A Whimsical Woodland Retreat In The Tennessee Mountains Offers Tiny Wizard-Inspired Cabins

Mountain Shire truly feels like a retreat out of a fairy tale. All the front doors are round, just as you would expect in a place inspired by The Shire from "The Hobbit." There's an impressive amount of detail in each of the houses, like "The Harry Potter Tiny House," which comes with a bed under the stairs and (seemingly) floating candles.

Each cabin has its own custom layout, design, and features, but they all have a mini kitchen with a coffee/tea station, private bathroom, internet, and TV. Firewood and fire pits are provided for guests, perfect for a cozy, atmospheric evening. Many of the houses have day beds or sofa beds as well as a separate sleeping area, ideal for a group or family getaway; the largest house sleeps six people. The property is dog-friendly (with a $79 fee for two dogs, up to 75 pounds each). There's a covered outdoor communal space where you can play games or chat with other guests, as well as an outdoor grill to whip up a hobbit specialty.

It is tiny-house living, so pack light if you can, and be prepared to go up and down stairs to the loft bedroom. Also, be prepared to shower in under 10 minutes unless you want a cold rinse (the water heaters for each house are small). Mountain Shire is available on both Airbnb and Vrbo, or you can book directly on its website. The cost ranges between around $66 in the off season and up to $300 in summer, depending on which tiny house you're booking.