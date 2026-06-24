12 Places To Visit In Egypt After The Pyramids

Egypt is the stuff of travel dreams. In fact, there are some who believe the desert nation is the spiritual home of tourism, with travelers flocking to the banks of the Nile for well over a thousand years to take in what is widely regarded as the most impressive archaeological treasure trove the world has ever seen. But even within that crowded landscape of attractions, one destination stands out above the rest: The Great Pyramids of Giza.

It's not hard to see why. The Great Pyramids, at around 4,500 years old, are arguably the most iconic and recognizable architectural structures on earth. Exploding from the sun-drenched skyline of Giza, a sprawling suburb of Cairo, they are the epicenter of almost every Egyptian itinerary. But while they are the nucleus of Egypt's tourist landscape, they can cast a shadow on the country's other attractions — attractions that most other countries would build an entire tourism campaign around.

Getting out from under that shadow is the key to a truly incredible Egypt trip. Whether that means getting to grips with the modern country, stepping into unfathomably empty structures in lesser-known corners, or uncovering everything that made the Great Pyramids possible, here are 12 places to visit in Egypt after you've been to Giza. It should be noted that some areas of Egypt are, as of this writing, under Level 4 travel advisories. While we have avoided listing such places here, you should always consult the current U.S. travel advisory recommendations for Egypt before booking your tickets.