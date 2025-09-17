Travelers Agree That These Are The Scariest Drives In U.S. National Parks

Dotted on maps across the United States, the National Park Service offers a treasure trove of breathtaking destinations in a wide range of ecosystems and terrains. The problem is that getting into some of the dreamiest national park locales sometimes requires a bit of a white-knuckled drive — something I know from firsthand experience.

When I was growing up in the late '80s to early '90s, my family loved rolling around the country in our RV, often camping in the national park system's RV campsites as we traveled from our home in Oklahoma through the American South, all through New England, and up through the mountain states like Colorado and Wyoming. While my dad, an experienced semi truck driver and a fire engine operator with our city's fire department, never seemed to break a sweat driving our C-class camper over mountain roads, there were a handful of moments on those family vacations that caused my young heart to stop. Although decades have since passed, I'll never forget the sheer terror I felt as a young teen looking out the window as we drove through the winding roads of the Rocky Mountains with nothing but a straight drop down over the side.

The good news is that with a little planning, my fellow risk-averse drivers who don't love the idea of riding their brakes over serpentine roads can avoid the sketchiest park drives. Here's a breakdown of the worst offenders courtesy of users on sites like Reddit, YouTube, and Tripadvisor.