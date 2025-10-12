One Of Chicago's Best Suburbs Is A Hidden Gem With Charming Restaurants And Family-Friendly Parks

Retail therapy in Willowbrook is headlined by the Willowbrook Town Center. This 200,000-square-foot shopping complex features big-name anchors like Staples and Marshalls, to specialty shops and popular food chains, including Starbucks and Buffalo Wild Wings. Located off Route 83, this center has grown into a one-stop hub for holiday shoppers and families running errands, and also caters to neighboring suburbs, like Darien, with its stunning local nature and craft beer.

Ample green spaces are a Chicago highlight, and its neighborhoods and suburbs reflect the same love for the outdoors. As for Willowbrook, the town is home to 10 parks occupying 56 scenic acres of land. One of the largest, the Tony and Florence Borse Memorial Community Park, spreads out over 17 acres and features eight pickleball courts as well as a soccer field, grills, and paved walking paths. Other options include Creekside Park, which has embankment slides and a baseball field, or the Willow Pond Park, with a splash pad, a fishing pier, and a paved loop trail around the Willow Pond. Many of the parks also have picnic tables and play areas for kids — perfect for family outings.

Only nine minutes away from Willowbrook is a 2,503-acre untouched natural preserve for more outdoor fun. The Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve is the main natural attraction of DuPage County and is home to a cascading waterfall, 11 miles of mapped limestone-and-turf trails, and stunning biodiversity. A few things to consider, though: Pets are allowed but must be leashed, alcohol is prohibited, and the preserve opens one hour after the sun rises and closes an hour before it sets.