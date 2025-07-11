A Luxurious Train Experience Whisks You From Rome To The French Riviera In Style & Comfort

Rail travel, especially long-distance rail travel, is undeniably romantic, but when the route is particularly special, it elevates those rustic romances of life on the rails far beyond those of ordinary travel. The whimsically named Espresso Riviera takes travelers from Rome, the city that is the best starting place for a Vacation in Italy, to the French Riviera in beautiful, timeless comfort. The Espresso Riviera train is part of a wider project by FS Treni Turistici to enhance rail tourism in Italy, offering sustainable tourist-centric journeys across Italy and Europe. Other routes include evenings aboard historic trains to the hills of Piedmont, tours of Umbria and Tuscany, and an Alps crossing route to Munich.

The route is extraordinary, with trains clinging to the curves of the Mediterranean, slipping past fishing villages, faded villas, and wild coastal hills, marvelously capturing the magic of train travel. It's not just a night train, either, as the overnight portion takes place between Rome and Genoa, meaning guests wake up just in time to appreciate the beauty of the coast while sipping coffee either in their sleeping car or the dining car.

You'll board at Rome Termini on Friday evening, and arrive in Marseille (from where the train returns on Saturday), the final stop, in the early afternoon. You can choose to depart from other cities as well, including Nice, Monte Carlo, and the wonderfully colorful hidden gem, Menton. The return journey is only on Saturdays. Prices for the Espresso Riviera are quite reasonable, starting from $64.69 (€54.90) at the time of writing. Bookings are exclusively through the provider's (FS Treni Turistici) website, and, as the route is seasonal, are available up until the end of August.