Washington's Underrated State Park Is A Beautiful Destination With One Of The Nation's Largest Public Telescopes

The beautiful, unique, isolated little town of Goldendale, Washington, which is known for having a free-to-visit replica of Stonehenge, is also one of the best destinations for stargazing that you could hope for. Its skies are darker and freer from light pollution than most of the rest of the United States. It's the perfect place to camp and look up at the brilliant, glimmering stars. If you want to get a closer look and understand the stars a little better though, the town has you covered. Visit the Goldendale Observatory State Park, and you'll feel closer to the stars than ever before.

When you think of a Washington State Park you might imagine a rocky coastal paradise full of beaches and trails, but that's not what you should expect at Goldendale Observatory State Park. The actual land is only five acres (about the size of four football fields) but the real show in this remote corner of the state is not the land. It's the sky. The observatory itself is well worth a pilgrimage (or a stop on a Washington wine and waterfall road trip). In addition to some fascinating educational programs, the observatory contains one of the largest telescopes available to the public on the planet. You'll see the stars, closer and brighter than you've ever seen them before, Jupiter's cloud belts, the International Space Station, and startlingly close views of the surface of the moon.