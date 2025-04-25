Alaska Airlines Is Growing Rapidly In One Popular West Coast Sun-Soaked City

For a delightful mix of laid-back beach town vibes, urban culture, and outdoor adventure, San Diego is a popular California destination (not to mention the state's oldest city filled with history and tasty food). You'll soon be have more options to get to this sunny city with Alaska Airlines, as it's adding three new nonstop routes. Starting on August 20, 2025, you'll be able to fly direct between San Diego and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and on October 4, there will be flights between Chicago O'Hare and Denver International Airport, which has surprisingly good food.

There will be three flights each day on the new routes. "The timing is perfect for adding new routes and increasing frequency to existing flights," says Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We look forward to welcoming both leisure and business visitors to our year-round sunny climate while providing more flights from SAN to destinations across the country," via NBC San Diego. So whether you're in San Diego to check out one of America's most storied haunted houses or take a romantic sunset dinner cruise, Alaska Airlines has you covered.