Greece's Largest Island Is A Better Foodie Escape Than Athens With Unmatched Views

When it comes to traveling to new destinations or revisiting old favorites, one of the first questions many people ask upon your return home is, "How was the food?" Whether you consider yourself a true foodie or simply someone who appreciates a delicious meal prepared by a local, Greece offers enough mouthwatering flavors to keep your taste buds craving more. As Greece's bustling capital, Athens is renowned for its vibrant streets, where vendors serve up mouthwatering souvlaki and tantalizing gyros at every turn. However, Crete, Greece's largest island, offers an even more enticing escape for food lovers. According to Food & Wine, Crete — not Athens — is considered "the culinary capital of Greece," while National Geographic named the island one of the 15 best food destinations in the world in 2026.

Steeped in a farm-to-table tradition, the island's food reflects a deep connection to the land and generations of ancestral wisdom. A generous drizzle of golden olive oil graces nearly every dish on the family table, bringing rich flavor and time-honored rituals to each meal. Made from the fruit of the island's ancient olive trees, Crete's liquid gold has become a treasure in its own right, drawing travelers from far and wide.

When it comes to food served alongside unmatched views, Crete takes the cake — or perhaps the baklava. Apart from the dynamic food that sits atop plates in tavernas across the island, the stunning views all over Crete offer a picturesque landscape to a delicious meal — from turquoise seaside restaurants serving up fresh-caught seafood to cozy family-run establishments with vistas over the White Mountains.