Flagstaff's Vintage Mountain Lodge On Route 66 Offers A Perfect Arizona Stay With City Access And Rustic Vibes

A road trip spanning eight states along the 2,238 miles of historic Route 66 — which John Steinbeck called "Mother Road" — is a bucket list destination for many, brimming with Americana along the way. Passing through Arizona, you can experience nostalgic American pop culture and wild southwestern charm in the Route 66 gem of Winslow. Driving 58 miles west to Flagstaff, designated as the world's first International dark sky city, you can stay right on Route 66 at the High Country Motor Lodge (H.C.M.L.), a vintage property with city access and rustic vibes.

The history of the lodge goes back to 1962, when it first served as a paper mill and then as a Howard Johnson and Days Inn before being transformed into its current model: a boutique motel getaway that still honors its past as a vintage roadside motel. The remodel was completed in 2022 by Marc & Rose Hospitality, a family-run group of motels and hotels across the western United States, after they purchased the property in 2020.

The property now features 123 rooms, including three cottage suites and two junior suites,along with 4,700 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, ideal for groups and larger gatherings. Room types include classic and pool view rooms along with accessible and pet-friendly options so every member of your family can join in on the fun. A limited number of free-standing "Cosmic Cottages" are also available for those needing more space, and guests can enjoy new amenities like a fitness center, Nordic spa, game room, pool and hot tub, and on-site restaurant. The lodge's ideal location just over a mile from the heart of historic downtown Flagstaff means guests have easy access to the city while exploring northern Arizona.