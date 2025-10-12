One Of Chicago's Best Suburbs Is A Hidden Gem With Charming Restaurants And Family-Friendly Parks
With neighborhoods that feel like mini cities and under-the-radar gems that deserve a spot on every itinerary, Chicago beckons visitors with unparalleled experiences. (If you're heading there, here are some unwritten rules every traveler visiting Chicago should know.) While there's much to see and do in the largest metropolis of the Midwest, the Windy City also has a wide stretch of suburban region that shouldn't be overlooked. These delightful pockets promise a quaint Midwestern charm without losing access to the big-city excitement. One such 'burb worth exploring is Willowbrook — packed with great food, green parks, and a tight-knit community. Be warned: one visit, and you may want to call it your home.
Located a mere 21 miles away from downtown Chicago and the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, America's most well-connected airport, Willowbrook has a population of 8,923 and forms a part of Chicago's greater metro area. Originally incorporated in 1960 as one of Illinois' smallest villages, the suburban growth in the following decade transformed this humble town into a buzzing locale. Nowadays, Willowbrook sits unsuspected on the western Chicagoland orbit and is a great place for both families (with safe neighborhoods, low resident taxes, and excellent public schools) and out-of-towners looking for a weekend getaway.
Explore Willowbrook, Illinois' town center and local parks
Retail therapy in Willowbrook is headlined by the Willowbrook Town Center. This 200,000-square-foot shopping complex features big-name anchors like Staples and Marshalls, to specialty shops and popular food chains, including Starbucks and Buffalo Wild Wings. Located off Route 83, this center has grown into a one-stop hub for holiday shoppers and families running errands, and also caters to neighboring suburbs, like Darien, with its stunning local nature and craft beer.
Ample green spaces are a Chicago highlight, and its neighborhoods and suburbs reflect the same love for the outdoors. As for Willowbrook, the town is home to 10 parks occupying 56 scenic acres of land. One of the largest, the Tony and Florence Borse Memorial Community Park, spreads out over 17 acres and features eight pickleball courts as well as a soccer field, grills, and paved walking paths. Other options include Creekside Park, which has embankment slides and a baseball field, or the Willow Pond Park, with a splash pad, a fishing pier, and a paved loop trail around the Willow Pond. Many of the parks also have picnic tables and play areas for kids — perfect for family outings.
Only nine minutes away from Willowbrook is a 2,503-acre untouched natural preserve for more outdoor fun. The Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve is the main natural attraction of DuPage County and is home to a cascading waterfall, 11 miles of mapped limestone-and-turf trails, and stunning biodiversity. A few things to consider, though: Pets are allowed but must be leashed, alcohol is prohibited, and the preserve opens one hour after the sun rises and closes an hour before it sets.
A foodie guide to Willowbrook
Trying to get your hands on deep-dish pizza in Chicago may land you in a tourist trap, but the suburban region is where you can devour the culinary icon without any qualms. The Pizza Track is a great place to enjoy some cheesy and flavorful deep-dish pizzas that are also Halal. Meat lovers and smoked tandoori are among the crowd-pleasers. On the other hand, if you're hankering for something meaty but less cheesy, head to the historic Route 66 attraction in Willowbrook — Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket. Serving since 1946, their fried chicken basket is a go-to, and they also have family pack options that serve four to six people. Afterwards, order either Key Lime Pie or Noreen's Sour Cream cheesecake to satisfy the sweet tooth.
Find more American fare at Madisons Pub and Grill, with items such as patty melt, brisket sandwich, jambalaya, and mile-high meatloaf. Pair these eclectic plates with a wide selection of refreshing beers. Meanwhile, the Damascus Falafel – rated 4.5 on Yelp by nearly 400 reviews — delights customers with scrumptious Middle Eastern mains, such as falafels, shawarmas, and dips like red pepper hummus and baba ghanoush. No matter the order, finish it off with a nutty baklava.
And finally, for your caffeine kick, stop by Shaghf Coffee. Inhale the aroma as you enter, and order specialties like Habibi latte, Pistachio frappe, and the mocha dirty coffee. Coconut matcha cloud and Dubai hot chocolate are also frequently ordered. Moreover, people rave about the welcoming staff and the numerous community events that ultimately contribute to the lively atmosphere.