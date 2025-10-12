North Carolina's Abandoned Ghost Town Is A Historic Gem Tucked Into The Breathtaking Pisgah National Forest
The mountains of North Carolina hold their share of secrets and mysticism, and perhaps none more so than an abandoned town deep in the western highlands. Nestled in the Blue Mountains, Mortimer is an aesthetically post-apocalyptic, historic ghost town —a gateway to the remote Pisgah National Forest, offering spectacular Appalachian views just 80 miles northeast of Asheville. Once a thriving lumber mill town founded around the turn of the 20th century by Ritter Lumber Company, Mortimer boasted a population of about 800 people, state-of-the-art sawmills, textile operations, a railroad stop, and company town amenities — including a movie theater and a hotel reportedly visited by President Teddy Roosevelt. After a major flood and fire in 1916 caused catastrophic damage and killed 80 people, Ritter shut down and abandoned the town. In 1922, Cotton Mills Company moved in, and during the Great Depression, the community received a major overhaul thanks to President FDR's Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) program. However, in 1940, a hurricane swelled local waterways, including Wilson Creek and flooded the area up to 94 feet deep, forcing residents to flee. Shortly after, during WWII, the railroad was dismantled for the war effort, rails and all.
Mortimer has remained a ghost town ever since: eerie, abandoned, overgrown, and scattered with rusted machinery and collapsed buildings that now draw photography enthusiasts and dark tourists looking for harrowing spots to visit. It's hard to imagine what Mortimer was like as a bustling lumber town, but such places leave impressions — though the people are long gone, their metaphysical presence lingers. Today, a few families reportedly live in the remote area around Mortimer and Wilson Creek, but the land is largely maintained and facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service. You can explore, hike, and swim, and there's a backcountry (rustic) campground nearby.
Getting to Mortimer and taking advantage of the 'America's Favorite Drive'
Because it's remote and abandoned, Mortimer is a little challenging to access, though totally doable by car. Located about equidistant between Asheville and Charlotte, you can fly into Asheville Regional Airport, about 100 miles away through the mountains, or fly to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a major airline hub with more commercial flight options and plenty of rental car availability, only 90 miles away. Because Hurricane Helene caused so much damage in western North Carolina in 2024, it's advisable to check road conditions when traveling through the area, but heading to Mortimer from Asheville does give access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, also known as the Blue Ridge Scenic Byway, a gorgeous route through the mountains.
From Asheville, you can head toward Linville Falls or Grandfather Mountain along the Blue Ridge Parkway before dropping down into the Mortimer area via NC-181 and NC-90. Alternatively, from Charlotte, you can divert off the most direct route to take the Parkway — it's about a 45-minute detour but worth it. Head northwest via I-85 or I-77, toward Blowing Rock and Grandfather Mountain, a state park with a mile-high swinging bridge that delivers stellar views just 15 miles from Mortimer, then drop down into the mountains via signs for Caldwell County or Wilson Creek.
Be sure to keep your phone charged and driving directions saved, as it's easy to lose cell signal and GPS while driving through the mountains. Weather can also affect roads in this part of the country, and some roads may be gravel or unpaved as you approach the ghost town, so always be alert. Summer is a great time to visit, and autumn offers unparalleled views of the fall foliage along the Blue Ridge Parkway, often referred to as "America's Favorite Drive."
Explore the Wilson Creek area and nearby Boone
After exploring Mortimer, head up Brown Mountain Beach Road just a few miles to discover the Wilson Creek area. This nearly 24-mile waterway, officially designated a National Wild and Scenic River, cuts through rugged terrain in the Pisgah National Forest (and was responsible for all that flooding that decimated Mortimer). The area offers boating, rock climbing, camping, and trails, plus other adventure opportunities. Stop by the Wilson Creek Visitor Center, which features exhibits on the natural history of the region, as well as the story of Mortimer and its CCC camp.
But Mortimer isn't the only gem tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Graveyard Falls is a forested trail known for its scenic waterfalls and wildflower-strewn valleys on the other side of Pisgah National Forest (pronounced PIZ-guh). Its eerie name was likely inspired by a big fire that left tombstone-looking stumps behind. While about 120 miles to the southwest of Mortimer, it's a beautiful spot to get lost in nature, off the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Mortimer is also only about 25 miles from Boone, a lively, artsy mountain town with great brews, views, and cozy places to stay. It's a quieter and more affordable alternative to Asheville — perfect for a relaxed overnight stay or day trip.