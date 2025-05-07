Small-Town Charm Meets Waterfall Wonder In This Dreamy Slice Of Virginia's Misty Highlands
The Blue Ridge Mountains form the backbone of Virginia. They stretch along the western edge of the Old Dominion, creating pockets where charming towns pop out of the natural landscape. Hidden within the hills and valleys of the Blue Ridge are lively college towns like Charlottesville, artsy havens like Sperryville, and The Blue Ridge Parkway, considered to be America's favorite drive. Situated in the highlands of the southwestern part of the state along the banks of the new river, the town of Christiansburg is a dreamy small-town with a lively downtown and one of the most wonderful waterfalls in the state.
Established in 1792 and formally incorporated in 1833, Christiansburg rose from being a small collection of taverns and inns to become a bustling town of shops, independent breweries, and excellent outdoor recreation opportunities. While it is the fourth largest town in Virginia by population (22,542 based on recent census data), Christiansburg maintains a small, mountain town vibe that makes it a highly appealing place to visit.
Owing to its location, Christiansburg can be a little tricky to access. It's over three hours away by car from the state capital, Richmond. If you're someone who loves to travel by train, there is an Amtrak station in nearby Roanoke which connects to the Smart Way bus service that will get you into Christiansburg.
Christiansburg's rail trails and nearby waterfalls
Christiansburg and the neighboring funky college town of Blacksburg are linked via a 15-mile paved trail known as the Huckleberry Trail. This path follows along the old railway line that used to be the main trade transport route between the two towns. Today, it is lovingly maintained and expanded by the Friends of the Huckleberry Trail. It's easy to walk and bike and winds through several area parks. One section of the trail through Heritage Park provides some excellent views of the Brush Mountain.
For a more forested hike with an excellent payoff, drive 36 minutes outside of Christiansburg to the town of Pembroke. There you can find the Cascades National Recreation Trail, which is part of the 1.8 million-acre Washington & Jefferson National Forests. The Cascades Trail is a 4-mile loop of moderate difficulty that takes you through a serene stretch of Appalachian forest.
This is by far the best spot to visit when you come to the Christiansburg area. The cascades themselves are a beautiful 66-foot waterfall that flows down into Little Stony Brook, which offers excellent trout fishing for anglers. Another small trail worth checking out is the Depot Park Trail in downtown Christiansburg. It's a small slice of nature in the built up section of town, and comes with its own little waterfall to enjoy.
Experience downtown Christiansburg
The surrounding mountain scenery certainly makes downtown Christiansburg one of the prettiest Virginia mountain towns you will ever visit. While you can find an eclectic mix of large brand clothing, stationary, wellness, and technology stores at the Uptown Christiansburg Mall, there is a more historic shopping district in town that will be worth your while to see. The Cambria Historic District offers a blend of historic buildings and independent stores like Cambria Station Antiques and Mountain View Mercantile.
The Oaks Victorian Inn is another staple of Christiansburg history and is an awesome place to stay if you're looking for a romantic getaway. This beautiful bed and breakfast oozes with quiet luxury, providing all who stay there with just the right level of sophisticated pampering.
A few blocks away from The Oaks is Iron Tree Brewing Company. This small, independent brewery has become the hub of downtown Christiansburg nightlife. Bring your friends or go meet the locals at this tremendous brewhouse. Local food trucks park outside for access to great eats while you're enjoying one of Iron Tree's signature brews. Also, in September, be on the lookout for The Wilderness Trail Festival hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg. The festival brings together vendors, musicians, and artisans for a weekend of fun in downtown Christiansburg.