Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast County Near Boston With State Parks, Beaches, And Vibrant Cities

Florida does not have a monopoly on beautiful beaches or beautiful seafront communities. Massachusetts boasts many of its own along the 1,519-mile Atlantic coastline, including some of the commonwealth's prettiest historical towns and cities. Add to that the picturesque, rocky, lighthouse-tipped landscapes, invigorating ocean air, and excellent transport links, and it's easy to see the appeal for retirees. Indeed, six of the seven selections for World Atlas' "Most Hospitable Retirement Towns in Massachusetts" are found along the coast. Two — Rockport and Ipswich — are in Essex County, better known locally as the North Shore.

This storied region runs north along the coast from Boston to the New Hampshire border, passing through many of Massachusetts' historic towns and cities. None is more famous than Salem, the popular harbor town full of witch tours and colonial charm, but many others have featured in popular films, including Manchester-by-the-Sea ("Manchester by the Sea"), Gloucester ("The Perfect Storm"), Marblehead and Swampscott ("Grown Ups"), and Ipswich ("Little Women").

The hinterland of Essex County turns wilder in landscape, with multiple state parks, forests, and reserves, as well as wildlife sanctuaries and other natural areas, interspersed with small towns. Each face of Essex County offers retirees a different experience but shared benefits.