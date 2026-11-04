12 Best Philadelphia Dive Bars For Beer Lovers
Defining a dive bar is like defining art. It can be a lot of things, but you know it when you see it. And the best ones are unapologetically themselves. These local watering holes welcome everyone: the local executive on their lunch break, the neighbor who's been going there forever, and even college kid on their 21st birthday. They're all here sitting, chatting, and enjoying a drink (or, maybe three), in a space that is just as unique as they are — usually, a hodgepodge of questionable items.
But at the end of the day (literally, these places are open until no later than 2 a.m., an unwritten rule you should know before visiting Philadelphia), they're also a place to chill with a cold beer. So, Islands wanted to determine which Philadelphia dive bars were the best places in the bunch for beer drinkers, making them beyond the typical dive bar hangout.
To decide which made the cut, we first evaluated which Philadelphia dive bars have the highest reviews, with at least 4.2 stars on Google. Then, we evaluated which win the hearts of beer drinkers for at least one of a variety of reasons, including having the cheapest beer specials, the most unique beer histories, or either the longest, most thoughtful, or most local and craft-worthy beer menus.
12 Steps Down, Bella Vista
It doesn't get much divier than a windowless bar that looks like your high school friend's basement. That's pretty much what 12 Doors Down is (for those of drinking age, anyway). This underground bar is literally at the bottom of a dozen steps in a space with a pool table, a well-worn tiled floor, and rainbow Christmas lights. But for beer fans, this Bella Vista bar has been the perfect place to throw back a few pints since it got its start in 2002.
As many as 50 bottled beers are always available for the picking as well as 10 beers on tap, which are listed on the bar's website. The beers on the menu represent a wide range of styles, so there's something for everyone here. Just a few of the beers that have graced the menu include the Ever Grain Oyster Stout, the Bell's Two Hearted IPA, the Reissdorf Kolsch, and the New Trail Crisp Lager. "Best bar in the city," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Great beer selections, good bartenders, and flawless pool table kept in good condition."
The beers here are complemented by a distinctive food menu that ventures beyond typical dive bar fare. With items ranging from gochujang chicken wings to veggie burgers, the eye-raising menu is attributed to the nearby Italian Market, where many 12 Doors Down ingredients are sourced.
2nd Street Brew House, Pennsport
The 2nd Street Brew House in Pennsport isn't under ground, but like 12 Steps Down, it too looks like your old buddy's basement. "Inside, the room is pretty small and quite crowded, It's basically the size of a Philly row home basement," wrote one past visitor on BeerAdvocate. Located in an otherwise quiet area with a nondescript name, it's the quintessential corner dive bar with dim lights, neon signs, a dart board, and a chalkboard menu that holds the key to its distinctiveness — but only the neighborhood regulars know about it.
The 2nd Street Brew House has over 85 bottled beers as well as 14 ever-changing drafts on tap. Although, like a typical dive bar, the brew house technically doesn't have a functional website, but it does regularly list its current beers — many of which come from Pennsylvania breweries — on BeerMenus.com. A few of the beers that have been on its menu have included the Love City Deep Cut Pilsner, the Trauger Brewing Koelle Kolsch German Pilsner, and the Wissahickon Devil's Pool Double IPA. But there are, of course, plenty of other options.
"Good selection of craft beer," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Small divey feel inside. Good specials at happy hour!" As the bar regularly declares on its Facebook page via grainy photos and Instagram screenshots, customers can often snag these beers early during Eagles games.
Atlantis: The Lost Bar, Kensington
Make sure you bring a wallet of cash to pay for your beers at Atlantis: The Lost Bar in Kensington, since the dive bar doesn't accept cards. But that's only the beginning of its list of dive bar-esque qualities. Lined with dark woods and exposed pipes, the space dates back to 1875, and its décor includes a mural of a naked woman and a pool table. Plus, people are encouraged to bring their own food. Of course, as the same suggests, finding the place can be a little tricky as the bar doesn't have a website. You'll find it behind a plain black façade on a corner that simply says "The Lost Bar."
But besides the boldly plain ambiance, a visit here is worthwhile if you're looking to try a wide variety of beers and ciders on the cheap. That variety usually includes a Philadelphia Brewing Company beer, since the brewery is just a block away from the bar. "Small and divey but very welcoming and cozy," wrote one past visitor on Google. "They have well priced drinks and great service! Cool art on the walls as well."
Bob and Barbara's Lounge, Graduate Hospital
At a Philly dive bar, there's nothing like a can of cold, crisp beer paired with a shot. After all this is Philly's iconic drink order: the Citywide. Bob and Barbara's Lounge, a dive bar and jazz joint in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, is often credited as inventing it. Here, you can enjoy what's been dubbed "The Special," which is a humble can of Pabst Blue Ribbon and a shot of Jim Beam. "Such a fun and friendly atmosphere, great music, and a pure Philly vibe," wrote one past visitor on Google. "The citywide special is its hallmark and I enjoy it at every visit."
The Special is just $5 and other beers on the lounge's menu are just as cheap, making the lounge a great place for beer fans on a budget. A Bud Light, Miller High Life, and Michelob Ultra are all just $5 each. Like a true dive bar, people of all walks of life are welcome at the lounge for live entertainment, drinks, and a good time surrounded by neon lights, throwback signs, and memorabilia that harkens back to the bar's earliest days since its 1969 founding. Beers here can be paired with food that's just as divey as the vibe, as the fare on the menu includes Hot Pockets, ramen, and Slim Jims.
Dirty Frank's, Center City
Only a dive bar earns more gold stars in the eyes of regulars the more down-home that it is. Perhaps that's why Dirty Frank's has been a flagship local hangout since it was founded in 1933. But despite its name, Dirty Frank's in Center City is as warm and divey as it gets, lined with old photos, arcade games, a dartboard, and neon signs. That makes it the perfect atmosphere to enjoy cheap beer deals during happy hour, like $2 for a 12-ounce can of beer or $2.50 for a 7-ounce can of beer and a kamikaze shot.
There's also a varied mix of beers on the menu — with more than 70 bottled beers to choose from — and the list has been carefully assembled. Some of the beers that have graced its menu have included the Hill Farmstead Vera Mae Saison, the Carton Caton 2020 Is Hindsight Pastry Stout, the Trillium Bees American Wild Ale, and the Grassroots Viola Sofia Russian Imperial Stout. "Beautifully divey, cash-only paradise with a better-than-expected tap selection," wrote one past visitor on Google. Make sure you bring cash, because like a tried-and-true dive bar, credit cards aren't accepted here. Also, keep in mind that only those over age 25 are permitted.
The Dive Bar, Bella Vista
Dive bars are notoriously no-frills, and it doesn't get more basic than a name that's literally The Dive Bar. In Philly, that name belongs to the three-floor Bella Vista bar that also goes by "The Dive" on the famous South Street, which is one of the best things you can't skip on a trip to Philadelphia. Besides its name, its vibe and policies are as dive bar-esque as they come, as only cash is accepted and even smoking is allowed on one of the floors. It's marked by a simple green façade and a beer can-shaped neon sign.
But inside, this dive bar has a draft craft beer list to be reckoned with thanks to owner and Philly native John Klein, who opened the neighborhood joint in 2005. As the former manager of a microbrewery, he knows what's what when it comes to beers, so he brought that expertise to The Dive Bar.
Some of The Dive's beers have included the Full Pint Gus IPA, the Lakefront Fixed Gear American Red Ale, the Riverhorse Chocolate Porter, and the Tommyknocker IPA. Better yet, all beers are only $3 during happy hour. "The coolest bar around," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Where else could you get such a bang for your buck?" Plus, with cheap eats like Hot Pockets and Chef Boyardee on the menu, you're in for an all-around low-priced meal at The Dive.
Druid's Keep, Northern Liberties
Located in a brick-lined former rowhouse in Northern Liberties, it's easy to swing right on by The Druid's Keep. But if you do, you're missing out on more than 50 beers available by the bottle, including a mix of local beers as well as those from across the pond. Some of the more unique beers it has served in the past include Tetley's English Ale, the Unibroue La Fin Du Monde, and Lindemans Kriek lambic, as well as domestic favorites like Blue Moon and Rolling Rock.
They're also affordably priced, and draft beer is $1 off during happy hour. Six-packs are also available to buy to-go. "Really cool little bar off the beaten path," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Inside and outside areas, dog-friendly and they have very affordable drinks and food, particularly for the area." Customers have plenty to do at The Druid's Keep while they drink their beers, too, as the bar has a large pool room, a foosball table, an outdoor yard with a patio, and plenty of TVs screening games around a dozen stools. Its vibe is just as homey, with tin ceilings, low lighting, dark woods, and blue walls.
El Bar, Fishtown
In our research about the best places for a beer in the already dive bar-friendly city of Philadelphia, El Bar in Fishtown seemed to come up more than the rest. This 1965 bar is so iconic that, until recently, it didn't have or need a sign. But if you haven't checked out this spot, now's the best time do do so. Inside, El Bar is as divey and fun as they come, located on Philadelphia's underrated urban gem and elevated former rail line. Framed by colorful Christmas lights, a brick wall, and old-school bar stools, the bar's décor tells its own story — with random items such as a decrepit piano, mannequin limbs, and a bald eagle mural lining the space.
With such a vibe, it's no surprise that El Bar only accepts cash and is one of the biggest sellers of PBR in America. It won't cost you much to get one, either, since a PBR and a shot — their version of the Citywide — is just $6. "The PBRs are tall and cheap so it's accessible to everyone. Strong recommend," wrote one past visitor on Google.
But don't get it twisted. Even though El Bar is a reliably cheap place to get a buzz, it's also where you can find some seriously cool craft beers. Some of the beers it has offered have included Stone Brewery's Who You Callin' Wussie Pilsner, the Kurant Bees Cider, the Heavy Seas TreasureFest Oktoberfest, and the DuClaw For Pete's Sake! Porter.
Fountain Porter, East Passyunk
You won't need to look far to discover that beer is an important facet of corner bar Fountain Porter in East Passyunk, an area so iconic that a dive bar in London is named after it. Actually, all you'll need to do is click on its website. Underneath a hand-scrawled drawing of the dive bar's name is its beer list, wine list, and, well, that's it.
But its beer list is anything but basic. It's thoughtful and unique, with options such as the Half Acre Daisy Cutter, the Russian River Damnation, the Grimm Herringbone Brown, and the Tonewood Deep End. However, those craft beers are joined by a few more accessible options, too, such as Guinness. "One of the best bars in the city in my opinion," wrote one past visitor on Google. "Excellent beer list that is constantly changing." However, you would make a mistake not getting a burger to go with your beer, as its $6 burger is a Philly favorite.
And just like the beer list needs no frills to speak for itself, the same applies for the nondescript, laid-back, divey vibe of Fountain Porter. Bar stools line the narrow, green-walled space, with only dim lighting to see the beers listed on a chalkboard menu. The homey, casual vibe makes this a welcome spot for all, with crowds during busy times.
Ortlieb's, Northern Liberties
Those old beer signs and tap in Ortlieb's, a dive bar and music venue in Northern Liberties, aren't just for show. The red-walled hangout is a former brewery with a name that honors its past. About a century ago, this was the employee tavern for the Henry F. Ortlieb Brewing Company, where workers could imbibe on the very beer they brewed while playing pool and bowling. It was converted into a bar and jazz hangout for the masses in the 1980s, so these days, beer nerds can imbibe and enjoy a bit of brewing history while at Ortlieb's. It's behind a classic brick façade with an old-school Ortlieb's sign, marking its reputation as a true neighborhood bar.
On draft are beers from local breweries, including Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Yards Brewing Co., which customers can sip on beneath Christmas lights and neon signs. "Awesome neighborhood dive with a great jukebox. Great beers and live music," wrote one past visitor on Google. And although of course, you can't drink a Henry F. Ortlieb Brewing Company beer any longer, you can sip on The Big O cocktail, a drink named in honor of the bar's past. This mixture includes sour mix, muddled orange, cherries, and Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey.
Oscar's Tavern, Center City
Center City has a bit of a notorious reputation as being filled with popular destinations that are actually tourist traps like the Liberty Bell. But, in the midst of it all, is one spot that is clearly a local gem with its tattered red booths, paper menus, wood paneling, and neon beer signs. That's none other than Oscar's Tavern, which is surrounded by high-end restaurants and bars that couldn't be more different than the old school hangout. As one of the dive bars that Philly locals keep coming back to, it's been a staple in the neighborhood since 1972.
Besides being able to order cheap beer, like a 23-ounce Rolling Rock for just $4, customers can also buy six packs to go at Oscar's Tavern. That is, however, as long as they bring cash, since credit cards aren't taken here. With such cheap options, a trip to Oscar's Tavern is perfect for hop heads looking to drink a few beers without breaking the bank, especially during the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. happy hour. "Classic Philly Dive, a Wonderful place in the heart of Center City to get a decent drink for a Great Price, Cash Only, but worth Every Penny!!!" wrote one past visitor on Google.
Tattooed Mom, Society Hill/Queen Village
Since by their nature, dive bars are authentically themselves, they vary from place to place. But two things they have in common is that they're places where all are welcome to come as they are and their choice of décor is, shall we say, distinctive. And perhaps no bar epitomizes those qualities better than Tattooed Mom, which sits in a spot where the neighborhoods of Society Hill and Queen Village meet. "The [place] has an edge and it's not for everyone, yet everyone is welcome," wrote one past visitor on Google. "It's an old dive bar in the best sense of the phrase."
Like the real-life tattooed, rough-around-the-edges maternal figure that it's named after would have wanted, this bar is a respite for artists, the LGBTQ+ community, and everyone in between. Their works cover every square inch of this colorful, grungy hangout with so many stickers and drawings it's impossible to even know what color the walls are painted.
Just like Tattooed Mom's vibe welcomes all, so does its beer list. The bar offers cheap classic staples like $4 Pabst Blue Ribbon and Miller High Life, as well as fun beers on draft that rotate and even differ depending on what floor of the bar you're on. Visitors have been able to choose from picks like the Evergrain Skeleton Crew Hazy IPA, the Sly Fox Royal Weisse, the Neshaminy Creek Wayward Wheat, and the Vault Teller Pils, many of which are local to the Philadelphia area. Plus, all draft beer is only $4 during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.