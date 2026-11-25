For those of us living with limited mobility, experiences others may take for granted can often require a good deal more planning. But as travel expert Rick Steves has emphasized many times over the years, those once-in-a-lifetime experiences you can only get through travel can be more accessible if you're willing to put in the research and plan ahead.

The go-to source for advice on getting around Europe like a local, Rick Steves has always been passionate about helping everyone make the most of their travel, offering some of the best tips out there for folks with mobility needs. "Easy Access Europe," the Europe travel guru's no-longer-in-print travel guide for Europe-bound travelers with limited mobility, was last printed in 2006. Keen to disseminate the book's useful advice for tourists heading to a continent where cobblestone streets and narrow stairwells are entirely common, Steves has even made the book available in PDF form in its entirety via his Rick Steves' Europe website.

Between the author's accessible travel guide, podcast, and website, travelers with mobility needs can find a wealth of advice that works well no matter where you're planning to travel. Here's a compilation of some of Rick Steves' best advice for making vacations more pleasant and accessible for everyone, regardless of mobility issues.