North Carolina's Abandoned Ghost Town Is A Historic Gem Tucked Into The Breathtaking Pisgah National Forest

Because it's remote and abandoned, Mortimer is a little challenging to access, though totally doable by car. Located about equidistant between Asheville and Charlotte, you can fly into Asheville Regional Airport, about 100 miles away through the mountains, or fly to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a major airline hub with more commercial flight options and plenty of rental car availability, only 90 miles away. Because Hurricane Helene caused so much damage in western North Carolina in 2024, it's advisable to check road conditions when traveling through the area, but heading to Mortimer from Asheville does give access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, also known as the Blue Ridge Scenic Byway, a gorgeous route through the mountains.

From Asheville, you can head toward Linville Falls or Grandfather Mountain along the Blue Ridge Parkway before dropping down into the Mortimer area via NC-181 and NC-90. Alternatively, from Charlotte, you can divert off the most direct route to take the Parkway — it's about a 45-minute detour but worth it. Head northwest via I-85 or I-77, toward Blowing Rock and Grandfather Mountain, a state park with a mile-high swinging bridge that delivers stellar views just 15 miles from Mortimer, then drop down into the mountains via signs for Caldwell County or Wilson Creek.

Be sure to keep your phone charged and driving directions saved, as it's easy to lose cell signal and GPS while driving through the mountains. Weather can also affect roads in this part of the country, and some roads may be gravel or unpaved as you approach the ghost town, so always be alert. Summer is a great time to visit, and autumn offers unparalleled views of the fall foliage along the Blue Ridge Parkway, often referred to as "America's Favorite Drive."