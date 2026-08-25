These Are The 13 Dive Bars That Philly Locals Keep Coming Back To
There's a time and a place for fancy cocktails, creative food, and an Instagram-ready ambiance. Other times, you just want a place without any pretension — no impressive menu, super stylish decor, or even great lighting — just a place to enjoy a simple drink that doesn't break the bank. That's where dive bars come in. In Philadelphia, dive bars are practically as intertwined with local culture as cheesesteaks or rooting for the Eagles. But as neighborhoods have grown more gentrified (in other words, expensive), fewer of these local institutions continue to thrive in Philadelphia.
However, there are a number of beloved spots that remain a fixture in Philly's bar scene, thanks to their cheap drinks and homey atmospheres. If you're looking for a place to grab a Citywide (for the uninitiated, it's a Philly special — a can of beer and a shot of liquor for one low price) or just hang out in a relaxed space with locals, these are the dive bars that Philly locals actually love. Naturally, a person's favorite local dive is subjective. People are bound to have other opinions, but we have based these recommendations on numerous Reddit threads, Google reviews, and local publications like Philadelphia Magazine to compile this list.
El Bar
If you're looking for a place where you can listen to live music, play pool or pinball, and, most importantly, buy a cheap drink, this Philly watering hole is a top spot. "Plenty of memories here. Some happy, some sad, some pretty dicey," wrote one Google reviewer. "Good prices ... Lively some days and chill others. Great people. Cats. What more could you ask for?" The cats, if you're wondering, refer to the neighborhood visitors that are known to frequent the bar.
Located in Fishtown, Philly's former industrial hub filled with art, cafe, and brews. El Bar has been around since 1965, and offers all the classic dive bar qualifiers — it has dim lighting (apart from neon string lights), funky decor, typically no food (besides the occasional $2 hot dog specials), and it's cash-only (with an ATM available inside). But El Bar's outdoor patio, lineup of karaoke, live music, open mic nights, and drink specials all make it a top spot to start or end your night out in Fishtown. "The place is exactly where you want to be for the late night gathering regardless of reasoning," wrote one local on Google. "This is [a place] away from home for a lot of people and it's obvious why once you step in and feel the decor and see the pool table."
Locust Bar
With its wood paneling, sports playing on the television screens, and music blaring from a juke box, Locust Bar is another no-frills favorite among locals. "My favorite kind of dive bar — no gimmicks, dim lighting, strong pours, and full of regulars," said a Google reviewer. Apart from its drink selection, which includes your classic array of beers and spirits, Locust Bar also hosts bar trivia, or "quizzo," as it's referred to in Philly, on Tuesday night, with karaoke held on Sundays.
Notably, Locust Bar has a varied food menu, unlike most dive bars. You'll also find a range of burgers, hoagies, and other fried bar snacks, but its most popular are the wings, which come with either 12 or 20, and your choice of mild, barbecue, Cajun, hot, or spicy barbecue sauce. The Locust Bar also bucks the dive bar trend by accepting credit card payments, although you earn a slight discount by opting for cash. And like any dive bar worth its salt, the Locust Bar's crowd is half the fun. "Every time you go... you're coming home with a story. So many odd and interesting people," said a Redditor in r/Philadelphia. "Great vibe... half friendly and half unwelcoming. Exactly what I want in a dive."
Lucky 13 Pub
Unlike some of the other dive bars on this list, Lucky 13 Pub is a bit more under-the-radar. But it's grown a loyal following over the past nearly 20 years thanks to its staff, solid prices, and friendly neighborhood atmosphere. "Super cozy ... One of my go-tos when I want a chill night," said one Google reviewer.
Lucky 13 Pub is tucked away in East Passyunk Crossing, a South Philly neighborhood that's a "foodie playground." So, perhaps it comes as no surprise that locals often rave about the food menu — which not something many dive bars can say. One recent visitor on Google called Lucky 13 Pub's buttermilk fried chicken sandwich "one of the best chicken sandwiches I have ever had." They also serve up chicken wings drenched in your choice of sauce, plus a vegetarian options like seitan wings or a fried falafel smash sandwich. You'll also occasionally find specials like $3 tacos or hot dogs. As for drinks, you'll find a range of beers, plus a selection of specialty cocktails. While none of this sounds like your typical dive bar, Lucky 13 Pub's casual vibes, approachability, and cash discount earn its designation as a perfect neighborhood dive.
12 Steps Down
Philly's Bella Vista neighborhood may be best known as the city's "Little Italy," with its colorful streets and excellent eats. But it's also where you'll find one of the city's best local haunts, 12 Steps Down Bar (also referred to as just 12 Steps Down) — a dive that received 119 upvotes in a r/Philadelphia subreddit thread seeking "chill dive bar recs." Located in an underground space, 12 Steps Down is the place to go for everything from playing pool to karaoke or trivia, the latter of which is usually held on Wednesdays. "Amazing staff, great atmosphere always a fun time, one of my favorite bars in the city," said one recent Google reviewer.
12 Steps Down is all about "serving and preserving the neighborhood bar experience," according to the dive bar's Instagram bio, so you'll find all the dive bar staples here — low lighting, a jukebox, and fair prices, including an assortment of weekly food and drink specials, and beers under $8. The Philly bar also offers a food menu, featuring a range of burgers and sandwiches and fried appetizers. If you're looking for a recommendation, "the mozzarella sticks are so good it's shocking," noted a recent guest on Google.
Bob & Barbara's
When it comes to storied and iconic Philly dive bars, few spots can hold a handle compared to Bob & Barbara's, which has been around since 1969. Perhaps its most enduring legacy is the inception of "The Special," a beer and shot combo that swept across the city's dive bar scene, and is now dubbed a "Citywide." At Bob & Barbara's, the combo comes in the form of a Pabst Blue Ribbon can and Jim Beam bourbon, first introduced by the bar's talent broker, Rick Dobrowolski, in the '90s. Back then, it was $3, and these days, "The Special" will run you back just $5. Even with that $2 price hike, that's still refreshingly affordable. The bar also offers a slew of other beers and cocktails.
Aside from serving budget-friendly drinks, Bob & Barbara's also hosts free live jazz on Friday and Saturday nights. On Thursdays, the bar hosts the city's longest-running drag show. With its red-padded linoleum bar, vintage PBR signs, memorabilia adorning the walls, and an interior glow coming from a disco ball and string lights, Bob & Barbara's remains a local institution. "I still love going to Bob & Barbara's. Kind bartenders. Cheap. Always something fun to observe," said one Reddit user in r/Philadelphia. "It's one of the few places that seems to bring together a bunch of folks from a huge swath of backgrounds/interests, etc." Bob & Barbara's is cash-only, but there is an ATM onsite. Minimal food is served, but you can grab a sandwich or hot dog from the Window, right next door.
Dirty Franks
When it comes to Philadelphia institutions, Dirty Franks is up near the top of the list. It's been around since 1933, and a lot has remained unchanged — it's in its original home on 13th and Pine, drinks are affordable (you'll find a several beers in the $4 to $7 range, along with a whole host of cocktails that cost from $8 to $10 — a rarity these days, if we do say so ourselves), and its no-frills atmosphere. Notably — one big change came in 2026. Now, Dirty Franks requires you to be 25 or older to enter, meaning it's also the place to go if you're looking to avoid a fratty college crowd.
Centered around its horseshoe-shaped bar, which sits under a display of hand-cut paper snowflakes, walls are festooned with a rotating gallery wall of local art, vintage photographs, and a "Customer Hall of Fame," honoring Dirty Franks regulars. Plus, the bar has a dart board and a pinball machine. No food is offered, apart from the occasional bag of chips, and Dirty Franks is cash-only, but that shouldn't deter you. "When people from out of town ask me where to go, I always say Dirty Frank's," said one person in r/PhiladelphiaEats. "You'll make friends with a dozen locals within an hour and even on off nights there's a serious crowd."
Oscar's Tavern
"When my kid turns 21 next year, I'm taking her out to celebrate at Oscar's," wrote one Redditor in r/PhiladelphiaEats. "As a native Philadelphian, it is proper that she should be inducted into this essential piece of Philadelphia culture." That's exactly what Oscar's Tavern is — since opening its doors in 1972, it's been serving locals and visitors alike in Philly's charming Downtown district, Center City, remaining a beloved fixture of the city's dive bar scene since then.
Inside, Oscar's is decked out with red vinyl booths, wood paneled walls, red-toned lighting, and place settings adorned with '60s-era cocktails (which are not actually on the menu, so don't try ordering an Alexander or a dubonnet). When it comes to drinks, Oscar's Tavern staples are instead their Long Island Iced Tea, or keep things simple with a 23-ounce lager (preferably Yuengling). If you're on the hunt for a place to get a cheesesteak in Philadelphia, Oscar's is also a worthy contender, even offering a sandwich-and-a-half deal, available for the price of one after 4 p.m. "Excellent cozy dive bar," wrote a recent Google reviewer. "You can tell this place is well loved by its friendly regulars." In line with dive bar tradition, Oscar's is cash-only.
Ray's Happy Birthday Bar
Just steps away from Pat's King of Steaks, a Philadelphia eatery which claims to have invented the cheesesteak, lies another favorite dive bar among locals. Ray's Happy Birthday Bar, like Pat's, is a long-running staple of South Philly, and got its start in the 1930s. Since then, it's become a go-to spot for Wednesday open mic nights, karaoke Fridays, $4 Citywides (here, that means a Windsor whiskey and a Lucky Streak can), and, yes, birthdays. For decades, Ray's was helmed by Louis "Lou Capp" Capozzoli, prior to his death in February 2026. The bar originally belonged to his father, who used to greet people with a "happy birthday" rather than "hello." Nowadays, a birthday celebration at Ray's involves a free shot and a photo in a silly hat, which ends up memorialized on Ray's social media. You'll see celebrity birthdays posted at the bar as well.
Ray's is "one of the last bastions of a real neighborhood bar," according to one reviewer on Google. "I stopped in after many years away from Philly and it's still the same place I [fell] in love with so many years ago ... As close as it gets to perfection for dive bar aficionados!"
Lorraine
With a relaxed back patio, pinball machines, and glow-in-the-dark walls, Lorraine, which opened in 2015, adds some extra charm to the standard neighborhood dive. "I've never had a bad time at Lorraine," wrote one Redditor in an r/Philadelphia thread about favorite local dives. "Immaculate vibe," another user concurred. Especially revered for its extra-fizzy Long Island Iced Teas and lengthy tap list, Lorraine is the place to go for a mellow night after exploring the nearby Fairmount neighborhood, where you'll find underrated museums and a laid-back local vibe, or before heading to a show at the Metropolitan Opera House, known as The Met Philadelphia.
"Sweet customers, great bartenders, perfect price," said a Google reviewer. "Great group of people who put together a fun bar. Always the best spot for a horror movie or pinball!" No food is served, but you're allowed to bring your own food in. Be sure to also bring cash.
Locust Rendezvous
Dating back to 1989, Locust Rendezvous is another favorite among Philly locals — "a genuine staple in Philly bar and food culture," as one Google reviewer said. This neighborhood watering hole has 10 different televisions lining its wood-paneled walls, but it also has a juke box and a lengthy menu of beers and affordably-priced cocktails — including a $4 mystery shot and a range of mule varieties.
In a crowded dive bar scene, Locust Rendezvous' food menu also makes it stand out among the rest. Customers rave about the French onion soup in particular, but other items like wings, quesadillas, and grilled Reuben sandwiches also get plenty of fanfare from visitors. "If you're searching for everything a local bar should be, Locust Rendezvous in Center City Philadelphia delivers in spades," said one Google reviewer. "It's the kind of bar where you can watch the game, complain about work, celebrate a win, or just enjoy a cold beer with good company."
Billy Murphy's Irish Saloon
If you're looking for the "Philadelphia version of 'Cheers'," this is it — at least, according to one Google reviewer. Billy Murphy's Irish Saloon, also known as the Saloonery, has been a fixture of the East Falls neighborhood since the '70s, when it was purchased by husband-and-wife duo Billy and Patricia Murphy. Now operated by Patricia and her son, Mike, following the death of Billy in 2011, this Philly dive bar remains a local favorite. In a local Reddit thread about favorite dive bars, Billy Murphy's Irish Saloon received over 170 upvotes, and it has garnered a 4.7-star Google rating,
Inside, you'll find a cigarette vending machine, rowing memorabilia, dim lighting, and a welcoming vibe — "it feels like you're surrounded by family," said a past guest on Google. You can choose from 10 beers on tap, including Guinness, and mixed drinks. Don't skip the food menu; it receives top marks from visitors. Specials are offered throughout the week, like 75-cent wings on Wednesdays and Sundays. You can't go wrong with the pig wings (slow-roasted pork shanks), or a cheesesteak, especially when you get it "turf style," with bacon, fried onions, jalapeños, and chipotle aioli. And, of course, bring cash.
Les and Doreen's Happy Tap
Les and Doreen's Happy Tap — sometimes just referred to as "the Tap" by locals — is a top Fishtown hangout that checks all the dive bar boxes: affordable drinks, a cash-only policy, friendly service, bar regulars, and lots of local character. The bar celebrated 40 years in 2026 and is still going strong, with karaoke Saturdays and $5 Citywides, making it a spot locals return to time and time again. "My favorite neighborhood dive. When I moved here I came here and immediately felt at home," said one Google reviewer.
For food, Les and Doreen's has food pop-ups throughout the week, from Pueblan street food to Thai along with other food specials. In short, Les and Doreen's Happy Tap is "the happiest place on Earth," said another customer on Google. "Disney could never create a better atmosphere or have $2.50 beers."
The Monkey Club
At the Monkey Club, happy hour is daily and the entertainment is plentiful. "I usually swing by during the day on weekends and it never misses. The bar staff is consistently friendly, the drinks are cheap in the best way, and the vibe is classic vintage dive without being grimy," said one regular on Google. "Come for a casual afternoon drink, stay because it feels like a neighborhood secret that refuses to get pretentious." Naturally, the Monkey Club is cash-only, but an ATM is available.
Visitors consistently praise the low prices, kind bartenders, and overall atmosphere. On the bottom floor, you'll find the Monkey Club's primary bar area, while upstairs has foosball and a pool table (that's notably free to play), along with other games. Additional entertainment includes karaoke, the occasional stand-up comedy, trivia nights, and other events. "This is truly the neighborhood bar. Always feel welcome coming here!" said another Google reviewer.