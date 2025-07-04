The 12 Best Ways To Avoid Getting Pickpocketed In Popular Night Markets

No matter which corner of the globe you're exploring, one of the best ways to get a taste of the local culture is to immerse yourself in a night market. But whether you're night market shopping in Mexico's storybook mountain town Tapalpa or taste-testing the street food scenes in global destinations like Vietnam, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, tourists make tempting targets for local pickpockets. And if you're traveling abroad, the last thing you need is to get stranded without your money and identification just so someone with sticky fingers can catch an easy payday.

The internet's travel forums are filled with tales of rueful travelers who learned this the hard way. For example, a Tripadvisor user recounted how their husband had his wallet and £200 snatched at a Hanoi night market on their first night in town. And it's not just the sneaky sleight of hand: Some night market thieves get their loot by cutting bags right off of tourists' bodies.

Fortunately, many of those folks have channeled their misfortunes into helpful advice for other night market travelers. To save you from the same fate, we've gathered their best tips for dodging all of the slippery pickpockets and thieves in night markets so you can focus on more important things like finding the best street food vendors and local merchants.