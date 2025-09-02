One Of Virginia's Most Underrated Towns Is A Scenic Hideaway With Trails, Music, And Local Flavor

Scenic spots abound in Virginia, whether you're looking for college towns like Charlottesville in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains or eyeing the coast for friendly vibes and charming shops. Wherever you end up, you'll experience historic allure and a lively community. Nestled in the southwestern part of the state is a picturesque, under-the-radar destination that is yet to hook curious travelers with its idyllic setting. You won't find Pulaski in your average guidebooks or top 10 lists — you really need to dig in to discover it. But the second you learn about this place, you're going to want to gatekeep it. From traversing trails and attending music festivals to keeping your stomach happy with delicious meals, this town is slowly coming back to life.

Originally a railroad stop on the Norfolk and Western Railway line, Pulaski was the county's industrial hub thanks to its coal, zinc, and iron production in the mid-19th century. Although the Panic of 1893 slowed down the economic growth, it allowed for other industries to flourish in the area — furniture and textile manufacturing soon replaced metal production. Strolling along the Pulaski Historic Commercial District, you can still feel the spirit of the bygone era. You'll see old commercial and industrial buildings, railroad depots, the town's courthouse, and other structures that take you back in time.

The best course of action for those flying out of state is to find flights that land in Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport. From there, it's an hour's drive to Pulaski. Coming from Staunton, a Virginia city full of artistic energy and unmatched local character, takes around two hours. Accommodations in the town include Budget Inn and Jackson Park Inn, an Ascend Collection Hotel. Otherwise, you'll have to look for more options in nearby Dublin, such as Holiday Inn Express and Quality Inn.