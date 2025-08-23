Avoid Overcrowded Tourist Hotspots By Skipping Europe For These 5 Alternative Countries Instead

Europe's most well-known tourist destinations have become victims of their own success. Spain has reached an absolute breaking point regarding tourists, with the government working to combat overtourism and protests raging against travelers in cities like Barcelona. Santorini, the popular Greek island, is swarming with sightseers (3.4 million visitors per year on an island of 15,000-20,000 residents) to the point where it's practically impossible to enjoy oneself. Beloved downtowns like Prague's, once the "Paris of the '90s," are so overtouristed that they've become unrecognizable. When faced with such conditions, it's no wonder travelers are turning elsewhere. According to marketing company Heepsy, some of the top non-European alternatives folks are visiting include Taiwan, Macao, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Qatar.

When compiling this list, Heepsy considered metrics like safety, average temperatures, and number of hotels. However, the study also factored in metrics like each location's quantity of Instagram hashtags and number of things to do — benchmarks that may not accurately measure the real popularity, quality, or value of a destination.

Nonetheless, visitors can enjoy themselves in each of the places on Heepsy's list, bearing proper expectations in mind. For example, many consider the UAE and Qatar to essentially be giant, city-sized malls. Meanwhile, coastal Oman can be seen as an alternative to European Mediterranean locations but with the desert at your back. Macao reflects a mixture of European and Chinese heritages and has a unique history involving Portuguese colonization, and Taiwan offers cityside attractions in Taipei and a beautiful, forested countryside.