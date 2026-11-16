Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast County Near Boston With State Parks, Beaches, And Vibrant Cities
Florida does not have a monopoly on beautiful beaches or beautiful seafront communities. Massachusetts boasts many of its own along the 1,519-mile Atlantic coastline, including some of the commonwealth's prettiest historical towns and cities. Add to that the picturesque, rocky, lighthouse-tipped landscapes, invigorating ocean air, and excellent transport links, and it's easy to see the appeal for retirees. Indeed, six of the seven selections for World Atlas' "Most Hospitable Retirement Towns in Massachusetts" are found along the coast. Two — Rockport and Ipswich — are in Essex County, better known locally as the North Shore.
This storied region runs north along the coast from Boston to the New Hampshire border, passing through many of Massachusetts' historic towns and cities. None is more famous than Salem, the popular harbor town full of witch tours and colonial charm, but many others have featured in popular films, including Manchester-by-the-Sea ("Manchester by the Sea"), Gloucester ("The Perfect Storm"), Marblehead and Swampscott ("Grown Ups"), and Ipswich ("Little Women").
The hinterland of Essex County turns wilder in landscape, with multiple state parks, forests, and reserves, as well as wildlife sanctuaries and other natural areas, interspersed with small towns. Each face of Essex County offers retirees a different experience but shared benefits.
Essex by the sea for history, tourism, and watersports
If your retirement plan embraces activity, the coast of Essex County, especially between Lynn and Rockport, is the place to settle. The bulk of the population lives here, with nine of the 15 largest communities. The commuter rail from Boston reaches Rockport in about an hour, as does the Yankee Division Highway running parallel. From May to October, a ferry also connects Salem and Boston. These transport links enhance access to Boston-area conveniences and medical facilities.
This section of Essex County hosts a plethora of seasonal and all-year activities. Offshore, that could be whale watching and deep-sea fishing with Cape Anne Cruises, or swimming from the region's many beaches. Among the popular are the half-mile-wide Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, named for the squeak of its quartz sand underfoot. Gloucester's Good Harbor Beach ranks among Travel + Leisure's "26 Best Beaches in the U.S. for Sand, Surf, and Scenic Escapes," thanks to its soft, white sand and access to Salt Island at low tide. Find a somewhat wilder vibe at Crane Beach in Ipswich, set among 1,200 acres of sand, dunes, and maritime forest.
Onshore, there's even more. Salem leads the way with sights like the Witch Museum, House of Seven Gables, and Peabody-Essex Museum. One Gloucester highlight is a unique medieval-style castle filled with fascinating artifacts, while a short drive away is the Cape Ann Museum, highlighting the region's seafaring history. Pair any excursions with dining at places like Michelin Guide-listed Nightshade Noodle Bar, where the French-Vietnamese cuisine has also earned James Beard nominations, per Northshore Magazine. Combine history and food at Woodman's in Essex, a scenic coastal getaway with antique shops and tasty eats. The restaurant claims to have invented the fried clam back in 1916.
Essex hinterland for nature, hiking, and tranquility
Greenery grows the further north and inland you go in Essex County. State parks, forests, and reservations span the region, making the hinterland ideal for retirees seeking a quiet, pastoral life. Bradley Palmer State Park in Topsfield sits on 721 acres of the Willowdale Estate, welcoming hiking and biking, canoeing and kayaking, and horseback or snowmobile riding. In Newburyport, find one of the state's largest naturally occurring stands of mountain laurel at Maudslay, a unique state park with 19th-century gardens and trails. Both of these parks are joined by numerous other natural areas, with Mass Audubon's Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary a particular highlight for birders.
It's not all nature, though. At the northwest end of the county, along Interstates 95 and 495, you'll find the second- and third-most populated communities of Lawrence and Haverhill. Retirees seeking the best of both worlds might look here, since these towns retain easy access to Boston along Interstate 95 and the Haverhill commuter rail line. They'll also find a good dose of youth, thanks to the 6,500 students at Merrimack College, who set the tone for the North Andover area. Shopping and grocery options are good, too, including a Whole Foods, the North Andover Mall, and Andover Bookstore, open since 1809.
Although this side of Essex County contains fewer attractions than the coastline, it still has highlights like the Addison Gallery of American Art. This collection of 30,000 works includes John Singleton Copley, John Singer Sargent, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Jackson Pollock, and a robust calendar of events brings regular lectures, tours, and workshops. In Haverhill, the Museum of Printing has historical equipment and presses, as well as related workshops, presentations, and open studios. In Amesbury, poetry fans can explore the 1829 home of abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier.