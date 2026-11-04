12 Best Philadelphia Dive Bars For Beer Lovers

Defining a dive bar is like defining art. It can be a lot of things, but you know it when you see it. And the best ones are unapologetically themselves. These local watering holes welcome everyone: the local executive on their lunch break, the neighbor who's been going there forever, and even college kid on their 21st birthday. They're all here sitting, chatting, and enjoying a drink (or, maybe three), in a space that is just as unique as they are — usually, a hodgepodge of questionable items.

But at the end of the day (literally, these places are open until no later than 2 a.m., an unwritten rule you should know before visiting Philadelphia), they're also a place to chill with a cold beer. So, Islands wanted to determine which Philadelphia dive bars were the best places in the bunch for beer drinkers, making them beyond the typical dive bar hangout.

To decide which made the cut, we first evaluated which Philadelphia dive bars have the highest reviews, with at least 4.2 stars on Google. Then, we evaluated which win the hearts of beer drinkers for at least one of a variety of reasons, including having the cheapest beer specials, the most unique beer histories, or either the longest, most thoughtful, or most local and craft-worthy beer menus.