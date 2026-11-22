Although Knoebels is free to enter and guests are welcome to enjoy the grounds and picnic areas at no charge, most attractions here operate on a pay-per-ride basis, much like a county fair. Guests purchase physical paper ticket books, and then give the attendant the required number of tickets for each attraction. There are three ticket book tiers available: a $5 option that allows guests to ride two rides on average, a $20 pack that gives access to about eight rides, and a $50 book that typically has enough tickets for around 20 rides.

Unlimited ride passes, which have different prices for peak season and off-season, are also available. This is where things can get a bit confusing. Some ticket types have restrictions regarding when they can be purchased or used, so guests may feel like they need insider knowledge. In a Facebook conversation, a confused Knoebels novice asked, "Tell me about the tickets please. Are there different amounts of tickets for specific rides or one ticket for all rides?" Commenters shared that different rides cost different amounts, and that tickets are all assigned monetary value, typically between 25 cents and a dollar.

People also alerted the original poster to the fact that wristbands are not available on select summer weekends, so it's important to check the Knoebels calendar. There are also differing opinions on the value of the unlimited ride wristbands. In another Facebook thread, one mom "found the band to not be worth it." To avoid confusion and stress, research what ticket type is best for your travel party, depending on how many rides you plan to try, and be aware of any additional fees you may need to pay, such as for Mini Golf or the Lazer Command game.