America's Best City For Renters Is A Southern Gem That Isn't Charlotte Or Atlanta
Affordability is a big concern when renting a home or apartment, but that's not the only thing that draws potential residents to a city. Job prospects, things to do, and even the general vibe of a place can make or break the decision about where to settle down. One vibrant Southern city has recently been named the top city for renters in 2026, and it's not where you might expect. While large Southeastern cities like Atlanta and Charlotte are highly rated for renters, it's Austin, Texas — the "Live Music Capital of the World" — that tops the list.
Apartment List recently named Austin as the No. 1 city for renters thanks to its strong economy, high apartment vacancy rates (9%), and decreasing rent prices over the last several years. In addition to those factors, Austin boasts an expansive network of city parks, affordable nightlife, a variety of cheap eats, and a reputation for quirky, community fun. And with its growing job market and a central location that provides easy access to San Antonio and Houston, it's no wonder that Austin stands out as a great place to live.
Austin is home to free concerts, cheap food, and outdoor adventure
Austin lives up to its musical reputation with live concerts every night of the week, and many shows at local venues are free. A quick scan of the list of free activities at Do512 reveals a long list of affordable shows as well as events like trivia nights, two-step dance lessons, and farmers markets. During the summer, local parks host free concerts ranging from classical selections with members of the Austin Symphony Orchestra to series celebrating the Tejano music of local Latino communities.
For cheap eats in Austin, Eater Austin recommends Cuantos Tacos in Arbor Food Park in the trendy, eclectic neighborhood of East Austin; the food's quality and value are notable enough to have earned the truck a Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2024. The Austin American-Statesman cites several places where diners can have a casual meal for under $20, including Caribbean restaurant Twin Isle, global cafe Gati, and Japanese-inspired coffeehouse Sa-Tén, while locals on Reddit praise P. Terry's Burger Stand and Cabo Bob's as two Austin-based chains with reliably affordable menu items.
Outdoor enthusiasts will love Austin's free public parks, which include Mayfield Park with its historic charm and beautiful, free-range peacocks as well as hiking destinations like St. Edwards Greenbelt. Zilker Metropolitan Park, Austin's oldest city park, is on 350 acres of land and includes a botanical garden and the year-round, spring-fed Barton Springs Pool, which offers budget-friendly admission. However, there are plenty of free things to do indoors as well, including visiting the Texas State Capitol, taking advantage of free admission on Tuesdays at the Blanton Museum of Art, and sampling classes and meetups at branches of the Austin Public Library, so Austin residents looking for affordable fun have options no matter the weather or time of year.