Small-Town Charm Meets Waterfall Wonder In This Dreamy Slice Of Virginia's Misty Highlands

The Blue Ridge Mountains form the backbone of Virginia. They stretch along the western edge of the Old Dominion, creating pockets where charming towns pop out of the natural landscape. Hidden within the hills and valleys of the Blue Ridge are lively college towns like Charlottesville, artsy havens like Sperryville, and The Blue Ridge Parkway, considered to be America's favorite drive. Situated in the highlands of the southwestern part of the state along the banks of the new river, the town of Christiansburg is a dreamy small-town with a lively downtown and one of the most wonderful waterfalls in the state.

Established in 1792 and formally incorporated in 1833, Christiansburg rose from being a small collection of taverns and inns to become a bustling town of shops, independent breweries, and excellent outdoor recreation opportunities. While it is the fourth largest town in Virginia by population (22,542 based on recent census data), Christiansburg maintains a small, mountain town vibe that makes it a highly appealing place to visit.

Owing to its location, Christiansburg can be a little tricky to access. It's over three hours away by car from the state capital, Richmond. If you're someone who loves to travel by train, there is an Amtrak station in nearby Roanoke which connects to the Smart Way bus service that will get you into Christiansburg.