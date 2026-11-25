When it comes to East Coast vacations and old money elegance, few places inspire a more vivid image than Cape Cod. Think humble clam shacks, weathered lighthouses, and cranberry bogs juxtaposed with Victorian mansions and a legacy tied to the Kennedy family. However, Cape Cod is notorious for its crowds, especially during the summer weekends when over 500,000 people pack the shores. For a less-busy escape that is still filled with East Coast charm, visit Massachusetts' Humarock, a waterfront village around 45 minutes south of Boston.

Nestled along a 3-mile-long peninsula between the Atlantic Ocean and the South River marshland, this historic community is technically in the town of Scituate. However, the slow living atmosphere, long shoreline, and marina filled with bobbing boats are entirely its own. Once connected to the mainland, Humarock was cut off after a massive storm ripped the sand from the beach in the late 1800s. Today, that isolation keeps it a peaceful seaside escape that's less well-known than Cape Cod. During the peak summer months, the population shoots up from 18,886 to 30,000 people, a considerably smaller increase than you'd see in Cape Cod.

The handful of shops and restaurants are quite walkable, but you'll need a car to get into town. Although Scituate offers public transportation, it's not particularly convenient for vacationers who want to maximize their relaxation time. The nearest major airport is Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), which is about 45 minutes away by car and offers nonstop flights to over 140 destinations.