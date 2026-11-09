9 Common Tourist Complaints About Cape Cod

Although the Cape Cod peninsula has existed since the last Ice Age, it didn't become a major tourist destination until around the 1930s. Since then, generations of families have been flocking to this seaside town to enjoy rugged dunes, historic lighthouses, seafood shacks, and picturesque coastal towns. From award-winning beaches like Old Silver to artsy destinations like the village of Barnstable, Cape Cod offers something for every type of traveler.

That said, a Cape Cod vacation isn't always as effortless as one might expect. Far from a picture-perfect postcard, summer season traffic can be horrific, beaches are sometimes only open to locals, and the cost of food and accommodations can be high. Fortunately, if you know about these issues ahead of time, you can figure out how to deal with them before they wreck your trip to the Cape. Here, we'll dive into nine common tourist complaints about Cape Cod and help you understand how to handle each problem.

To compile this guide, we turned to official local government and location webpages, as well as traveler reviews on Reddit, Facebook, and Tripadvisor. We also used information from news sources like the Cape Cod Times.