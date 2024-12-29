What Makes California's One-Of-A-Kind Devil's Golf Course 'Possibly The Wildest Place On Earth'

Forget fire and brimstone — hell might just look like a jagged expanse of salt. The Devil's Golf Course in the Golden State is a place you could only describe as hellish beauty in the desert. Located in the heart of Death Valley National Park, notorious for its dangerous heat, this massive plain is covered with spiky formations that extend across the salt pan. It's desolate, bleak, and unforgiving, yet you cannot resist but visit it. The name might be misleading for some — if you're a golf fan, head up the California coast to Pebble Beach; there's no actual golfing here. According to Sierra Rec Magazine, a 1934 National Park Service guidebook coined the name of this area, claiming that "only the devil could play golf" here. But once you see the wild terrain, you'll realize that even the devil might think twice.

A striking example of harsh geological forces at play, the Devil's Golf Course is dominated by salt flats that formed over thousands of years as ancient lakes evaporated. These bodies of water left behind layers of salt deposits, which crystallized over time due to the extreme heat and arid conditions of Death Valley. Irregular mounds and sculpted edges formed due to wind and rain, and the surface became a rugged stretch exposed to the blistering sun. With its eerie, almost supernatural atmosphere, it's no wonder the Devil's Golf Course is such an infamous and intriguing travel destination that Sierra Rec Magazine calls "possibly the wildest place on Earth."