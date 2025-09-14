Nevada's Most Snake-Filled Lakes, Rivers, And Reservoirs Every Outdoor Enthusiast Should Know About
Nature's peaceful sounds range from the gentle hum of wind through trees to the unsettling hiss of snakes. And if you're heading to Nevada, you should know that the latter sound can come from at least 52 different snake species. Yes, the state known for the flashy lights of Vegas (ranked 2025's best city for nightlife), dramatic desert vistas, and a picturesque stretch of Lake Tahoe is also known for snakes — the venomous kind, too.
One of the places where you can come face-to-face with these reptiles is around bodies of water, as the abundant wildlife there provides ample food for snakes. The good news is that these animals don't suddenly spring to attack you. They usually want to avoid you as much as you want to avoid them. Just by giving them space, people can avoid most harmful encounters. However, some snakes can camouflage themselves or hide under rocky outcrops. This is what you need to be vigilant about, especially during the months when snakes are most active (April to October).
Further, every snake has its own way of interacting with the environment. Many of them can swim to escape predators or prey on fish, while others are more lively at night than during the day. To safely navigate Nevada's waters, visitors should consider becoming acquainted with the species commonly found in the region. Get started by exploring this round-up of the Silver State's most snake-filled lakes, rivers, and reservoirs.
Lake Tahoe
Spanning 192 square miles and straddling the California-Nevada border, the spectacular Lake Tahoe holds many titles. It's the largest alpine lake in North America, the second-deepest in the country, and one of the most snake-infested in the U.S. Given its warm summer temperatures and lush shoreline vegetation, the lake's geography is teeming with wildlife — and that includes snakes. Thankfully, fans of this destination can breathe easy knowing that most of the snakes here are garter snakes, a mostly harmless serpent that rarely bites. In the exceptional case that it does bite, don't worry too much. It may hurt to the extent of a bee sting, but it is non-fatal and requires only minor care.
While docile, garter snakes are prevalent in and around water, as they slither around to prey on their desired food sources. If you choose to partake in popular Lake Tahoe activities like swimming, boating, and visiting the area's best beaches for spectacular sunsets, you should know that you may encounter these critters. Besides garter snakes, the region is also home to northern rubber boas and Great Basin and Northern Pacific rattlesnakes. A native North American species, the rubber boa is both non-venomous and non-aggressive. Their shiny, rubber-like bodies can even be a treat for the eyes.
On the other hand, the rattlesnakes are venomous. Owing to climate change, their population is also increasing around Lake Tahoe and the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountain range. That said, these large creatures don't attack unless threatened. So, if you do spot one, it's best to leave it alone. Stay alert around hidden nooks and while moving over rocks, too; snakes are often found in places like these.
Lake Mead
Located about 30 miles away from America's best airport for affordable holiday travel, Lake Mead is a great hub for outdoor adventures. Covering an impressive span nearing 160,000 acres and dotted with dramatic desert vistas, it's a wonderful destination for activities such as fishing, water skiing, boating, and picnicking. The vast landscapes are also an ideal habitat for snakes — rattlesnakes included. In total, there are four different species of venomous rattlesnakes (Mojave, western diamondback, sidewinder, and southwestern speckled rattlesnakes) in Lake Mead. Warmer temperatures tend to make them more active, as they engage in behaviors like sunning, hunting, and reproducing.
Before you change your summer plans, a detail that may relieve your jitters is that rattlesnakes often aren't aggressive unless provoked. That said, an accidental step can be considered a threat for them, so watch your footing while meandering the lake's stunning shoreline.
Beyond rattlers, common Lake Mead snake sightings include gopher snakes, king snakes, and Western patch-nosed snakes. They are non-venomous. If you're wondering where you'll find them hanging out, the answer is almost anywhere. Each species has its favorite spots. Some snakes can climb trees to hunt their prey, while king snakes are typically found near water. So, whatever your plans are at Lake Mead, keep a watchful eye and maintain a respectful distance from these animals.
Carson River
Next up, a reservoir on Nevada's northwestern border: the Carson River. Here, visitors have many adventure hotspots at their disposal. The 40-acre Carson River Park, for example, has amenities like fishing piers, bathrooms, and convenient trailhead parking lots. Flowing 184 miles, the river also features surrounding landscapes that range from alpine meadows to desert canyons and scrublands, among others. The vegetation found in these ecosystems shelters, provides for, and houses critters like river otters, bald eagles, California gulls, and, yes, snakes, too.
One snake species individuals may encounter around the Carson River is the Great Basin gopher snake. Though non-venomous, their size (some grow as long as 5.75 feet) can frighten anyone who spots them. They also resemble venomous rattlesnakes and can easily mimic their flattened heads when threatened. Telltale distinctions include the absence of a rattle at the end of their tail and rounded eyes. Common garter snakes and northern rubber boas are also commonly seen in the area. Out of the two, only the common garter snake (identified by its slender body and three-colored stripes) has venom. However, it's mild and doesn't pose a threat to humans, and because of their small size, a bite can rarely even break the skin. Still, just like other species, they shouldn't be disturbed or held. Unless caught, these snakes would rather flee than bite when antagonized, but they will release a rather nasty and potent scent when trying to escape.
Whether the snakes scare you off or you've spent a day getting your fill of the local beauty, find more fun in less than a 30-minute drive from Carson River Park. Nearby, the historic city of Genoa, aka Nevada's oldest town, offers a quiet day trip from Lake Tahoe with Victorian sites, a historic bar, and hot springs, among other highlights.
Lake Mohave
About 60 miles away from Laughlin, Nevada's relaxed alternative to Vegas' chaos, lies the cerulean strip of blue that is Lake Mohave. This 28,000-acre reservoir is another snake-infested spot, and it rivals Tahoe in terms of snake population. Both venomous and non-venomous snakes live in and around the lake. The most dangerous among them is the venomous Western diamondback. Unlike the majority of snake species, the Western diamondback doesn't hide when it sees a predator. Instead, it rattles its tail in warning and can quickly strike if provoked or disturbed. Their bites can be fatal and require immediate medical attention.
Other poisonous rattlesnakes found at Lake Mohave are the southwestern speckled rattlesnake and sidewinder. These species prefer to camouflage or flee when they see humans. Most active during the spring and summer seasons, the creatures are ones to watch for as you step around the river. For extra protection on warm, sunny days, consider wearing full-length pants and throwing on a pair of waterproof snake gaiters like these from GearOZ. However, even with this equipment, give any snakes you encounter a wide berth and slowly back away.
Lake Mohave also hosts many non-venomous species — gopher, coachwhip, western patch-nosed, California king, long-nosed snakes, and ground snakes, to name a few. Though not aquatic, many of them can swim, and given the region's vast waters are popular grounds for skiing and boating, there's a chance you could find them undulating on the lake's surface.
Pyramid Lake
Finally, we have one of Nevada's largest natural lakes, Pyramid Lake. A scenic expanse in shades of blue and gray, this snake-housing reservoir is managed by the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe. You'll need a Tribal permit to swim in this sacred saltwater lake and enjoy its outdoor recreation opportunities, which range from sightseeing and boating to swimming and fishing. Purchase a permit online or at the ranger station in Sutcliffe.
As for the snakes you can find in and around the Pyramid Lake, you need to be cautious of venomous rattlesnakes. They're a common mention on this list, and that's because the arid regions of the American Southwest provide excellent habitats for the species. Other snake residents here include harmless gopher snakes. Although non-venomous, their length (reaching up to 100 inches) can be intimidating. Don't worry about them too much, though. Gopher snakes mostly feed on rodents and help keep their numbers low.
Overall, Pyramid Lake and Nevada's other charming waters are wonderful outdoor havens. Just be aware and respectful, and the scaly residents shouldn't impact your adventures. And when you're ready for another side of the Silver State's beauty, head to some of Nevada's most beautiful small towns, too.