The Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Ponds In Delaware Might Make You Think Twice About Diving In
Delaware is home to 19 different snake species. Some of these are terrestrial while others prefer to settle down near the water. Lakes and ponds become incredibly popular destinations during the summer months, making it more common for people to run into these otherwise undetected reptiles. Fortunately, the snakes more often found near Delaware's waters are the harmless aquatic species like the common and the plain-bellied watersnake, Eastern garter snake, and the queen snake.
Snakes might thwart your idea of a perfect summer vacation. However, the First State's only venomous species — according to Delaware authorities — is the Eastern copperhead found predominantly near Wilmington's scenic trails and state parks. And even then, running into a snake is uncommon unless you're actively moving rocks and logs, or venturing into grassy areas. If you do come across one of these shy reptiles, be sure to give it plenty of space and slowly back off.
It's also worth noting that snakes are very important predators, keeping ecosystems balanced. Hence, actually running into one while enjoying your lake summer vacation means that the area is healthy and supports life. Plus, if you're finding snakes in Delaware waters, that also means they're very clean, as is the case with these snake-friendly waters in Oregon. So here's a short list of some of the lakes and ponds within the First State that might result in an encounter with a snake. They are still worth the visit, though.
Garrisons Lake in Central Delaware
Located just 10 minutes from Smyrna — Delaware's weekend-getaway lakeside town — is Garrisons Lake. There are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy at this 86-acre lake, with one popular activity being golfing. You can also partake in some kayaking or canoeing around the lake's water. And since plenty of fish call this lake home, like bluegills and bass, fishing is another big activity you can enjoy.
Bird enthusiasts will also find this lake entertaining as there are plenty of herons and other waterfowl to observe. It's worth noting that this variety of available fish and birds is what makes Garrisons Lake an attractive place for snakes. Another reason as to why snakes are a common sight at the lake, is that it's located just 11 minutes away from the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge's ponds, wetlands, and marshes. As a result, your visit to Smyrna's Garrisons Lake might end in close encounters with species like the Northern watersnake, Eastern garter snake, ringneck snake, or Eastern kingsnake, among others.
If you're still set on visiting Garrisons Lake and other nearby thriving ecosystems, then the closest major airport to Smyrna is the New Castle Air National Guard Base (ILG/KILG) roughly 40 minutes away.
Trap Pond near the city of Laurel
Trap Pond can be found at the Trap Pond State Park 13 minutes from Laurel. What makes this place so attractive for snakes are the wetlands and swamps that can be found here. The destination is also attractive for anyone that wants to experience the otherworldly beauty of cypress swamps — like those in South Carolina — without having to travel so far south.
As for the snakes that can be found around Trap Pond, it's mostly the harmless Northern watersnake as well as the Eastern garter snake. However, it is important to note that — although highly unlikely — the venomous Eastern copperhead might sometimes make an appearance, so please be cautious when exploring the many areas around the state park.
But even though Trap Pond is indeed copperhead territory, don't let that dissuade you from visiting the park. There are five different hiking trails perfect for taking in the swampy environment, all pet-friendly. The Baldcypress Nature Center within the park also hosts several nature exhibits worth visiting, like the ones about snakes. The Jason Beach on the pond's eastern shore is also perfect for enjoying picnics or relaxing by the water, while the overall pond is a paradise for boating and other watersports, fishing and much more.
The deepest lake in Delaware, Millsboro Pond, also has some snakes
Millsboro is a charming coastal town in Delaware's Sussex County. It is also home to the state's deepest lake, the Millsboro Pond. The pond is just over 100 acres in length and 12 feet deep, yet it is a great destination for fishermen and water sports enthusiasts. Many fish like the yellow perch and black crappie can be found here — attracting some very interesting predators like herons, bald eagles, and snakes.
Some of the species that can be found both at Millsboro Pond and the overall surrounding area of Sussex County include the Northern watersnake, plain-bellied watersnake, the queen snake and common ribbon snakes, among other species. Visitors to the area might also run into the venomous eastern copperhead, as they are a common occurrence in Southern Sussex County, as previously mentioned. It is important to note that species like the Eastern copperhead will seldom attack unless provoked.
Regardless of the snake warning, Millsboro — both the town and the pond — offer a mix of outdoor activities, historical must-sees, and local flavors to enjoy. Popular attractions include exploring the Nanticoke Indian Museum, local beaches and bays, and indulging in some freshly caught seafood. The closest airport to Millsboro is the Delaware Coastal Airport (GED), located 20 minutes away in Georgetown — another one of Delaware's overlooked yet charming small towns.
Silver Lake in the state's capital of Dover to the north of Millsboro
Located in Dover, just short of an hour north of Millsboro, is Silver Lake. This is another favorite spot for the First State's snakes. Species like the Northern watersnake or the common kingsnake can be found here. Both of these snakes are harmless, meaning you can enjoy the many outdoor activities that this lake area has to offer without worrying about any dangerous encounters.
The lake is surrounded by the Silver Lake Park and its many paths, playgrounds, and picnic spots spread throughout the park's more than 180 acres. As such, visitors can enjoy walking, biking, and fishing along the lake's perimeter as well as partake in some paddleboating. Swimming is also available as is birdwatching, as both the lake and park have something to offer to everyone.
Dover also offers an interesting mix of attractions. Some of these include the Air Mobility Command Museum, the Johnson Victrola Museum, or the Dover's Downtown Walking Tour among others. Visitors can also explore the First State Heritage Park which connects historic sites in the city. In order to reach Delaware's capital city of Dover, both the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) are the best options. Each air hub is located one hour and about 90 minutes away, respectively.
Lums Pond, the largest pond in the First State
Stretching for around 200 acres, Lums Pond in New Castle County is the largest pond in Delaware. Lums Pond is known for hosting several kinds of snakes — including the Northern watersnake, Eastern rat snake, black racer, common garter snake, and ringed-neck snake among others. Why can you find such a variety of snakes at Lums Pond? Well, that is because the area is surrounded by forests and wetlands, providing these important predators with abundant food sources. All of the aforementioned species are harmless for humans.
The Lums Pond State Park is also a great outdoor playground to enjoy regardless of the snakes. Visitors can partake in activities such as hiking, biking, and horseback riding on the park's various trails, as well as fishing and boating. You'll also find the GoApe! Zipline within the park, perfect for those seeking some adrenaline.
Camping at the park is also a possibility, especially since the campground is equipped to accommodate both tents and RVs. Lums Pond State Park is located in Bear, just an hour to the north of Dover. As such, the closest major airport to Bear is the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), 36 minutes away from the city.