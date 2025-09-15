The Type Of Clothing Items To Avoid When Going Through Airport Security
The excitement of a dreamy vacation awaits on the other side of an airport experience that unfortunately seems to be getting worse. No matter what type of airport experience you typically have, at least some of the fun can be salvaged by picking out an airport outfit which brings you maximum comfort or hints at your effortless style even while flying. Beyond the aesthetic, though, your outfit can dictate how easily you are able to move through airport security. No matter how much of a frequent flyer you are, going through airport security always offers a unique experience, everywhere around the world. There are several clothing items to avoid to eliminate hassle, time-wasting, and maybe even a tad-bit of embarrassment while you go through the work of dismantling your carefully put together outfit.
It takes time to really understand how to navigate daunting airports, including what Rick Steves advises about smart, duty-free shopping, but getting through security with ease is probably the best place to begin. Whether you need to double-think your choice of footwear or get creative with your choice of pants (the least amount of pockets, the better, FYI), we found that certain items cause more stress than others. Here are a few items you may want to avoid at all costs when passing through most airport security posts.
Oversized hoodies
You can't beat your trusty hoodie when travelling. It's perfectly snug, a familiar companion that smells like home, and gives you a moment to disappear into a slightly cushioned pillow while you sink into the privacy of a nap in the skies. Unfortunately, your hoodie will almost certainly need to be parted with once you reach security territory. While you may be able to wear a hoodie or a sweater throughout other points of your airport experience, it's worth keeping another garment on underneath, because you will likely be asked to remove your hoodie while going through the metal detectors.
It isn't only baggy sweaters and hoodies that you'll want to be mindful of when making your way to the airport, though. Loose-fitting clothes in general are likely going to interrupt the smoothness at security. Any loose clothing items — including those items worn for religious reasons — may lead to further checks or pat-downs to ensure that you're not concealing things with loose-fitting clothes.
Belts
Belts may be another item you leave at home or roll up perfectly into your suitcase. Going through airport security with a belt is prohibited in most airports. Typically, belts must be removed, because the metal clasp will set off the metal detector. It is also the case that even if you wear a belt that doesn't contain a metal clasp, or a belt made from softer materials, you may still be asked to remove the belt. In most airports, this is a standard procedure. Opting for a beltless outfit for your travel day might be your best bet to avoid having to remove it before you go through the metal detector or body scanner. A handy alternative could be to opt for a pair of pants or bottoms that come with a drawstring. This way, you'll be held up and in the clear when going through the metal detector.
Jewelry
While jewelry can bring the outfit together, you may want to reconsider which items you bring along to the airport. Wearing good-quality jewelry like gold or silver is likely not going to set off the detector, and most wedding rings are in the green, too. The metal detector is mostly going to be set off by magnetic jewelry — watches and costume jewelry are the main culprits. In this sense, it may be best to take them off before you go through security and pop them in the tray so you can go back to adorning yourself after you've walked through the metal detectors. Otherwise, if you have a suitcase with several compartments, you can place your watches, earrings and other jewelry in the compartments of your suitcase for safe-keeping.
You'll also want to watch out for piercings, which are known to set off the metal detectors. If you do have a metal body piercing that cannot be removed, there is always the option to have a separate screening instead of a pat down.
Boots and shoes that are difficult to remove
Picking the right footwear when heading to the airport is important. You'll want to pick shoes that strike the balance between being adequately comfortable (your feet deserve it after a long day of travelling) and also simple enough to avoid disruption while passing through security. We've all been there — the brief, shoeless-experience exists so that security staff can ensure that there is nothing hiding in clunky shoes. There are certain shoe styles that you might want to stay clear of. Chunky boots are always on the list of items to be removed and placed in the screening tray.
You'll also want to watch out for high-top sneakers and high heels. It's a good idea to leave the excessively strappy and fumbley shoes at home or safely tucked into your suitcase on airport days, as these can slow you down and make the process that little bit more fiddly, and minimizing annoyances at the airport is the key to a happy start to the trip. Maintain your peace of mind by choosing easy-to-slip-on shoes while travelling, such as slip-on sandals, Birkenstocks, mules, or loafers. Another tip you don't want to forget is to try not to travel with holes in your socks to avoid any awkward moments, if you know what we mean.
Coats and jackets
Sometimes airports get chilly, and there is nothing you can do to avoid that but wear a jacket. Keeping a coat or a jacket in your airport repertoire is also useful for the plane, because, yes, your plane ride may be unexpectedly chillier than you anticipated. While your chosen outer garment is welcomed throughout other parts of the airport sequence, the reality is you will have to remove your outerwear before it's time to pass through the body scanners or metal detectors.
Airport rules mean that you'll always be asked to remove your jacket when going through security. For zero hassle, be prepared to remove your outerwear, as this is a pretty standard procedure. Some advise that light jackets are best when travelling so you can more easily pop them into the screening tray. Outerwear items that you also want to prepare to remove include hats, scarves, gloves, and body warmers.
Underwire bras
There are some bras that you'll want to avoid if your goal is to minimize sounding off the alarms as you pass through the detector. Certain bras that come with more supportive underwiring are prone to setting off sensitive detectors. While not guaranteed to set off the detector every time, it may lead to an additional pat down. One way to avoid this is by opting for bras that have softer wiring on days that you plan to fly, including t-shirt bras or bralettes. There are a few other unexpected items that you may want to watch out for, such as skirts and dresses, if you want a fuss-free airport experience.
So, now that you know exactly what to avoid when visiting the airport, you'll hopefully have no issue getting through security in a breeze. The only extra work is figuring out exactly how to pack like a pro so that you don't cause any hold ups.