Forget Cape Cod — Visit New England's Lesser-Known Escape With Fresh Seafood, A Sandy Beach, And Few Crowds
When it comes to East Coast vacations and old money elegance, few places inspire a more vivid image than Cape Cod. Think humble clam shacks, weathered lighthouses, and cranberry bogs juxtaposed with Victorian mansions and a legacy tied to the Kennedy family. However, Cape Cod is notorious for its crowds, especially during the summer weekends when over 500,000 people pack the shores. For a less-busy escape that is still filled with East Coast charm, visit Massachusetts' Humarock, a waterfront village around 45 minutes south of Boston.
Nestled along a 3-mile-long peninsula between the Atlantic Ocean and the South River marshland, this historic community is technically in the town of Scituate. However, the slow living atmosphere, long shoreline, and marina filled with bobbing boats are entirely its own. Once connected to the mainland, Humarock was cut off after a massive storm ripped the sand from the beach in the late 1800s. Today, that isolation keeps it a peaceful seaside escape that's less well-known than Cape Cod. During the peak summer months, the population shoots up from 18,886 to 30,000 people, a considerably smaller increase than you'd see in Cape Cod.
The handful of shops and restaurants are quite walkable, but you'll need a car to get into town. Although Scituate offers public transportation, it's not particularly convenient for vacationers who want to maximize their relaxation time. The nearest major airport is Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), which is about 45 minutes away by car and offers nonstop flights to over 140 destinations.
Beach and river fun in Humarock
For many vacationers, Humarock's biggest draw is Humarock Beach, a 3-mile stretch of shore that runs almost the entire peninsula. Winter visitors will encounter lots of pebbles and smooth stones, but the summer's gentle tides bring in more sand, creating stretches of sandy beach wide enough to put down a towel or stretch your legs.
With average July water temperatures around 67 degrees Fahrenheit, swimming at Humarock Beach requires a certain degree of fortitude. However, lifeguards are on duty in July and August. To access the beach, you'll need to enter from the end of Marshfield Avenue, as the rest of the beach is lined with private houses. Just as expensive parking is a common tourist complaint about Cape Cod, limited beach parking is something Humarock visitors need to plan for. During the peak summer months, beach visitors must apply for a beach sticker parking permit.
On the non-ocean side of the peninsula, you'll find the South River. This tidal estuary offers birdwatching, kayaking, and fishing opportunities. Visitors can rent standup paddle boards at Yup Sup — open by appointment during the off season — or pick a vacation rental with a kayak launch. Humarock owes much of its charm to the lack of big hotels and overall residential feel. Visitors can choose from cottages and multi-bedroom summer homes between the river and the beach on Airbnb and Vrbo.
Explore Humarocks shops and seafood eateries
Besides beaching, Humarock offers fresh seafood, a couple of shops, and convenience stores, but there's no real commercial downtown. Instead, picture Cape Cod-style homes with weathered cedar shingles, white picket fences in the sand, and plenty of American flags to catch the sea breeze. Grab a photo in front of Humming Rock Gift's lobster cutout, or take a drive down to coastal Scituate for the scenic harbor and cozy charm.
In terms of food, Humarock only has a few options, but they're all highly rated and decidedly casual. After crossing the Sea Street Bridge onto the peninsula, you'll come across the aptly named Superior Lobster & Seafood. Featuring a row of boats out front, this seafood market earns 4.8 stars on Google and hawks lobster rolls to go. Shoppers recommend checking the seafood counter for the daily catch, shrimp, live lobsters of all sizes, and other seafood to put on the grill.
If you want a sit down meal, stop by Polcari's Bridgwaye. Overlooking the boats at the South River Marina, this family-run restaurant has served up lobster pies, baked stuffed jumbo shrimp, and other satisfying seafood dishes since 1972. Or, dig into fish and chips, shepherd's pie, and other pub fare classics at the Voyager Irish Pub. Located right by the beach, this restaurant is a surprisingly lively spot, open year-round and offering weekly live music nights, bingo, and karaoke. For another Cape Cod alternative, visit New London County for New England Charm, state parks, and beaches.