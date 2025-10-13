West Virginia's Most Scenic Train Rides For Mountain Views And Luxury, According To Visitors

From New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and a segment of the Appalachian Trail to underrated mountain cities with popular waterfalls and cut shops, West Virginia boasts some of the most gorgeous scenery in the eastern U.S., and its rich history wouldn't be the same without railroads.

In the 1840s, the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad extended tracks for the first time into what is now West Virginia, proving critical during the Civil War, and then, by the late 1800s, commercial railways were essential for hauling coal extracted from the region's busy mines. A thriving lumber industry saw the addition of numerous company-owned trains to haul timber from the area's forests.

Today, thanks to all the other ways we get around, we're less dependent on railroads, even though we still rely on massive freight operations to get our goods from A to B, and Amtrak continues to offer passenger services across the country. Almost half of the trackage originally in use in West Virginia has been decommissioned over the past several decades, and many of these routes are now open for recreational use along some of the best rail trails in North America. Thankfully, a few historic operational lines still exist, inviting us to board journeys back to the time of steam locomotives and early diesel engines. Not only that, but most of the routes still operational for tourists boast some of the best views around. Here are 10 train rides in West Virginia perfect for awe-inspiring views of the Appalachians — some with added perks and luxury to boot.