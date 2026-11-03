Forget Florida, retire To New England's County With Coastal Towns, Sandy Beaches, Clam Shacks, And Outdoor Fun
There's an American stereotype that everyone wants to retire to the balmy shores of Florida. While Florida does offer a lot for retirees (the weather being a big draw), some find New England to be even more enticing. In particular, one spot in New England seems to be calling those in their golden years: Barnstable County. Encompassing all of Cape Cod, this has to be one of the most desirable places to retire on the whole East Coast based on its population of retirees: 35% of its population, per 55places.com. Endless views of the North Atlantic's dark waters, a national seashore, dramatic sandy bluffs abounding in American beachgrass, iconic clapboard houses, and fresh seafood await!
Though beautiful and sought-after it may be, is Barnstable County actually a good place to retire? Data from Niche indicates yes; it got A grades in outdoor activities, healthcare, and nightlife and B grades in weather, its economy, and its benefit for families. One major benefit for retirees who choose to relocate here is that a large part of the population is 65 and older, with the next demographic of 55-64 being 18% of the population. That means there are plenty of similarly-aged community members to make friends with. It's so good for retirees that Niche named the county as a whole the second-best place to retire in Massachusetts for 2026.
There are some drawbacks that retirees should keep in mind, though. With over 230,000 people living in such a small, narrow area, the traffic on the Cape can be notoriously bottlenecked. Although the cold, blustery winters in this area are cozy for some, the low temperatures and occasional snow can be difficult for others.
Barnstable County is full of cute coastal towns with outdoor fun
Barnstable County is full of beachy Cape Cod destinations that offer the perfect blend of retirement and vacation appeal. All along the long arm of the county are small towns with boat-laden marinas, sandy shores, and gray clapboard architecture. The town of Barnstable is one such example. This artsy village has a beautiful coastline with sandy beaches, classic New England lighthouses, plenty of trails, and seafood galore. Retirees can traverse a cute downtown area and explore museums like the Barnstable Historical Society or can visit an art gallery like Harden Studios, Barnstable Pottery, or the Cape Cod Art Center. Mass Audubon's Barnstable Great Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary is also nearby. This 3,800-acre area is full of salt marshes, woodlands, and ponds, and has boardwalk trails to explore and wildlife to spot. Retirees (and visitors) should note that dogs are not allowed here.
Another small, adorable village on Cape Cod is Hyannis, which is also an artistic area. As you walk along Main Street or along the harbor, you'll encounter seafood restaurants, art galleries, and historic buildings. To get a feel for local craftsmanship, retirees can stop in one of Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties' two locations, which feature the creations of 85 different artists. Though this town is known for its arts, the museums here are where it really shines. Visitors can learn about American history at the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum or can see scrimshaw art and historic boats at the Cape Cod Maritime Museum.
Finally, the town of Yarmouth offers visitors outdoor activities, great museums, and lots of golf. The Historical Society of Old Yarmouth maintains a whole network of trails across 50 acres. While exploring the area, you'll see wildlife, a pond, flowering plants, and maybe even mushrooms. Those in Yarmouth with grandchildren might want to take a trip to the Whydah Pirate Museum on a rainy day. There, you'll be able to see the remains of a real 18th-century pirate shipwreck and its treasure.
Sandy beaches and clam shacks await at Barnstable County
Some of the most beautiful beaches in Barnstable County can be found at Cape Cod National Seashore. Rated 4.8 stars on Google Maps at the time of writing, this beautiful beach paradise is home to miles of dunes, hiking trails, lighthouses, and forests. Race Point Beach, which has over 1,000 reviews, has sprawling golden sands, dark water, and views of Race Point Lighthouse.
Sandy Neck Beach in the town of Barnstable is rated 4.5 stars on Google Maps and encompasses 4,700 acres. With sand dunes galore, forests to explore, and salt marshes for bird watching, Sandy Neck has plenty of places to swim, horseback ride, fish, and drive. You can scan the distant horizon for marine mammals (some of New England's most unique wildlife) or look down below at the tide pools for marine invertebrates. At the end of this beach sits Sandy Neck Lighthouse, a privately owned, 19th-century local treasure.
After a long day at the beach, retirees might want to take their children and grandkids for a delicious plate of fried clams or a lobster roll. Luckily, the Cape is full of places that serve up freshly caught, local seafood. TripAdvisor ranks the seasonally open Skipper Chowder House as the No. 1 place for fried clams on Cape Cod as of 2026. This South Yarmouth-based restaurant has been a local favorite since 1936, and offers its patrons waterfront views, local seafood like scallops and oysters, and a bright, nautical ambiance. Another local seasonal clam shack, this time operating out of Hyannis, is Baxter's Boathouse. This 4.3-star-rated seafood joint offers a laid-back dining experience complete with indoor and outdoor seating with ocean views. The restaurant is family-owned and serves up fresh local seafood delicacies like stuffed quahogs and fried clams or scallops.