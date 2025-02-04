The Most Iconic Tourist Attractions That Don't Exist Anymore

Although it may be hard to believe today, Afghanistan experienced a golden age of tourism in the 1970s thanks to its rich Islamic and pre-Islamic heritage which is, in many ways, an extension of Central Asia's rich history. The jewel of the country's pre-Islamic past was the Bamiyan Buddhas, two sixth-century statues of Buddha, each measuring over 100 feet tall. Sadly, the Taliban blew them up in 2001.

Mullah Omar, the leader of the Afghan Taliban before the 2001 American invasion, is said to have ordered the statues' destruction in an attempt to cleanse Afghanistan of all pre-Islamic heritage. Since Islam forbids pictorial representation of humans and deities, the Afghan religious authorities decreed that the statues were idolatrous and had to go. Omar is said to have claimed that he would have left the statues alone if Afghanistan had still had a Buddhist population. But, since there wasn't, there was no point in keeping them, and so they were destroyed — despite offers from several Buddhist countries and even the Islamic Republic of Iran to buy the statues.

The Taliban, however, claimed that the destruction was not religiously motivated. In an interview with The New York Times, a Taliban representative, Sayed Hashimi, said Omar blew them up as a proverbial middle finger to NATO and the United States, whose representatives offered millions to save the statues, but reportedly offered nothing for the millions of Afghans at risk of starvation. In an ultimate twist of irony, the Taliban is now trying to cash in on the remains of the Buddhas by attempting to turn them into a tourist destination.