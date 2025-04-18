This Airport In Thailand Is As Tropical, Welcoming, And Stress-Free As Its Breathtaking Island Home

Behind every successful flight is a stressful airport experience. Did you pack an extra pair of pants? Do you have your passport? Are you sure you didn't cram all your skincare products into your carry-on? Now, add a chaotic airport to that mix, and you're already exhausted before even getting to your destination. While people will give you all sorts of tips for finding quiet areas in an airport or trying to avoid flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as it's the busiest in the U.S., some airports simply take that pressure off of you. When you've chosen the island of Koh Samui in Thailand as your tropical retreat, the airport will greet you in the best way possible. We're talking luggage in one hand and a coconut in another — you might do a double take to make sure you're in the right place. No anxiety, no hassle; just laid-back vibes — in an airport, of all places.

Koh Samui Airport, also referred to as Samui International Airport, is unlike any other place you've ever landed. Not only is it Thailand's first private airport, but it's also the first in the country to obtain Carbon Footprint Mark certification from the Greenhouse Gas Management Organization. The al fresco airport truly embodies the island it serves — no need for noise-canceling headphones here to stay calm. Since it was originally a coconut plantation, the airport features coconut tree wood and other natural materials to match the island's aesthetic. You won't even notice when you leave the airport and start vacationing in Koh Samui.

To fly into Koh Samui Airport, you must book your tickets from either Bangkok Airways or the low-cost Singapore airline, Scoot. With Bangkok Airways, you can get to the island from cities like Chiang Mai, Phuket, and, of course, Bangkok.