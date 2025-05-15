This Little-Known Arizona Arch Just Outside Of Las Vegas Is A Natural Wonder Resembling The Liberty Bell

If you love finding places to visit with few people but plenty of adventure, Arizona is the gift that keeps on giving. From secret routes to drive down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon to a hidden natural water park — complete with slides, cliff jumps, and clear pools — there's always something new to uncover in one of America's youngest states, a mere 113 years old.

This time, we're planning ahead and heading into a quiet, beautiful stretch of desert to find something a little patriotic, just in time for America's 250th birthday. Lace up your hiking boots, we're off to see Liberty Bell Arch, named for the Liberty Bell, a symbol of American freedom. But this one wasn't cast in bronze, it was carved by wind, time, and the wild desert itself.

Located 40 minutes from Las Vegas, the hike to Liberty Bell Arch offers a 5.5-mile round trip with stunning views and unique desert landscapes. If you've had your fill of the bright lights of the Strip, a quiet adventure might be just what you're looking for. Just be sure to plan ahead: sturdy hiking boots, plenty of water, sunscreen, and hiking poles are must-haves for this trek. Timing matters too, as this trail closes during the peak of summer (May through September) to protect hikers from the scorching Arizona heat. If you've missed the window, add this to your 2026 trip list, when America celebrates the Semiquincentennial.