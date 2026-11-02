9 Islands In Europe You Can Visit In One Day

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Many European destinations are so extensive that they require you to plan a full week-long trip at bare minimum to get just a taste of the place. However, the continent also has quite a few islands that you can explore pretty extensively with just a day at your disposal. Considering the fact that there are an estimated 2,400 inhabited islands in the European Union alone, there is a lot of potential for island day trips on a vacation here.

From beach paradises in Portugal to historic isles off the coast of Croatia, you may be surprised to find that there are actually quite a lot of islands that don't require much time on your travel itinerary to appreciate. Some of these countries you may never expect to have island getaways, either.

The Islands team was curious to find out which of these compact, convenient islets were the best for visitors to work into their European vacation. We rounded up islands that were easily accessible from somewhere in mainland Europe, small enough to get a good feel for the area without much time there, and still had an adequate amount of stuff to do that they're worth the day on a limited vacation. All of these islands are also in the Schengen Area, which makes traveling to them even easier. Once we had a list of European islands that fit these criteria, we sourced insights from real travelers on forums like Reddit to gather first-hand details on the best things to do, ways to get there, and experiences in each destination. This led us to these nine unique islands in Europe that you can visit in just a day.