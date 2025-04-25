Alaska Airlines Is Growing Rapidly In One Popular West Coast Sun-Soaked City
For a delightful mix of laid-back beach town vibes, urban culture, and outdoor adventure, San Diego is a popular California destination (not to mention the state's oldest city filled with history and tasty food). You'll soon be have more options to get to this sunny city with Alaska Airlines, as it's adding three new nonstop routes. Starting on August 20, 2025, you'll be able to fly direct between San Diego and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and on October 4, there will be flights between Chicago O'Hare and Denver International Airport, which has surprisingly good food.
There will be three flights each day on the new routes. "The timing is perfect for adding new routes and increasing frequency to existing flights," says Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We look forward to welcoming both leisure and business visitors to our year-round sunny climate while providing more flights from SAN to destinations across the country," via NBC San Diego. So whether you're in San Diego to check out one of America's most storied haunted houses or take a romantic sunset dinner cruise, Alaska Airlines has you covered.
Alaska Airlines will also be adding more flights
Alaska Airlines is also going to be adding more flights on current routes out of San Diego. Travelers will have more options to go from the best beaches in San Diego to the shining lights of Las Vegas, the heart of Silicon Valley in San Jose, or the State Capitol in Sacramento.
The airline has a reputation as a good low-cost carrier, but unlike some other budget airlines, there are still options if you want to splurge. The first-class section has the most leg room you can find on domestic U.S. flights and an impressive meal selection. No matter whether you're in first class or economy, you can get Stumptown Coffee during your Alaska Airlines flight, perfect for pairing with the ubiquitous airplane snack, Biscoff cookies. If you're a frequent flier, Alaska Airlines is a part of the Oneworld Alliance, which means you can earn miles with the carrier to use on over a dozen other airlines.