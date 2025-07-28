Arizona's Gateway To The Grand Canyon Is A Hidden Gem With Rich Culture And Route 66 Charm
Seligman, Arizona is known as the inspiration for the fictional town of Radiator Springs in "Cars," and it tends to take all the touristic glory in this part of the state. But the film also pays tribute to several real-life Arizona towns along Route 66, including a town called Peach Springs. Much more than just a pit stop in a Pixar movie, this sleepy spot has a surprising amount of charm. And while Williams, AZ is said to be the gateway to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Peach Springs serves as the gateway to the canyon's West Rim. In other words, it's an ideal stopover when heading to the western side of the natural world wonder.
From Peach Springs, you can drive to the bottom of the Grand Canyon via Diamond Creek Road, but don't forget to buy a permit and do some planning, as this trip can be dangerous in bad weather. Peach Springs also happens to be the closest Route 66 town to one of the top tourist attractions in all of the Grand Canyon — the Grand Canyon Skywalk — which is just under a two-hour drive from the town. While the Grand Canyon is known as the U.S. national park with the highest number of fatal accidents, the floating glass bridge at the Skywalk provides a safe way to experience the canyon's thrilling views, offering unmatched vistas from 4,000 feet above the floor of the gorge.
The town is located in northern Arizona, 37 miles northwest of Seligman, AZ and 50 miles northeast of Kingman, AZ. To get there, you can fly into either Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada (around a 2.5-hour drive away) or Flagstaff Pulliam Airport in Arizona (around a 1.5-hour drive away), the latter generally being one of the best airports to fly into if you're visiting the Grand Canyon. And road tripping from either airport is part of the fun when headed to Peach Springs, as the town is located on Historic Route 66. The best time of year to visit Peach Springs is in spring or fall when the weather is most pleasant.
Explore rich culture in Peach Springs
While easy access to the Grand Canyon is undoubtedly a major reason to visit Peach Springs, you'd be missing out if you don't also explore the vibrant Hualapai culture of the area. The Hualapai reservation was officially created in 1883 and recognizes Peach Springs as the tribal capital. Visitors can learn about the community's heritage and history at the Hualapai Cultural Center and taste traditional Hualapai dishes like Hualapai stew and frybread tacos at the Diamond Creek Restaurant, just a three-minute walk from the center. Hualapai River Runners also operates in Peach Springs, offering one-day and multi-day whitewater-rafting tours on the Colorado River with certified guides, who share stories about the Hualapai people and their relationship to the surrounding landscape as part of the journey.
When it's time to rest up, the Hualapai Lodge is in the center of Peach Springs. TripAdvisor reviewers have mentioned that if you're looking for a hotel with ample amenities, those in nearby Kingman may be better suited. But if you're happy with a basic stay that immerses you in local culture, this lodge does the job, with one TripAdvisor reviewer saying, "Room was a bit dated but clean, and everything worked." If you would rather camp, just 12 miles from Peach Springs, you can pitch a tent or park an RV at the Grand Canyon Caverns. There, you can also enjoy a truly unique dining experience in a tranquil underground grotto at the Crystal Restaurant. We could be wrong, but we suspect this might be the only place where you can eat at a cafe that's 200 feet underground, see mummified critters, and stay overnight in a Cuban Missile Crisis-era bomb shelter that's been turned into what staff call the "world's deepest, darkest and quietest hotel room," per AZ Central.
A charming stop along famous Route 66
Meanwhile, above ground, Route 66 is one of the most famous roads in America, stretching from Illinois to California and passing through none other than Peach Springs. Although some parts of the road are pretty mundane, many notable attractions are scattered across the entire length of Route 66, with Arizona known for having some of the most scenic, otherworldly sections. Thankfully, the annual Historic Route 66 Fun Run Car Rally doesn't miss a chance to highlight the contributions of Peach Springs and other Arizona towns to this iconic road. If you visit the area at the right time (event dates vary each year), you can watch over 800 classic vehicles pass by on their 140-mile journey and enjoy events hosted by Peach Springs.
If you're traveling from Seligman to Kingman, you could take the more direct route along I-40, but Route 66 coaxes you north to Peach Springs for a 20-minute detour. Why do it? Because Route 66 through Peach Springs offers an off-the-beaten-track experience. While Seligman and Kingman may be geared more towards tourism, Peach Springs offers a glimpse of the less-traveled countryside. From the road, what makes the town so intriguing is that it feels a little more forlorn than other nearby towns, with the long-abandoned Osterman Gas Station previously named one of the nation's most endangered historic places.