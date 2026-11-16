These Are The Midwest's 6 Best Boardwalks With Scenic Waterfront Views

There's something special about strolling down a boardwalk: the sound of crashing waves, the feel of the mist-filled air, and boat sightings are all as invigorating as they are calming. And surprisingly, you don't need to trek all the way to the U.S. coasts to enjoy them. The Midwest harbors a handful of boardwalks that trail scenic lakes and rivers, from the expansive shores of Lake Michigan to the winding turns of the St. Clair River. Some serve as peaceful nature retreats, while others are close to downtown attractions, including waterfront wineries, historic parks, and outdoor art displays. Whether you want to watch ships pass by, cast a line into the water, or practice your maritime photography skills, these six selections stand out for their blend of views and amenities.

These boardwalks are some of the best in the Midwest, selected for their prominence in tourism board recommendations, best-of lists, and high rankings from actual visitors on Tripadvisor. When curating this list, we also considered the overall quality of each walkway, choosing ones with sandy beaches, idyllic lighthouses, and massive freighter boats that add to the view. Listed boardwalks also offer easy access to recreational activities, including swimming and waterfront dining, plus amenities like parks, outdoor art, and picnic tables. Our diligent vetting makes it easier to decide which shore-hugging promenade is the best fit for your next Midwestern vacation.