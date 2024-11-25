Located On Germany's Romantic Road Is A Town With An Out-Of-This-World Origin Story

The German town of Nördlingen owes its entire existence to an intergalactic accident. A cool 15 million years ago, a meteorite crashed in the Alb highlands at a temperature of more than 20,000 degrees Celsius. Its impact caused a shockwave in the Earth, forming high-pressure minerals — including diamonds – and settling into a wide, shallower crater hole measuring more than 15 miles across as the rocks finally settled. The area within the crater, the Geopark Ries basin, contains the town of Nördlingen and several others within the 15-mile radius of the crater. This UNESCO Global Geopark gives visitors the chance to explore the planetary geology and history of this richly interesting area, with Nördlingen a prominent center.

First mentioned in the year 898 as an independent town along the Romantic Road trading route, Nördlingen slowly came into being in the Middle Ages. In the 14th century, residents of the free city built a circular wall around it, constructed of Suevite rocks formed by the crater's impact. St. George's Church, as well as the Baldinger gate and city hall, are also constructed from Suevite, which glistens in the sun. For international visitors arriving from Munich, you'll get to see one of the most bizarre attractions in an airport before making the 90-mile trek north to visit Nördlingen. The town provides a fascinating look at one of Bavaria's best-preserved Medieval cities and makes a spectacular outing for geology and cosmology nerds.

