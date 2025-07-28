Arizona's Gateway To The Grand Canyon Is A Hidden Gem With Rich Culture And Route 66 Charm

Seligman, Arizona is known as the inspiration for the fictional town of Radiator Springs in "Cars," and it tends to take all the touristic glory in this part of the state. But the film also pays tribute to several real-life Arizona towns along Route 66, including a town called Peach Springs. Much more than just a pit stop in a Pixar movie, this sleepy spot has a surprising amount of charm. And while Williams, AZ is said to be the gateway to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Peach Springs serves as the gateway to the canyon's West Rim. In other words, it's an ideal stopover when heading to the western side of the natural world wonder.

From Peach Springs, you can drive to the bottom of the Grand Canyon via Diamond Creek Road, but don't forget to buy a permit and do some planning, as this trip can be dangerous in bad weather. Peach Springs also happens to be the closest Route 66 town to one of the top tourist attractions in all of the Grand Canyon — the Grand Canyon Skywalk — which is just under a two-hour drive from the town. While the Grand Canyon is known as the U.S. national park with the highest number of fatal accidents, the floating glass bridge at the Skywalk provides a safe way to experience the canyon's thrilling views, offering unmatched vistas from 4,000 feet above the floor of the gorge.

The town is located in northern Arizona, 37 miles northwest of Seligman, AZ and 50 miles northeast of Kingman, AZ. To get there, you can fly into either Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada (around a 2.5-hour drive away) or Flagstaff Pulliam Airport in Arizona (around a 1.5-hour drive away), the latter generally being one of the best airports to fly into if you're visiting the Grand Canyon. And road tripping from either airport is part of the fun when headed to Peach Springs, as the town is located on Historic Route 66. The best time of year to visit Peach Springs is in spring or fall when the weather is most pleasant.