to identify common guest complaints about all-inclusive resorts. We also perused recent reviews of popular hotels on sites like Tripadvisor to understand what travelers disliked about their stays. Now, let's jump in and go through the red flags that mean an all-inclusive resort may not be worth a visit.
Excessive crowds
For your next vacation, you may want to avoid resorts with thousands of rooms. Of course, on its own, a high room count isn't a surefire sign of an unenjoyable stay. For example, The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, which has over 7,000 suites, maintains strong reviews thanks to its reasonable rates, elegant rooms, and diverse amenities. Still, generally speaking, the formula for a relaxing sojourn isn't more people. And typically, many of the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts across the world are sought after because they create quiet, spacious environments for guests, prioritizing privacy and exclusivity. So, if these elements are important to you, you're unlikely to find them in a mega-resort, many of which aim to maximize revenues and fill as many of their rooms as possible. It's safe to bet that there will be excessive crowds wherever you go: long lines in the dining areas, waits for the elevators, loungers already taken by morning, and pools packed with hordes of swimmers.
One reviewer who visited a 900-plus-room resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, commented on Tripadvisor, "I felt like I was at a convention with 3,000 other people ... If you are looking for personal space and the option for romance or some form of quite time ... You will be hard pressed to find solitude anywhere on this resort."
Not only is overcrowding annoying for guests, but it also poses a problem for the staff. Overworked employees may be less attentive, which can affect service quality. When perusing your options, check the number of rooms offered – usually listed on a resort's website – and skip properties with massive capacity if serenity is a priority.
Extra charges and surprise fees
Charged for drinking coffee and tea outside of peak times? What about using high-speed Wi-Fi? Or even borrowing paddleboards and other watersports equipment? These are just some of the absurd fees that all-inclusive resorts can charge, according to Mark Wolters, a travel vlogger, on his YouTube channel Wolters World. Other expenses might include tipping, premium alcohol, specialty restaurants, airport transfers, early check-ins, and late check-outs. All these extra costs can turn your low-budget getaway into a high-end vacation that breaks the bank. While clearly being a nuisance, they also make guests feel somewhat cheated, as a recent visitor to a Club Med property shared on Tripadvisor, writing, "Definitely felt nickel-and-dimed at what is marketed as an all-inclusive resort. After making the booking online, I received four separate emails requesting additional charges for various 'extras,' including what should be considered standard access to the resort."
However, as of May 2025, a new rule change means there are no more hidden fees. This regulation from the Federal Trade Commission seeks to address the "unfair or deceptive practices involving fees or charges for ... short-term lodging: bait-and-switch pricing that hides the total price by omitting mandatory fees and charges from advertised prices." While this ruling doesn't get rid of those sneaky resort fees, at least you'll be aware of them in advance.
Before booking your stay, ensure that you read the terms and conditions (yes, they're mind-numbingly boring but important). Inclusions often vary by room category, but they should be listed in FAQs or dedicated pages on the resort's site. Compare different resort offerings — you may be surprised to find that a more expensive suite with a better amenities package will save you more in the end than a cheaper one with fewer inclusions.
Subpar food quality
After a long day spent exploring the wonders of a new country, you're probably salivating with hunger. You might be imagining a selection of fine French wines, along with creative takes on local dishes, thoughtfully concocted by an academy-trained master chef. But then you arrive at the dining hall and are met with disappointment: sad metal trays of lumpy vegetables, overcooked meat, and cheap desserts that appear to be store-bought.
There's a reason why there are blog posts and forums galore about terrible food at resorts — meals are an integral part of travel and can really make or break a vacation. At all-inclusive resorts, they're even a major selling point. When food disappoints, it can sour the entire experience. One Redditor railed against their culinary experience at a Riviera Maya hotel, commenting in the subreddit r/AllInclusiveResorts, "it should be a crime to serve such s***ty tacos to people in Mexico!" Similarly, a poster who stayed elsewhere wrote in the same thread, "Looks beautiful but the food was not good. Did we starve? No. But paid a lot for about the worst food I've had on vacation."
Lukewarm slop displayed in tin containers on a buffet table doesn't have to be the norm, just because a place is all-inclusive. For example, foodie travelers rave about the restaurants at Atelier Playa Mujeres, a chic adults-only resort in Cancún. When conducting your research, check how many on-site restaurants there are, whether they've won any awards, and who is behind the menus. Pay close attention to reviews mentioning food poisoning, unappetizing meals, or a repetitive menu. These can mean the company is cutting corners in order to save money at your expense. And if they're eager to save on quality, they may also be willing to cut down on food safety.
Poor standards of cleanliness
Cleanliness is one of the most important factors to evaluate. So, if reviews suggest poor hygiene, it's best to move on and immediately remove that resort from your list. Unsanitary conditions aren't just unpleasant – they can pose health risks, leading to guests falling seriously ill with anything from stomach bugs to the norovirus. It can ruin your experience of what would otherwise be a wonderful vacation in a beautiful country.
One reviewer shared their terrible time at a Cozumel resort, writing: "This place is a Dump! ... Mold and mildew are sprinkled throughout. Sheets and towels are stained and rough as sandpaper" (via Yahoo! News). Another had such a negative experience on a honeymoon at an Aruba-based all-inclusive that they took to using all caps to express it: "I know that you hardly ever spend time in your room on your vacation, however, when you do ... you want it to be clean. NOT the case here, it was AWFUL!!!!!!! DIRTY, OLD, RUN DOWN, MADE MY SKIN CRAWL."
When you're wading through reviews, look for comments like those above, along with notes about filthy glassware, stained linens, and mold, as these are major warning signs that the place doesn't care about its guests' health or safety. Mold in particular can be dangerous, as it can cause allergic reactions or worsen symptoms in asthmatics. And if multiple people are reporting incidents of bedbugs inside the rooms, run for the hills. While it's true that bedbugs get everywhere, even in the most elegant of places (one of the most horrifying details about almost all hotels), a resort with proper cleaning procedures and well-trained staff to carry them out shouldn't have this problem.
No clear vibe
Places that cater to various demographics may not seem problematic. In fact, you might think of it as one of the many perks of booking an all-inclusive resort: There's something for everyone. This is especially true when planning a vacation for a family, which could include beach-loving kids, a food-snob aunt, and your golf-enthusiast husband. Some hotels may be trying to boost profits by appealing to a wider base. However, if you have specific needs and desires for your trip, a one-size-fits-all resort may not meet them. If you're looking for a quiet getaway with your partner, you're not going to be impressed to find out your room is positioned beside a kids' park or a raging, tequila-soaked bachelor party.
Instead, choose a resort with a clearly defined identity — whether family-friendly, luxury, adults-only, or activity-focused. For example, sporty romantics love this couples-only Caribbean resort, Couples Tower Isle, located in a Jamaican paradise. It includes unlimited diving, sailing, and spa treatments, clearly targeting adults who value intimacy, quality time together, and an active lifestyle. A spot like this will provide a better, more unique experience than one that tries to please everyone, cramming water slides right next to adults-only zones and offering promotions to both newlyweds and large groups.
So, there you have it. These are five major red flags to watch for before choosing an all-inclusive resort. While you may have certain constraints, such as budget, location, and more, affecting your decision, the large number of resorts available today means you can be a little picky. Ensure you check reviews and overall ratings on trusted platforms. Take your business somewhere that doesn't pack people in or surprise you with extra fees — and that prioritizes cleanliness, quality cuisine, and an overall excellent experience.