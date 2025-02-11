A Whimsical Woodland Retreat In The Tennessee Mountains Offers Tiny Wizard-Inspired Cabins
If you're a fan of hobbits, dragons, and all things J.R.R. Tolkien, you might think you have to go to the hills of New Zealand for the ultimate "Lord of the Rings" experience. Devoted "Harry Potter" fans may think the same about a trip to London for the family-friendly Warner Bros. Studio Tour. However, it turns out you don't have to go any farther than Tennessee to be transported into either fantasy franchise. Mountain Shire is a collection of nearly a dozen uniquely decorated tiny houses, all inspired by either "The Hobbit" or "Harry Potter."
The houses have charming names like "The Cozy Hobbit" and "The Tiny House of Dragons." According to Mountain Shire, two more "Harry Potter"-inspired houses are set to open in the summer of 2025: "Harry & Ginny's All Grown Up House" and "Hermione Granger's Library House." What could be more magical than feeling like you're waking up in the world of Hogwarts or The Shire? This magical getaway is located in the mountains, just 10 minutes' drive west of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
What to know about the tiny houses in Tennessee's Mountain Shire
Mountain Shire truly feels like a retreat out of a fairy tale. All the front doors are round, just as you would expect in a place inspired by The Shire from "The Hobbit." There's an impressive amount of detail in each of the houses, like "The Harry Potter Tiny House," which comes with a bed under the stairs and (seemingly) floating candles.
Each cabin has its own custom layout, design, and features, but they all have a mini kitchen with a coffee/tea station, private bathroom, internet, and TV. Firewood and fire pits are provided for guests, perfect for a cozy, atmospheric evening. Many of the houses have day beds or sofa beds as well as a separate sleeping area, ideal for a group or family getaway; the largest house sleeps six people. The property is dog-friendly (with a $79 fee for two dogs, up to 75 pounds each). There's a covered outdoor communal space where you can play games or chat with other guests, as well as an outdoor grill to whip up a hobbit specialty.
It is tiny-house living, so pack light if you can, and be prepared to go up and down stairs to the loft bedroom. Also, be prepared to shower in under 10 minutes unless you want a cold rinse (the water heaters for each house are small). Mountain Shire is available on both Airbnb and Vrbo, or you can book directly on its website. The cost ranges between around $66 in the off season and up to $300 in summer, depending on which tiny house you're booking.
What to do around Mountain Shire in Tennessee
This magical getaway is in the mountains near Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It's just down the road from Wears Valley Zipline Adventures, so if you're looking to fly like you're in "Harry Potter" or just want an adrenaline rush and some incredible views of the Smoky Mountains, this is the place to go. Mountain Shire is also less than 10 miles from Dollywood, one of America's best non-Disney amusement parks, and under 20 miles from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, one of the most breathtaking East Coast parks. If you're going to be flying into the area, your best option is Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport, a little under an hour away by car.
If you're looking to put together a wizard-themed Tennessee road trip, Sewanee: The University of the South is basically a real-life Hogwarts. You can reach it in about three hours, and on the way, you can check out the flourishing arts scene in Chattanooga.