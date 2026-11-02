9 Islands In Europe You Can Visit In One Day
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many European destinations are so extensive that they require you to plan a full week-long trip at bare minimum to get just a taste of the place. However, the continent also has quite a few islands that you can explore pretty extensively with just a day at your disposal. Considering the fact that there are an estimated 2,400 inhabited islands in the European Union alone, there is a lot of potential for island day trips on a vacation here.
From beach paradises in Portugal to historic isles off the coast of Croatia, you may be surprised to find that there are actually quite a lot of islands that don't require much time on your travel itinerary to appreciate. Some of these countries you may never expect to have island getaways, either.
The Islands team was curious to find out which of these compact, convenient islets were the best for visitors to work into their European vacation. We rounded up islands that were easily accessible from somewhere in mainland Europe, small enough to get a good feel for the area without much time there, and still had an adequate amount of stuff to do that they're worth the day on a limited vacation. All of these islands are also in the Schengen Area, which makes traveling to them even easier. Once we had a list of European islands that fit these criteria, we sourced insights from real travelers on forums like Reddit to gather first-hand details on the best things to do, ways to get there, and experiences in each destination. This led us to these nine unique islands in Europe that you can visit in just a day.
Île-de-Bréhat, France
While there are quite a few dangerous vacation destinations in France, you won't have to worry as much about that problem when you spend the day on Île-de-Bréhat. This tiny archipelago consists of two islands that are connected by a bridge, and it is a very safe place to visit — there were only 23 crimes there in 2025. Beyond the fact that you can visit worry-free in this department, you can get there by an affordable ferry ride that costs a bit over $13 round-trip and takes about 10 minutes from the northwestern French coast. Upon arrival, you'll be greeted with a tranquil island without any cars that's just over one square mile in area.
Instead of utilizing motor vehicles, people mainly use bicycles or just walk to get around Île de Bréhat. Its manageable size and the gorgeous scenery make it an ideal place for single-day visitors from mainland Europe. One individual described the allure on Reddit, writing, "It's ... heaven on earth. You have to get there by boat and there are no cars on the island. Flowers everywhere, beautiful ocean views and an interesting beach."
Biking freely around the island without a strict plan at all is one of the best activities here, but there are also hiking trails and water sports like kayaking available on Île-de-Bréhat. There is also more outside-the-box stuff to do, such as taking a glass-blowing workshop. Whether you're in the mood for a leisurely or a more structured day, you can definitely have it on this French island.
Lokrum, Croatia
If you're planning on taking a trip out to the beautiful Croatian city of Dubrovnik, then it will be super simple for you to spend a day on the island of Lokrum during your vacation, and it's something you should seriously consider. This island is practically made for day trips because it is a nature reserve where there are absolutely no hotels — overnight stays are completely forbidden by law.
Luckily, it's close enough to the mainland to visit as many times as you wish during the day without it being a hassle. By ferry from Dubrovnik's Old Port, it will only take around 15 minutes and cost about $33 to reach Lokrum (the price also includes your return trip to Dubrovnik), and you'll be greeted with a very different vibe than you likely experienced on the mainland. Lokrum's main hook is the abundance of enticing things to do in nature. The vast greenery here is such a stark contrast to the nearby busy city that, as one person described on Reddit, "honestly, it felt like entering a different world."
The main beach is considered one of the best beaches in Croatia, and better yet, it's just a quick walk from where you'll be dropped off by the boat. There are also some excellent hiking trails, such as the Path of Paradise, where you may even be able to spot a few free-roaming peacocks along the trek. This journey eventually takes you to Fort Royal, the highest point on Lokrum. You should also make sure to stop by the Benedictine Monastery of St. Mary, where a few of the scenes for the TV show "Game of Thrones" were shot.
Hydra, Greece
Did you know that there are several stunning European islands where you don't need to rent a car and can still get around just fine on a day trip? The Greek island of Hydra is a perfect example of this because cars aren't allowed here. You can get there in two hours or less on the ferry from the Port of Piraeus, just a few miles from the city center of Athens; prices can vary depending on the season, but can cost as little as $34. On Hydra, you'll swap out the Uber rides for wandering around by sea taxi or mule.
At only about 10 miles in length (most of which is uninhabitable), these transportation options fully suffice for spending the day on Hydra and taking in everything it has to offer. While it's achievable to explore Hydra on a day trip, it'll definitely be a packed itinerary as there's so much to do. There are several beaches around a five-minute walk from Hydra Port, including Hydronetta Beach, Avlaki Beach, and Spilia Beach. After soaking up some sunshine, you can hit one of Hydra's historic sites.
The 18th-century Lazaros Kountouriotis Mansion and the Historical Archives Museum of Hydra, which is located right in the port, are both great options. For a more adventurous tone, you could opt for a guided horseback riding tour around the coastal surroundings and to visit some of the island's monasteries. The only problem is that your family might never want to leave when the sun inevitably sets. One person shared a tidbit about their Hydra experience on Reddit, writing "My 4 yo cried for about an hour when we left. She didn't want to go as she loved the cats and horses. And for us the lack of traffic means you just immediately chill out."
Capri, Italy
There are a surprising number of little-known islands in Italy that don't get enough attention, but Capri isn't one of those. It actually happens to be one of the most famous. Capri became so renowned as a destination for travelers for a number of reasons: It's absolutely breathtaking, there is quite a wide range of activities for different types of visitors, the island is fairly small, and it is very easy to reach from mainland Italy. That checks just about every box on the list for day trippers on a vacation in Italy. Visitors can easily get to Capri on an hour-long ferry from Naples or a quick 25-minute ride from Sorrento, which will run you about $30 and $24 one-way.
From there, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to how you should spend your day. In Capri Town, you'll find a bustling town center called the Piazzetta and the Gardens of Augustus right on the coast that provides views of the iconic Faraglioni Rocks. Then the island's other, more peaceful town Anacapri, has the Monte Solaro Chairlift and has easy access to the vivid Blue Grotto.
One Redditor suggested taking a cave boat trip if you're taking a day trip to Capri, saying, "just an hour and a half long, and takes you on a cave exploration. Best way to beat the crowd and explore the city." There are tons of tour options that can fit a Capri day trip itinerary as well. This Boat Tour with a Blue Grotto Visit is well-rated, only costs about $27 per person (plus the Blue Grotto entrance fee of $20), and will only take up about 1.5 hours of your time on the island.
Isla de Tabarca, Spain
One traveler perfectly encapsulated why Spain's Isla de Tabarca is ideal for a quick European island day trip, writing on Reddit, "It's a small beautiful island to visit for the day. Easy to walk all of it. If you have snorkel masks you can even get in the clear water and see the fish." This also happens to be an excellent day trip for budget travelers in Europe; it only costs around $10 for a round-trip ticket on the 25-minute ferry ride from the port of Santa Pola near Alicante to Isla de Tabarca. As the Redditor mentioned, one of the most popular activities on this Spanish island is snorkeling at the Marine Reserve, where you'll have the chance of spotting starfish, octopuses, and many more underwater creatures. Just make sure you follow all the snorkeling rules to ensure you don't harm the wildlife, like staying a safe distance from every animal you see and using an ocean-friendly sunscreen.
While the snorkeling scene should certainly be on every visitor's radar when they visit this Spanish island, there are quite a few other enticing aspects about spending the day on Isla de Tabarca. It has a walled historic center that dates back to the 1700s, a few pretty beaches like Platja de Tabarca, and excellent seafood specialties. The island is known for a traditional two-part meal, el caldero de Tabarca, so you should definitely give that a try.
Ilha de Tavira, Portugal
The southern Algarve region has become one of the most popular areas for tourists to visit on a trip to Portugal, but fewer of them are aware that they're only a short boat journey away from a spectacular island that's idyllic for a beach day. One person shouted out this lesser-known spot on Reddit, saying, "Take the ferry to the Ilha de Tavira (Tavira Island) which has a lovely beach and is about a 15-20 minute ride." Travelers who are just craving a low-key escape from the busier tourist areas will absolutely adore this island destination, and the ferry ticket will only cost a little more than $3 from the town of Tavira on the mainland.
The island is around seven miles long. Praia de Tavira is the island's primary sandy beach and has tons of room to spread out even during the busy season. If this one happens to be crowded on your trip, there are a bunch of other beaches on the island to choose from that are just as beautiful. Praia da Terra Estreita and Praia do Barril are lovely options.
To make the most of your trip, brush up on the unspoken rules to know before visiting Portugal, such as maintaining a quieter speaking volume in public and making sure to greet people when entering a room. Mastering key Portuguese phrases like "Óla!" (hello) and "Bom dia!" (good morning) can go a long way!
Mainau, Germany
Most people imagine islands as strictly ocean and beaches, but there's a European island that's all lakes and flowers. It's called Mainau Island, and it's located on Lake Constance in Germany near the border with Switzerland. It's quite easy to visit and makes a great day trip.
The most straightforward way to reach Mainau is by ferry from Unteruhldingen, which can take as little as 10 minutes and costs about $50 for a combined ticket that also includes the entry fee for the island. You won't be able to use any cars around the island, but you are allowed to bring them over the bridge and park them on the island. Even rides like skateboards and inline skates aren't allowed without permission (although mobility vehicles are always permitted). While that means you'll definitely be getting your steps in during this little day trip, it also maintains the magic and peacefulness of the island.
The best time to visit is from the spring through the end of summer when the whole place is covered in an array of colorful flowers. One visitor described this defining feature on Reddit, writing, "Mainau in southern Germany is an island that is well known as the flower island. In my opinion one of the most beautiful places in Germany." However, there are events in the winter to highlight the beauty of this season as well. It also happens to be home to the second-largest butterfly house in the country; Schmetterlinghaus Insel Mainau has around 120 unique species that come from all corners of the globe.
Schiermonnikoog, The Netherlands
Although the Netherlands isn't the most well-known place for European island destinations, there are quite a few of them in the country. One of the best for a day trip from the mainland is the tiny island of Schiermonnikoog. At only 12 miles long, this is the smallest island in the northern Netherlands that people actually live on, and it's just 45 minutes away from the mainland. A round-trip ferry from Lauwersoog will run you about $20.
This makes it exceptionally simple to get a good feel for the island in only an afternoon, and it's very easy to get around. As one person described on Reddit, "you can walk from one end of the island to the other in 3 hours, and it's all pretty flat." Another popular way of maneuvering around the Dutch islet is by bike, and there are a bunch of reliable spots to rent from, such as Fietsenverhuur Veerdam, which is conveniently located right next to where the ferry will drop you off.
After grabbing your rental, there are nearly 19 miles of biking paths that weave their way around the island. You can use these to reach sites like Schiermonnikoog National Park, which has a big bird-watching scene with over 300 species that come through the area. Then, make a pit stop at the distinctly red Noordertoren Lighthouse to appreciate the peaceful, coastal views in all their glory.
Styrsö, Sweden
Styrsö sounds like a very petite destination at under one square mile in size, but it's actually one of the bigger Gothenburg islands in southern Sweden. All of these islands are totally car-free, yet the small area of Styrsö allows its 1,400 inhabitants, as well as visitors, to get around just fine on foot. After an hour-long ferry ride from mainland Sweden that will be a bit under $4, one person on Reddit recommended heading up to Stora Rös in the southern portion of the island. This is the highest peak of Styrsö, so it's a fantastic way to kick off a day there because you'll be able to see sweeping views over the area.
Once you've taken in the surroundings and snapped some photos, there are a few more things to fill up the rest of your time on the island. While Styrsö is on the small side, it still has four adorable villages called Bratten, Byn, Halsvik, and Tången. You can easily spend a few hours freely wandering these spots without any major plan.
There are also several swimming spots for summer visitors, such as Utterviks Badplats, where you can go cliff-jumping for an extra boost of adrenaline on your day trip. Then, if you're a seafood lover, grab a bite at Batebacken and take in views of the pier. Following this blueprint on a day in Styrsö will give you a solid picture of the island destination without having to spend the night. Travelers who do want to stay a bit longer do have that option here, though, since the island has a fairly affordable, highly-rated hotel called Kusthotellet Styrsö that has a spa with a steam room and sauna.