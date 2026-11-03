Forget Florida, retire To New England's County With Coastal Towns, Sandy Beaches, Clam Shacks, And Outdoor Fun

There's an American stereotype that everyone wants to retire to the balmy shores of Florida. While Florida does offer a lot for retirees (the weather being a big draw), some find New England to be even more enticing. In particular, one spot in New England seems to be calling those in their golden years: Barnstable County. Encompassing all of Cape Cod, this has to be one of the most desirable places to retire on the whole East Coast based on its population of retirees: 35% of its population, per 55places.com. Endless views of the North Atlantic's dark waters, a national seashore, dramatic sandy bluffs abounding in American beachgrass, iconic clapboard houses, and fresh seafood await!

Though beautiful and sought-after it may be, is Barnstable County actually a good place to retire? Data from Niche indicates yes; it got A grades in outdoor activities, healthcare, and nightlife and B grades in weather, its economy, and its benefit for families. One major benefit for retirees who choose to relocate here is that a large part of the population is 65 and older, with the next demographic of 55-64 being 18% of the population. That means there are plenty of similarly-aged community members to make friends with. It's so good for retirees that Niche named the county as a whole the second-best place to retire in Massachusetts for 2026.

There are some drawbacks that retirees should keep in mind, though. With over 230,000 people living in such a small, narrow area, the traffic on the Cape can be notoriously bottlenecked. Although the cold, blustery winters in this area are cozy for some, the low temperatures and occasional snow can be difficult for others.