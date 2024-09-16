These 5 Beaches Have Had The Most Shark Attacks In All Of California

Some may push back against shark stigma by claiming that great whites and other species are not dangerous animals. This is not true. Any predatory animal that has rows of razor sharp teeth, an intense prey drive, and weighs over 4,000 pounds is seriously dangerous. That doesn't mean you should be overly worried about sharks, though. The truth is that we simply aren't that appetizing. To a shark, the human being is a skinny, bony mammal — a gristly piece of mutton compared to the filet mignon of fur seals and other preferred prey.

Still, sharks remain a dangerous, fatal threat. In 2005, National Geographic said the United States averaged 16 shark attacks per year, and almost one related fatality every two years. By 2023, global shark attack numbers had increased, with the Global Shark Attack File reporting 111 attacks in 2015, the highest on record. As reported by Time, population increase puts these figures into perspective. While there's been an overall increase in unprovoked shark attacks per 1 billion people since the 1970s, the rate of such attacks per billion people was lower at the end of the 1950s — 16.83 — than 2022's 10.16.

In any case, sharks pose a very minor threat to humans. You can't call the rare few that bite malicious, either, for most of them are driven by curiosity rather than a thirst for flesh. However, there are shark-infested beaches in several areas of the world where you should exercise vigilance, and some of them are in California. Here are the five beaches with the most recorded attacks in the state.

