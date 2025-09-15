The Type Of Clothing Items To Avoid When Going Through Airport Security

The excitement of a dreamy vacation awaits on the other side of an airport experience that unfortunately seems to be getting worse. No matter what type of airport experience you typically have, at least some of the fun can be salvaged by picking out an airport outfit which brings you maximum comfort or hints at your effortless style even while flying. Beyond the aesthetic, though, your outfit can dictate how easily you are able to move through airport security. No matter how much of a frequent flyer you are, going through airport security always offers a unique experience, everywhere around the world. There are several clothing items to avoid to eliminate hassle, time-wasting, and maybe even a tad-bit of embarrassment while you go through the work of dismantling your carefully put together outfit.

It takes time to really understand how to navigate daunting airports, including what Rick Steves advises about smart, duty-free shopping, but getting through security with ease is probably the best place to begin. Whether you need to double-think your choice of footwear or get creative with your choice of pants (the least amount of pockets, the better, FYI), we found that certain items cause more stress than others. Here are a few items you may want to avoid at all costs when passing through most airport security posts.