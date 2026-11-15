9 Egyptian Pyramid Rules American Tourists Break Within The First 10 Minutes

There are many places to visit in Egypt beyond the famous pyramids, but there's just something about those soaring stone structures that sets them apart as one of the most intriguing destinations in the world. The origins of many major structures, out of the 100-plus surviving pyramids in Egypt, go back over 4,000 years, making them some of the most ancient architectural marvels one can still visit in person. It's not hard to see why the Egyptian pyramids draw a footfall in the millions every year, or why one of those masterpieces — the Great Pyramid of Giza — ranks among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World (and is the only one still standing).

Not all those visiting know what to expect, though, and it is easy for people visiting the pyramids to make a few mistakes the first time around. Something as seemingly simple as the attire someone wears to the pyramids can be a point of contention. Or assuming that buying a ticket gives one unrestricted access to run amok and explore whichever parts of the pyramid complex they please. Certain spoken and unspoken rules do exist in and around the Egyptian pyramids to help people navigate social codes, conservation efforts, visitor safety, and the general cultural landscape that makes this experience so unique.

Here are some rules tourists break at the pyramids in Egypt and how to avoid making these mistakes to make the most of your visit to this historic location.