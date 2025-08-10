The Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Ponds In Delaware Might Make You Think Twice About Diving In

Delaware is home to 19 different snake species. Some of these are terrestrial while others prefer to settle down near the water. Lakes and ponds become incredibly popular destinations during the summer months, making it more common for people to run into these otherwise undetected reptiles. Fortunately, the snakes more often found near Delaware's waters are the harmless aquatic species like the common and the plain-bellied watersnake, Eastern garter snake, and the queen snake.

Snakes might thwart your idea of a perfect summer vacation. However, the First State's only venomous species — according to Delaware authorities — is the Eastern copperhead found predominantly near Wilmington's scenic trails and state parks. And even then, running into a snake is uncommon unless you're actively moving rocks and logs, or venturing into grassy areas. If you do come across one of these shy reptiles, be sure to give it plenty of space and slowly back off.

It's also worth noting that snakes are very important predators, keeping ecosystems balanced. Hence, actually running into one while enjoying your lake summer vacation means that the area is healthy and supports life. Plus, if you're finding snakes in Delaware waters, that also means they're very clean, as is the case with these snake-friendly waters in Oregon. So here's a short list of some of the lakes and ponds within the First State that might result in an encounter with a snake. They are still worth the visit, though.