9 Common Visitor Complaints About Knoebels Amusement Resort
As the largest admission-free amusement park in America, Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, has developed a loyal following since it opened as a swimming pool destination in 1926. As a matter of fact, it's fairly tough to find people willing to say a bad thing about this nostalgic theme park. Its Phoenix wooden roller coaster has been voted the best in the world, and its Hallo-Fun Halloween event has also taken the nation's top spot, even beating events like Universal's famous Halloween Horror Nights.
Although there are not many complaints about Knoebels, not every visit goes according to plan, either. Tourists certainly come to Knoebels from cities around the country (and the world!), but it is truly a locals' park. Since many regulars have been coming here for generations, idiosyncrasies are simply part of the Knoebels Amusement Resort experience. However, certain issues do come up repeatedly online. Here, we'll explain nine common visitor complaints about Knoebels Amusement Resort, while offering useful tips to help you solve or prepare for each potential problem.
To create this guide, we turned to Knoebels' official website, traveler reviews across Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Facebook, as well as high-authority theme park resources like Queue Times and blogs including The Full Passport.
The ride payment system can be complex
Although Knoebels is free to enter and guests are welcome to enjoy the grounds and picnic areas at no charge, most attractions here operate on a pay-per-ride basis, much like a county fair. Guests purchase physical paper ticket books, and then give the attendant the required number of tickets for each attraction. There are three ticket book tiers available: a $5 option that allows guests to ride two rides on average, a $20 pack that gives access to about eight rides, and a $50 book that typically has enough tickets for around 20 rides.
Unlimited ride passes, which have different prices for peak season and off-season, are also available. This is where things can get a bit confusing. Some ticket types have restrictions regarding when they can be purchased or used, so guests may feel like they need insider knowledge. In a Facebook conversation, a confused Knoebels novice asked, "Tell me about the tickets please. Are there different amounts of tickets for specific rides or one ticket for all rides?" Commenters shared that different rides cost different amounts, and that tickets are all assigned monetary value, typically between 25 cents and a dollar.
People also alerted the original poster to the fact that wristbands are not available on select summer weekends, so it's important to check the Knoebels calendar. There are also differing opinions on the value of the unlimited ride wristbands. In another Facebook thread, one mom "found the band to not be worth it." To avoid confusion and stress, research what ticket type is best for your travel party, depending on how many rides you plan to try, and be aware of any additional fees you may need to pay, such as for Mini Golf or the Lazer Command game.
You still have to stand in line for online purchases
One of the most common visitor complaints about Disney, Universal, and other big-name theme parks is that guests have to spend too much time on their phones to navigate the parks in today's tech-driven world. Knoebels, however, seems to have developed the opposite problem. When guests purchase a Ride All Day Pass online, they can't just access their pass via the Knoebels app as one might expect. Instead, they have to redeem an emailed voucher for their physical wristband once they get to the park. This can be frustrating and time-consuming for guests.
In a Facebook discussion about where to pick up one's wristbands after making an online purchase, several Knoebels guests complained about the line length. One person confirmed that "sadly" the line for online buyers is the same as the main, often-very-long wristband line. Another person bemoaned, "Ugh that sucks. Almost makes it not worth buying ahead." While there's no way around this rather inconvenient process, there are some things you can do to make it easier for your family.
One easy tip is to screenshot the voucher QR code so you can quickly pull it up when it's your turn in line. This way, you don't have to worry about potentially spotty cell service in rural Pennsylvania. It's also smart to arrive early. One apparent regular on Facebook shared that the wristband-exchange office is rarely busy when they open an hour ahead of the park opening. The earlier in the morning you can redeem your online purchase voucher, the more time you'll have to enjoy everything that Knoebels has to offer, including Alamo Restaurant, which was named the best amusement park restaurant in America in 2026.
Certain attractions have longer-than-expected lines
Although Knoebels isn't usually associated with the huge lines and long wait times that people think of at other major amusement parks, queues can still take longer than people expect to get through, especially at peak times. On Saturdays, for example, the Haunted Mansion attraction (no, not that Haunted Mansion, Disney fans) has an average wait of about 40 minutes in the afternoons. The Pioneer Train queue can also balloon to approximately 70 minutes on Saturday afternoons. And this wait can be even worse when the Pioneer Train has popular holiday overlays, like a Halloween edition featuring skeletons.
Meanwhile, one-of-its-kind Flying Turns, a bobsled-inspired roller coaster that has wooden slopes instead of traditional tracks, usually has one of the longest wait times at Knoebels, with an overall average of 26 minutes and a Saturday afternoon average of 75 minutes. These wait times can be frustrating for guests who aren't expecting them. In a Facebook thread, one person noted that on fall weekends "lines on Saturday will be 1 hour for many rides. 30 for Phoenix. Food lines will be huge." On Reddit, another person weighed in specifically on coasters, writing "Flying Turns frequently has an hour wait."
If you're worried about waiting in long lines at Knoebels Amusement Resort, the best thing you can do is make a plan first. Talk to your travel party to find out what everyone's must-do rides are. If everyone wants to ride one thing, like Flying Turns, for example, head there first. If people have different favorite rides, divide and conquer, then regroup. Fortunately, many lines at Knoebels are manageable and tend to be fast-moving, so if you hit your priority rides first, you can simply enjoy the rest of your day and do what you can!
Popular rides may be closed
Knoebels is home to a number of unusual attractions, like the aforementioned Flying Turns, as well as many historic rides that it has preserved for today's patrons to enjoy. Perhaps the premier example of this is the Grand Carousel, which is over a century old and features exquisite carousel horses. The downside, though, is that maintaining vintage rides at parks is no easy task. These older attractions may require specialized parts and expertise, so repairs can be complex and take longer than usual. Of course, even newer theme park attractions experience occasional breakdowns.
Ride downtime and maintenance, scheduled or otherwise, can be frustrating for Knoebels Amusement Resort guests. In the summer of 2024, one Facebooker shared that the Paratrooper ride wasn't "going to be open the rest of the year," according to staff members. Another person in the same Facebook thread tried to prepare people for potential disappointment, noting, "Different things close from day to day." As with any theme park visit, it's important to remain flexible during your time at Knoebels. And remember not to take out any frustration on employees, who have no control over when ride closures occur.
Weather can also render attractions out of service at this amusement park. According to Knoebels' inclement weather policy, select rides may close as a result of lightning strikes in the vicinity, rain storms, or strong winds. The severity of the weather dictates which rides are required to be shut down, so there is no way to know in advance exactly what will be operational if a storm rolls in. Finally, be aware that Knoebels Amusement Resort is a seasonal park that is closed from January through March, with limited hours in April, May, November, and December.
The app's information isn't always accurate
The Knoebels app, available via both the Apple App Store and Google Play, was designed to help theme park guests navigate the park with an interactive map, find restrooms, restaurants, and other amenities, as well as track ride wait times. While this is a great idea in theory, the Knoebels app doesn't seem to work particularly well in practice. Many people complain that the app information is typically inaccurate, particularly when it comes to queues. One Facebooker who was in the park at the time of their post wrote that the "current wait time for the impulse [sic] is off by over 40 minutes" in the app.
Similar sentiments exist across multiple other Facebook discussions. Another Facebook user confirmed, "Here today. Not very accurate." Yet another person acknowledged, "Like many parks [the wait times in the app are] a bit unrealistic just because it's hard to keep times consistent." In some cases, wait time discrepancies occur because conditions change faster than the app can be updated. Rides may temporarily go down due to mechanical problems, for instance, or a large group may get in line at a low-capacity ride like Flying Turns.
To best use the Knoebels Amusement Resort app, don't have high expectations for accurate ride times, but rather use it as a planning aid and as a way to orient yourself when you're on the grounds. Even when wait times aren't fully accurate, you can still use the map to figure out which attractions you should do in a cluster so you don't have to backtrack later. The app can also be useful for checking showtimes, downloading ride photos, and buying select merchandise.
The park can be tough to navigate
Unlike other popular theme parks like Disneyland, Knoebels Amusement Resort was not a master-planned project designed to immerse visitors in specific lands or experiences. Rather, it grew up over many decades, stemming from a single swimming pool that opened in 1926. By the 1930s, according to the resort's historical timeline, an arcade, a ballroom, and a skating rink were added. Knoebels gained its first conventional ride in 1942 with the addition of the Grand Carousel. It joined the Nickle Plate Train, which had been built in 1940.
Over the subsequent decades, the park continued to grow and expand, with restaurants, more rides, and entertainment. The 1950s saw the park's first roller coaster constructed, while a 1972 flood forced park officials to reinvent or reimagine multiple parts of the property. Throughout the 2000s and 2020s, Knoebels Amusement Resort has continued to keep up with modern tastes, adding more thrill rides and a golf course. As one can imagine, this piecemeal construction means that the park is not always easy to navigate.
Gwen Engler at The Full Passport blog loves Knoebels, but warned her readers that "it can be easy to get a little turned around because you don't have big landmarks like giant rollercoasters visible in the distance to orient you." It's smart to keep a digital or physical park map handy at all times if you're not overly familiar with the property. Additionally, try to set a course for the day that allows you to tackle the park section by section rather than crisscrossing back and forth.
Bad weather can make it feel pointless to visit
As we mentioned previously, Knoebels Amusement Resort has an inclement weather policy that clearly states certain rides may not be available when precipitation or strong winds are in the area. While Knoebels doesn't publish an official list of which rides are open or closed in bad weather, Reddit users have spoken out based on their experiences. One person noted, "storm runner and candymonium [sic] don't run, but Great Bear and Looper do ... in my experience as long as their [sic] is no thunder." Multiple people also reported that Flying Turns typically closes when it rains.
Visitors who don't frequent Knoebels often worry about what their experience will be like when it rains. One Facebook user shared that they purchased dated tickets during a sale, so "unfortunately I had to risk what the weather would be like." Over on Reddit, someone wrote "they closed down the coasters at the slightest hint of lightning," alerting roller coaster enthusiasts that severe weather could have the worst impact on them. Visitors who purchased Ride All Day Passes sometimes feel like they didn't get their money's worth when weather conditions prevent them from going on many rides.
One Redditor even said they "felt a little scammed out of my all day ride pass" due to ongoing storms in the area. Knoebels' official policy says that the park doesn't issue rain checks or offer future rain dates for events. If the entire park must close, Return Visit Vouchers may be issued to people with Ride All Day tickets, as long as you go to Guest Services no more than 60 minutes after the park shuts down. Those with unused single-ride tickets don't have to worry about expiration dates and can simply save the passes for their next trip.
Crystal Pool can be expensive & too cold to use
Knoebels Amusement Resort started with the Crystal Pool, so it holds nostalgic appeal for a lot of visitors who grew up coming here with their parents and grandparents decades ago. However, it's important to be aware that pool access is not free, nor is it included with a Ride All Day Pass. Instead, all guests entering the pool area must purchase admission. At the time of publication, pool access costs $9 for those aged 12 and over, and $7 for children aged 2 to 11. Water slide access is more expensive, with tickets priced at $16 and $14, respectively.
The total cost of visiting the pool plus rides can surprise some Knoebels guests. One person on Facebook said, "I spent $80 for just me" when the original poster asked if budgeting $75 to visit Crystal Pool, the water slides, and the park rides would be sufficient. Another person in the thread said they spent "around $150 total for myself, my 2 kids, and husband," including "bargain night" ride tickets at the amusement park portion of the property. Only you can determine what is a good value for your family, based on your personal situation.
Perhaps the biggest recurring complaint about Crystal Pool is the temperature. Many visitors note that the water is extremely cold, even to the point that it's nearly impossible to use. One Facebooker wrote, "Water is freezing and the ground is on fire and a bit scratchy." Another person cautioned, "That pool is always very cold. Be prepared." If you are planning to spend a full day at Crystal Pool to get your money's worth, make sure you schedule breaks out of the water, especially for small children who might get cold easily.
The campground is more rustic than anticipated
People often assume that staying within walking distance of an amusement park will equate to a resort experience, but the accommodations at Knoebels involve a much more rustic undertaking than some visitors expect. While the proximity to the park is a major perk, anyone expecting something like Disney's Wilderness Lodge or Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort may be sorely disappointed. Stays at this campground can involve sleeping in a tent or using a public restroom, depending upon what type of campsite you select.
The Knoebels and Lake Glory Campgrounds are the most rustic, but least expensive options. They offer traditional campsites and public bathhouses, unless you have your own RV equipped with restroom and shower facilities. However, they also have the most complaints. One camper on Facebook lamented that "Showering is not an easy task," especially at crowded times of the day. This is something to keep top of mind if you have young children who might get tired waiting in line for an open stall.
The cost of RV sites, primitive tent sites, and cabins with no indoor plumbing differ based on a variety of factors. You can get a quote here for Lake Glory or here for Knoebels. Knoebels Cottages are a mid-range option, running about $200 to $420 nightly depending on how many bedrooms and bathrooms you need. Consider your family's preferences before you book. You might also find that staying off-site at somewhere like the nearby Latorre Bed and Breakfast is the best option for you.