One Of Virginia's Most Underrated Towns Is A Scenic Hideaway With Trails, Music, And Local Flavor
Scenic spots abound in Virginia, whether you're looking for college towns like Charlottesville in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains or eyeing the coast for friendly vibes and charming shops. Wherever you end up, you'll experience historic allure and a lively community. Nestled in the southwestern part of the state is a picturesque, under-the-radar destination that is yet to hook curious travelers with its idyllic setting. You won't find Pulaski in your average guidebooks or top 10 lists — you really need to dig in to discover it. But the second you learn about this place, you're going to want to gatekeep it. From traversing trails and attending music festivals to keeping your stomach happy with delicious meals, this town is slowly coming back to life.
Originally a railroad stop on the Norfolk and Western Railway line, Pulaski was the county's industrial hub thanks to its coal, zinc, and iron production in the mid-19th century. Although the Panic of 1893 slowed down the economic growth, it allowed for other industries to flourish in the area — furniture and textile manufacturing soon replaced metal production. Strolling along the Pulaski Historic Commercial District, you can still feel the spirit of the bygone era. You'll see old commercial and industrial buildings, railroad depots, the town's courthouse, and other structures that take you back in time.
The best course of action for those flying out of state is to find flights that land in Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport. From there, it's an hour's drive to Pulaski. Coming from Staunton, a Virginia city full of artistic energy and unmatched local character, takes around two hours. Accommodations in the town include Budget Inn and Jackson Park Inn, an Ascend Collection Hotel. Otherwise, you'll have to look for more options in nearby Dublin, such as Holiday Inn Express and Quality Inn.
Explore the trails and parks in Pulaski
The Draper Mountain Trail System is a wonderful hiking and biking route that branches out into several paths, depending on your skill level. The well-maintained trails make for decent exercise, especially if you're looking to improve your mountain biking jumps. One of the highlights of this hiking area is the Draper Valley Overlook. Although technically located on the highway, you can still get there via the trails and admire the expansive views from both sides of the road. Make sure you don't miss the ruins by the overlook.
Perhaps the coolest track to tackle in Southwest Virginia is the New River Trail State Park. Boasting a whopping 57 miles, this trail has several access points from Pulaski. There's the north end trailhead, and by way of Dora Junction. If you're following the latter to the New River Trail, you have about a 5-mile journey ahead of you, which takes about an hour and a half to complete. Besides hiking, you can go horseback riding along the trail. You can take Dora Junction to Draper, too, a roughly 8-mile out-and-back route that snakes through the forest and creek.
Gatewood Park is another great spot for those who want to spend time outdoors. Not only can you camp here in a tent or RV, but you can also stay the night in a cabin or glamping yurt. You'll spend your days hiking and biking along the trails, paddleboarding and kayaking on the reservoir, or gliding across the water on a boat. You can also choose to relax in the open spaces within the town, such as Jackson Park, located near the historic Pulaski Train Depot. Locals like to visit Pulaski Bike Park, too, where they can practice their mountain biking skills and train on the obstacles.
Enjoy the music festivals and restaurants
One of the best things about hidden gems is that they always surprise you with festivals — Pulaski excels in annual music events. Harvest and Harmonies takes place every fall, when locals gather to listen to live music, indulge in tasty bites, purchase handmade souvenirs, and join the line dance. Springtime ushers in Music and Merchants, where the entire downtown area bustles with energetic music and good eats. From R&B and blues to classic rock, expect to hear all sorts of melodies while munching on loaded hot dogs and smoky barbecue.
Speak of the devil, the restaurant scene plays just as big a role in making your getaway to Pulaski memorable. Purple Cactus Taqueria is a go-to for fusion tacos — think Thai sweet chili, chicken tikka, and barbecue pork tacos. Their buffalo chicken tacos are worth ordering as well, with a side of cheese dip and chips. Chang Hua Chinese Restaurant, on the other hand, is perfect if you like pineapple shrimp, chicken lo mein, Mongolian beef, mu shu pork, and boneless spare ribs. Craving Italian? Make your way to Tuscano Pizza for some doughy goodness. Start with garlic knots and a Caesar salad before getting the pepperoni roll and cheesesteak calzone. For your pie, order the supreme pizza, which comes with Italian sausage, ground beef, ham, and mushrooms, or opt for the beautifully basic cheese pizza.
Want to savor more Mexican meals? Book a table at Compadres of Pulaski. Try their birria tacos, along with chorizo and pollo asado — don't forget to have the birria ramen either. Virginia is full of unique places that most travelers overlook when planning their trips. Don't make the same mistakes — the next time you're in Virginia, visit its most surreal wonder at Natural Tunnel State Park.