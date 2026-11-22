There are a number of benefits to booking an early morning flight. Typically, these flights are less likely to experience delays, giving you more time in the day to explore your destination once you arrive. Plus, they are often cheaper due to the lower demand. However, a pre-dawn departure can also lead to some anxiety. After all, it does no good to book an early flight if you miss it. Between making it to the airport on time and getting through security, there are any number of things that could delay you. With this in mind, you may be tempted to stay overnight at the airport ahead of your flight. But, is this even allowed? The short answer is yes, most airports permit passengers to spend the night. However, there are some caveats that you should be aware of.

Although the vast majority of airports do allow passengers to stay overnight, some do not. For example, smaller airports may close the entire facility overnight, notes Flight Delayed. For this reason, the best practice is to check with the airport before settling on a plan to stay the night. However, even in many airports where overnight stays are allowed, you may be restricted as to which areas you can sleep in. In some airports, passengers can sleep airside, or near the gate after clearing security. Other airports may restrict overnight stays to the landside, or outside of the security area. The same goes if you arrive after the airline counters and security checkpoints have closed. In this instance, you will need to wait it out on the landside and go through security a few hours before boarding.