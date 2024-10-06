The Most Dangerous Vacation Destinations In France, According To Research

Admired for its vineyards, pockets of gastronomic excellence, rich history, and culture, it's little wonder that France is so popular. Indeed, its windswept northern coast fringed with ancient fortifications, mountainous borders, forested heartland, and island-dotted Riviera presents an eclectic array of opportunities for the would-be traveler. In 2023, some one hundred million people journeyed to France, making it the most visited country in Europe and more well-trodden than the UK and Italy combined.

Still, France is not without its problems. In 2023, it received a Global Peace Index score of 1.939, marking it as one of the least safe places in Europe and well ahead of more sedate locations such as Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, and Croatia. The Organised Crime Index marked France as a nexus for human trafficking, cybercrime, and the drug trade; in their most recent survey, they noted a slight uptick in criminal activity, ranking it 9th in Europe and 58th in the whole world. Such lawbreaking is, of course, not uniformly distributed; tourism invites criminality — often of the pettier variety — while in other locales high crime rate stems from socio-economic factors specific to the region.

Context, then, is important, as is the need to keep things in perspective. All countries have to deal with their fair share of crime, and although France has issues, it remains a lot safer than the U.S. It is the unfamiliarity with surroundings coupled with the relaxed posture that comes with travel that makes travelers easy marks.

The cities below are all locations that suffer from relatively high crime rates. Selected by Organized Crime Index score and cross-referenced via surveys conducted by residents, they offer a snapshot of only the worst these municipalities have to offer. Yet, beneath the grime — in all cases — lies a city worthy of exploration.