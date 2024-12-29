What Makes California's One-Of-A-Kind Devil's Golf Course 'Possibly The Wildest Place On Earth'
Forget fire and brimstone — hell might just look like a jagged expanse of salt. The Devil's Golf Course in the Golden State is a place you could only describe as hellish beauty in the desert. Located in the heart of Death Valley National Park, notorious for its dangerous heat, this massive plain is covered with spiky formations that extend across the salt pan. It's desolate, bleak, and unforgiving, yet you cannot resist but visit it. The name might be misleading for some — if you're a golf fan, head up the California coast to Pebble Beach; there's no actual golfing here. According to Sierra Rec Magazine, a 1934 National Park Service guidebook coined the name of this area, claiming that "only the devil could play golf" here. But once you see the wild terrain, you'll realize that even the devil might think twice.
A striking example of harsh geological forces at play, the Devil's Golf Course is dominated by salt flats that formed over thousands of years as ancient lakes evaporated. These bodies of water left behind layers of salt deposits, which crystallized over time due to the extreme heat and arid conditions of Death Valley. Irregular mounds and sculpted edges formed due to wind and rain, and the surface became a rugged stretch exposed to the blistering sun. With its eerie, almost supernatural atmosphere, it's no wonder the Devil's Golf Course is such an infamous and intriguing travel destination that Sierra Rec Magazine calls "possibly the wildest place on Earth."
Adventure calls, but the Devil's Golf Course offers no respite
Getting to the Devil's Golf Course is best done by car. When in Death Valley, head toward the trailhead at Badwater Basin, and from there, it's only a 10-minute drive. You can also stretch your legs and hike to the course, but don't just rush there. The scorching heat of Death Valley is no joke — the thermometer once climbed to a record 134 degrees Fahrenheit back in 1913, CBS News reports. Because of the dangerously high temperatures, the best time to go to the Devil's Golf Course is spring, winter, or fall. Plan to be at the site either early in the morning or late in the evening, when the desert cools and the light is just right. Make sure you have plenty of water with you to stay hydrated, and take it slow so the intense conditions don't get to you. The terrain isn't for the faint-hearted either — don't forget to gear up with proper shoes and long pants.
Despite its name, the Devil's Golf Course isn't a place to practice your swing. The harsh salt formations are far too sharp for a game of golf, and if you leave balls behind, you'd simply be littering. But the surreal Mars-like landscapes at this California national park are still worth the drive. What you can do instead is bring your camera and snap pictures of the bizarre natural sculptures that seem to go on without end.
Tread the Devil's Golf Course at night with care
The Devil's Golf Course is also one of America's best stargazing destinations in the desert thanks to its wide, unobstructed horizon. This is where you'll experience beautiful sunrises, kaleidoscopic sunsets, and stunning night skies. The lack of light pollution allows you to view celestial wonders in their purest forms. Even NASA uses places like the Devil's Golf Course to test new technologies for landing on distant planets and moons. Keep an eye out for special stargazing events held throughout the year via Get Your Guide, or pack your car for a solo camping trip to catch sight of stars like never before.
While hiking directly on the salt formations isn't advisable due to their sharpness and fragility, there are nearby trails that lead you to some of the national park's other awe-inspiring landscapes. The 3-mile Golden Canyon Trail is a popular choice that offers a panoramic route through canyon walls. Zabriskie Point is another spot worth checking out — it boasts one of the most scenic vistas in Death Valley for sunsets. But if you want to learn more about the history and geology of the area, the Furnace Creek Visitor Center has exhibits that teach you about the unique ecosystem of Death Valley. While there's plenty to explore and much that makes this place wild, there ain't no rest for the wicked on this merciless ground.