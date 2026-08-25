These Are The 13 Dive Bars That Philly Locals Keep Coming Back To

There's a time and a place for fancy cocktails, creative food, and an Instagram-ready ambiance. Other times, you just want a place without any pretension — no impressive menu, super stylish decor, or even great lighting — just a place to enjoy a simple drink that doesn't break the bank. That's where dive bars come in. In Philadelphia, dive bars are practically as intertwined with local culture as cheesesteaks or rooting for the Eagles. But as neighborhoods have grown more gentrified (in other words, expensive), fewer of these local institutions continue to thrive in Philadelphia.

However, there are a number of beloved spots that remain a fixture in Philly's bar scene, thanks to their cheap drinks and homey atmospheres. If you're looking for a place to grab a Citywide (for the uninitiated, it's a Philly special — a can of beer and a shot of liquor for one low price) or just hang out in a relaxed space with locals, these are the dive bars that Philly locals actually love. Naturally, a person's favorite local dive is subjective. People are bound to have other opinions, but we have based these recommendations on numerous Reddit threads, Google reviews, and local publications like Philadelphia Magazine to compile this list.