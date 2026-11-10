The Deepest Limestone Cave In The US Isn't In Arizona Or Utah

When tunneling caverns and caves that seem like portals deep into the earth's depths come to mind, it's perfectly reasonable to think the deepest limestone cave in the U.S. might be in Utah or Arizona. After all, these states are home to an array of superb subterranean landforms, including the layered hoodoos at Utah's Bryce Canyon and Arizona's pristine karsts within Kartchner Caverns. However, the nation's deepest limestone cave is actually hidden beneath the Bob Marshall Wilderness in northwestern Montana.

Named Tears of the Turtle Cave, this gigantean formation measures 2,477 feet deep. But, don't simply take the internet's word for it. In 2014, cavers descended into the heart of the beast, intent on determining exactly how far the cave went. Although it's hard to imagine something so massive going unnoticed, the cave was first discovered in 2006 by cavers Hans Bodenhamer and Jason Ballensky. However, it wasn't until eight years later that Ballensky determined the cave's massive depth. Over the course of nine days, the team shimmied through tiny crevices and chimneys, discovering mud-coated passages so tight they looked like they could suck a person straight into the abyss.

This harrowing expedition solidified Tears of the Turtle as the U.S.'s deepest limestone cave at 1,629 feet. However, subsequent subterranean explorations pushed the cave's length to a whopping 2,477 feet deep. In a letter shared on r/caving, Ballensky shared that the team finally found the cave's definitive end during a 2026 mission, noting that the maximum depth hadn't changed.