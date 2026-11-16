These Are The Midwest's 6 Best Boardwalks With Scenic Waterfront Views
There's something special about strolling down a boardwalk: the sound of crashing waves, the feel of the mist-filled air, and boat sightings are all as invigorating as they are calming. And surprisingly, you don't need to trek all the way to the U.S. coasts to enjoy them. The Midwest harbors a handful of boardwalks that trail scenic lakes and rivers, from the expansive shores of Lake Michigan to the winding turns of the St. Clair River. Some serve as peaceful nature retreats, while others are close to downtown attractions, including waterfront wineries, historic parks, and outdoor art displays. Whether you want to watch ships pass by, cast a line into the water, or practice your maritime photography skills, these six selections stand out for their blend of views and amenities.
These boardwalks are some of the best in the Midwest, selected for their prominence in tourism board recommendations, best-of lists, and high rankings from actual visitors on Tripadvisor. When curating this list, we also considered the overall quality of each walkway, choosing ones with sandy beaches, idyllic lighthouses, and massive freighter boats that add to the view. Listed boardwalks also offer easy access to recreational activities, including swimming and waterfront dining, plus amenities like parks, outdoor art, and picnic tables. Our diligent vetting makes it easier to decide which shore-hugging promenade is the best fit for your next Midwestern vacation.
Grand Haven Boardwalk: Grand Haven, Michigan
In Grand Haven, a charming Midwest lakeside resort city with serene beaches, there's a 1.5-mile paved boardwalk at the intersection of the Grand River and Lake Michigan's eastern shore. According to Visit Grand Haven, it is the city's third-best attraction, which has been open to the public since 1984. The paved walkway offers access to coastal views of passing boats and local shops. It's a great location for waterfront dining too — Snug Harbor offers tasty bites and views on its heated outdoor patio. You'll also find boardwalk markers detailing the waterfront's history along the way.
Crescent Beach Boardwalk: Algoma, Wisconsin
Algoma, Wisconsin, is known for its art-filled streets, shoreline proximity, and historic winery, but it's also home to a 0.5-mile recycled-plastic walkway that rewards visitors with expansive Lake Michigan views. The Rails to Trails Conservancy named it one of the best summer boardwalks in the country, and visitors take in views of the idyllic Algoma North Pierhead Lighthouse, ideal for lakeside photographers. Right off the boardwalk, you'll find the swimmable Crescent Beach, picnic tables, and volleyball courts, or you can enjoy a wine flight at Von Stiehl Winery, just a 5-minute walk inland.
Manistique Boardwalk: Manistique, Michigan
The charming Midwestern town of Manistique sits in the heart of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and boasts a 1.83-mile wood-and-cement trail. It's the city's third-most popular attraction on Tripadvisor, and the boardwalk provides access to the Carl D. Bradley Lakeview Memorial Park, equipped with picnic-friendly tables and grills. Take in scenic views of the red, 35-foot-tall Manistique East Breakwater Lighthouse from the boardwalk, which is particularly spectacular during sunrise or sunset. Fishing piers are available off the marina, with a separate walkway bringing visitors even closer to the lighthouse.
Canal Park Boardwalk: Duluth, Minnesota
Travelers flock to Duluth for its stunning outdoor attractions and tasty dining scene, and the Canal Park Boardwalk adds picturesque Lake Superior views. The wooden path is just one section of the nearly 8-mile paved Lakewalk trail, which holds a 4.8 rating on Tripadvisor from over 900 visitors. The boardwalk offers direct access to Gichi-ode' Akiing Park, home to several sculptures and murals. Make sure to glimpse the Aerial Lift Bridge as it rises, where massive cargo boats pass through the Duluth Harbor. Alternatively, grab a frosty beer at the neighboring Canal Park Brewing Company.
Algonac Riverfront Park Boardwalk: Algonac, Michigan
The 0.5-mile Algonac Riverfront Park Boardwalk follows the St. Clair River shoreline through Riverfront Park. It's well-outfitted with benches and Adirondack chairs, flower-filled gardens, a waterfront gazebo, and restrooms. It's also one of the best spots for ship-freighter-watching, according to Discover Michigan. You'll find a public boat launch and shoreline fishing opportunities at the park, convenient for anglers ready to cast a line. Algonac's boardwalk is a stone's throw from plenty of casual eateries and shops, so it's easy to fill a day with activities during your visit.
Branson Landing Boardwalk: Branson, Missouri
Branson, Missouri, is one of the prettiest small towns nestled in the Ozarks, touching Lake Taneycomo, a narrow, 22-mile-long waterway that functions largely like a river. Explore Branson names the Branson Landing Boardwalk as one of the state's best sunset spots thanks to impressive lake views. You can trout fish, stroll along the paved 1.5-mile path, or watch the hourly fountain show, combining water, fire, light, and music. After taking in the views, enjoy easy access to Branson Landing, the town's entertainment hub that houses over 100 dining, shopping, and recreational activities.