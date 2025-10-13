West Virginia's Most Scenic Train Rides For Mountain Views And Luxury, According To Visitors
From New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and a segment of the Appalachian Trail to underrated mountain cities with popular waterfalls and cut shops, West Virginia boasts some of the most gorgeous scenery in the eastern U.S., and its rich history wouldn't be the same without railroads.
In the 1840s, the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad extended tracks for the first time into what is now West Virginia, proving critical during the Civil War, and then, by the late 1800s, commercial railways were essential for hauling coal extracted from the region's busy mines. A thriving lumber industry saw the addition of numerous company-owned trains to haul timber from the area's forests.
Today, thanks to all the other ways we get around, we're less dependent on railroads, even though we still rely on massive freight operations to get our goods from A to B, and Amtrak continues to offer passenger services across the country. Almost half of the trackage originally in use in West Virginia has been decommissioned over the past several decades, and many of these routes are now open for recreational use along some of the best rail trails in North America. Thankfully, a few historic operational lines still exist, inviting us to board journeys back to the time of steam locomotives and early diesel engines. Not only that, but most of the routes still operational for tourists boast some of the best views around. Here are 10 train rides in West Virginia perfect for awe-inspiring views of the Appalachians — some with added perks and luxury to boot.
Mountain Rail West Virginia: Cass to Bald Knob
Arguably one of the crowning gems of scenic West Virginia train journeys is the 4.5-hour round-trip jaunt from Cass to Bald Knob. Operated by Mountain Rail West Virginia, the steam train route from historic Cass, a quiet town offering iconic steam train rides through stunning mountain vistas, is also a trip through time. The train climbs nearly 2,400 feet along 11 miles of track to Bald Knob, the summit of Back Allegheny Mountain, which is actually an eastern-facing ridge that stretches around 20 miles and clocks in at 4,646 feet.
Travelers ride primarily in open-air cars that have been repurposed for passengers from former timber cars, so plan ahead depending on the season, check the weather, and pack a scarf or a jacket just in case! The train runs rain or shine. The temperature — along with the types of trees and plants — will change as you reach a higher altitude. And at this higher elevation, it's not unusual to spot snowshoe hares among the spruce trees, among other critters that prefer a colder climate.
When you reach the top, you're treated to an overlook with sweeping views of the valleys below, and visitors have praised the friendliness of the Cass Scenic Railroad's employees. "The staff were amazing," a visitor raved on Tripadvisor. "Although this ride is not totally handicap accessible, a staff member promptly assisted me with boarding and reboarding the train." On this route, you'll also be treated to a bagged "hobo lunch" consisting of a sandwich and sides.
Greenbrier Express: Cass to Durbin
Cradled in the Allegheny Mountains, the small village of Durbin is steeped in history. From tannins naturally produced in the area's trees, the local tannery was responsible for producing the soles of a great number of American soldiers' boots during World War II. And it's also a great base for easy access to the 311-mile Allegheny Trail and Gaudineer Scenic Area, which features old-growth forest that evaded logging by accident — an error in surveying overlooked it altogether. Board a steam engine for Mountain Rail West Virginia's Cass-to-Durbin trip via the Greenbrier Express to experience this quaint mountain town. Stop into the Rail & Trail Store — which also has locations in Cass and Elkins — for apparel and souvenirs.
The Greenbrier Express journey takes 5.5 hours, and a cold cut lunch is included in the fare, which ranges from $63 for children 4 to 11, to $83 for adults. Starting in late September, tickets increase by $10 apiece in response to demand for scenic journeys to see the spectacular autumn colors. The train follows the scenic Greenbrier River around the rolling, tree-cloaked Alleghenies, including a beautiful stretch through the wilderness of Monongahela National Forest. The route includes a 15-mile portion of a former 95-mile railroad built by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad in 1902, and thanks to a partnership between West Virginia State Rail Authority and the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, which reconstructed the track following a flood in 1985, visitors are still able to take in this historic route.
Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad: Trough Canyon
After surveying a remote West Virginia canyon in 1748, George Washington declared it "The Trough," referencing its long shape that cradles the Potomac River. By car, you can see a bit of it via County Route 8, but to truly experience this geological wonder, the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad's 3-hour journey is the most rewarding. "We've been on most, maybe all, of the scenic railroads in PA, OH, and MD, and many in NY," writes a visitor on Tripadvisor, who hopped aboard with her family in August 2025. "We still consider the Potomac Eagle the best! This was our third trip — great food, great scenery, and great service." Some travelers also note that the train stays beneath tree cover for extended periods, so autumn and winter trips are ideal for the best scenery.
The Potomac Eagle's Trough Canyon journey departs from Romney, with a schedule that varies by the month between April and November, and is typically limited to the weekends. An exception is during October, when the hills glow with fall color and the train runs nearly every day of the week. During this time, weekday trips run at 1:00 p.m., and weekends offer the choice of morning and afternoon departure times.
All ages are welcome in Standard Coach, Standard Dining, and Premium Dining, the latter of which is fully climate-controlled and includes a three-course meal brought to your table. You can also choose from Superior Dining and Club Service cars. As of this writing, trip rates range between $74 and $154. Optionally, enjoy a late-day excursion with a "Sunset Trough" trip, offered on occasional Fridays between May and September, or the "Holiday Trough" in November and December, complete with seasonal music and decorations.
Mountain Rail West Virginia: Cass to Whittaker Station
When you hear the iconic whistles of authentic Shay locomotives, you'll be transported back to the early days of logging trains with the Cass Scenic Railroad. Ride for an hour along Cheat Mountain, around two switchbacks, and up a steep incline that requires the powerful engines to both push and pull to keep things on track. You'll even pass the entrance to Cass Cave, a spot popular with advanced spelunkers — it has a reputation for being dangerous — for its dramatic underground waterfall.
Halfway into the 8-mile round-trip ride, passengers disembark at the historic Whittaker Station, perched in a picturesque, rural setting with beautiful meadows — ideal for enjoying a picnic during the 30-minute stop there. The station also marks the location of a former logging camp, which is run today by volunteers. "It was the perfect duration of train ride (we had two young children) and was really nice to get out and stretch at the Whittaker Station," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor, who made the trek in mid-summer. "Be sure to pack a picnic, but there are also concessions for purchase."
If you're looking for a unique lodging experience upon your return to Cass, a series of Company Houses can accommodate up to 14 people, and three of them are wheelchair accessible. A visitor shared on Tripadvisor, "The house we picked was on Front Street. It had been recently remodeled (and) it was very clean and modern inside. A bonus was there was an apple tree in the front yard, and deer were out there several times."
Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad: All-Day Petersburg
Departing from Romney, one of West Virginia's most overlooked towns with mountain views, the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad offers a total of four spectacular routes, plus an immersive North Pole Express journey in late November and December that's a thrill for kids. While that train trip is only an hour and 15 minutes long — and the station bustles with holiday cheer — the warmer months are perfect for a longer adventure through the mountains with the All-Day Petersburg itinerary.
Between May and October, on the last Saturday of each month, depart at 9:30 a.m. and head toward Trough Canyon, plus three West Virginia counties, before arriving in Petersburg three hours later. In addition to Standard Coach, Standard Dining, and Premium Dining options, escape to the 1940s in the Superior Dining cars, which feature a 4-course meal brought to your table and views out of wide windows. And experience true midcentury luxury with a five-course meal in the 1950s-era Club Service cars, which feature comfy booths, loveseats, and tables.
2025 trip rates range from $114 to $234. A layover for three hours provides ample time to explore the quaint, walkable village of Petersburg, nestled in the Potomac Highlands. If you're not too full from your meal on the train, stop by The Grove Bakery & Cafe, located within a historic 19th-century brick cottage. Then it's all aboard for the return journey at 3:30 p.m.! Step on the train again at South Side Depot, and return to Romney at 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Rail West Virginia: New Tygart Flyer
Elkins is a quiet and eclectic town with cozy lodging and outdoor thrills, and it's also your gateway to fantastic outdoor recreation in the mountains of Monongahela National Forest. Mountain Rail West Virginia's New Tygart Flyer is the company's only vintage diesel train experience, conveying you up steep mountain grades, across a high bridge, and through a dramatic S-curve tunnel. Considered one of Mountain Rail's most relaxing routes, thanks in part to amenities that are more modern than steam engines, the journey feels a bit closer to today's rail travel. The New Tygart Flyer will whisk you along the Cheat River's Shavers Fork and up to a spectacular waterfall called High Falls of the Cheat, which spans 18 feet high and cascades over a curving rock outcrop at an impressive 150 feet wide. There, you can take a 30-minute break to stretch your legs and take in the view.
During this 4-hour trip, passengers have the option of either standard fares, which range from $63 to $83 (with a $10 increase during the autumn) or a parlor car service upgrade for $98 (for ages 12 and older). The latter includes extended leg room, adult beverages, and a private train host. No matter the fare, a cold cut lunch is provided, too. "We rode in the parlor car which was very nice," a traveler enthused on Tripadvisor. "We had our own private table with very comfortable chairs. Beth, our hostess, was great. She said the potato salad was her own recipe and she had made the apple pie for dessert — both were very tasty. We also had complementary wine on the trip back, which was the perfect ending to a great train ride."
Mountain Rail West Virginia: Cass to Spruce
Like many places brimming with rich industrial history, West Virginia boasts some spectacular sites that once hummed with workers and the sound of clanking tools and machinery. Once said to be the "highest and coldest incorporated town east of Mississippi," Spruce is a unique ghost town situated at an elevation of 3,853 feet that boasts stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Embark on Mountain Rail West Virginia's 4.5-hour itinerary aboard a colossal Shay steam locomotive to take in this one-of-a-kind site that's only reachable by rail from Cass.
"I keep coming back to Cass, I swear there is some magic there," says a visitor in this Tripadvisor review, who also stayed overnight at lodging provided by Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. "We've stayed in a haunted Company House and traveled up to Bald Knob and Spruce with cinders in our hair and the lonesome whistle in our hearts."
As of this writing, rates range from $63 for a child aged 4 to 11 (3 and under are free, but a ticket is required) to $83 for a standard adult fare, and these prices include a bagged lunch. The trips run just a few times each year, so make sure to check the schedule and book ahead to make the most of this unique mountain destination.
Potomac Eagle Green Spring Special
The 1.5-hour Green Spring Special aboard the Potomac Eagle is sure to delight when you're looking for something short, sweet, and scenic. Running one Sunday per month, you'll wind through picturesque river valleys and through idyllic farmland, with views of the hills near the Maryland state line. This narrated route is a lovely, family-friendly way to learn about local history, lore, and the surrounding landscape — and to try to spot bald eagles from the open windows of the observatory car.
On this itinerary, you'll enjoy a pleasant, relaxing ride along the South Potomac River with your choice of four service classes: Standard Coach, Standard Dining, Premium Dining, and Superior Club, the latter of which includes a 4-course meal service on throwback Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad china. The stunningly restored cars in the Superior Club include loveseats with tables, and for the 3-course meal offered during the Premium Dining experience, you'll be transported back to 1947 in style with 2- to 4-top tables and epic views out the broad windows.
Amtrak Cardinal
While a scenic train journey that lasts just a few hours has its perks, like having time to fit in some hiking on West Virginia's answer to the Appalachian Trail, some of the best views of West Virginia can be seen from Amtrak Cardinal, which connects New York to Chicago on a route that runs, in total, a little more than 26 hours. Seven West Virginia stations are served by this line, including Alderson, Hinton, Prince, Thurmond, Montgomery, Charleston, and Huntington. Thurmond is home to a picturesque, restored depot that saw its heyday in the early 1900s at the height of the area's coal mining boom. It now also serves as a visitor center for New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, where you can explore exhibits and true-to-its-era furnishings to transport you back a century.
One benefit of Amtrak is that, unlike other specialized scenic train rides, small pets are allowed onboard. You also have more options to create your own itinerary. And while you won't have a tour guide narrating the twists and turns, miles of mountain views are in store throughout the journey as the railroad traverses the Appalachians. "The scenery through most of West Virginia and into the Virginia wine and horse country is great, especially going through the New River Gorge," says one traveler on Reddit. The only drawback is that there's no observation car on the Cardinal like you'll find on other major Amtrak routes, like the Empire Builder, but if you book a window seat, you'll be in for a treat. Opt for the Amtrak Floridian, which connects Tampa and Miami to Chicago, and you'll even pass through historic Harper's Ferry.
Rail Explorers: Elk River Division
If you're in the mood for adventure — and even a little bit of exercise — in the scenic, forested hills around Clay, West Virginia, take a unique rail ride with Rail Explorers. Like its other locations around the country, from New York to Iowa to California, the Elk River Division experience in West Virginia involves pedal-operated "Explorer" vehicles, outfitted with electric motors, that take you on an unforgettable outdoor journey along an early 20th-century railroad.
The Elk River route traces the historic Buffalo Creek & Gauley Railroad, which operated between 1904 and 1965. Tours traverse 12 miles round-trip over the course of two hours, with a turnaround at a picnic area on the bank of Buffalo Creek. You'll roll past a wrecked train car, over steep cliffs, past waterfalls, and over a reconstructed bridge. What this unique tour lacks in luxury, it more than makes up for with its unique take on rail travel. A visitor who pedaled down the track with her husband in August 2025 had some good tips in her 5-star Google review: "Great views through the forest along mountain and river scenery. Staff was great! I do recommend bringing a sit-upon or cushion for the seats, as it is a bumpy ride."
Methodology
West Virginia positively brims with beautiful, forested mountain scenery. To find the best train rides for mountain views and luxury, we researched companies offering scenic train tours, keeping in mind their unique qualities, like steam-powered locomotives for a taste of history, route offerings, and service packages that include meals or special perks. We consulted national and regional tourism sites like WVExplorer.com, WVTourism.com, NPS.gov, and West Virginia State Parks. And to get a sense of what these experiences have been like for travelers, we relied on honest reviews and discussions on sites like Google, Tripadvisor, and Reddit.